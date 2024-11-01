It's What's Inside breakout star Brittany O'Grady joins the cast of Elsbeth Season 2's Halloween-themed episode.

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 3, "Devil's Night," chronicles the story of a has-been actress who is apparently involved in a murder she has no memory of.

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 3 premiered on CBS on October 31.

Every Main Cast Member of Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 3

Carrie Preston - Elsbeth Tascioni

Carrie Preston

Carrie Preston is back to lead the cast of Elsbeth Season 2 as Elsbeth Tascioni, a defense lawyer turned consultant for the NYPD to solve complex murder cases.

In Season 2, Episode 3, Elsbeth, who is dressed as Aubrey Hepburn in her Halloween costume, helps a confused actress who believes that she might've murdered someone the night before.

Elsbeth pieces together the evidence and the actress' memory to try and prove her innocence while also dealing with the return of Detective Smullen who is not fazed with the idea of her joining the investigation.

Preston reprises her role as Elsbeth after her appearances in The Good Wife and The Good Fight. The actress can also be seen in True Blood and The Holdovers.

Wendell Pierce - Captain Wagner

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce returns as Captain Wagner, the NYPD captain who tries his best to maintain order in the precinct amid the arrival of a new lieutenant.

Wagner oversees the investigation of Elsbeth and Officer Blanke about the actress who admitted to murdering someone, but she doesn't remember any of it.

He is also concerned with Lieutenant Connor's actions of asking for feedback from the precinct employees, considering he believes that this is a scheme to overthrow him or eliminate Elsbeth from the equation.

Pierce is best known for his roles in The Wire, Horrible Bosses, Selma, and The Money Pit.

Carra Patterson - Kaya Blanke

Carra Patterson

Carra Patterson plays Officer Kaya Blanke, Elsbeth's de facto partner who is also an aspiring detective.

While her promotion to detective is still in process, Kaya tries to juggle between catching up on classes for detective credits and her day job as a cop.

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 3's case of the week hits Kaya close to home since she knows the actress involved. Kaya tells Elsbeth all about the actress' show, Father's Keepers, despite admitting that she is not a big fan of it.

Patterson has credits in The Arrangement, Straight Outta Compton, and Evil.

Gloria Reuben - Claudia Payne

Gloria Reuben

Gloria Reuben returns as Claudia Payne, Captain Wagner's wife in Elsbeth.

Claudia consoles Wagner at the end of the episode, telling him that he needs to be more sociable if he wants the precinct employees to like him.

The actress makes a comeback after appearing as part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 1, Episode 4.

Reuben has over 80 credits to her name, including roles in Lincoln, Falling Skies, Mr. Robot, and Admission.

Danny Mastrogiorgio - Detective Smullen

Danny Mastrogiorgio

Danny Mastrogiorgio guest stars as Detective Smullen, the lead investigator assigned to the case of the week.

In the latest episode, Detective Smullen is not thrilled with Elsbeth's continued inclusion in the case. He considers the murder case as closed after finding out that the murder weapon was custom-made for her and her prints are all over it.

However, Elsbeth tells Smullen that what the actress tells her doesn't really align with the investigation, and she pushes to dig deeper to uncover more of the truth.

Mastrogiorgio is best known for playing Detective Anthony Fucci in Instinct. The actor also has credits in Billions, The Affair, and Share.

Brittany O'Grady - Mackenzie "Mac" Altman

Brittany O'Grady

Brittany O'Grady joins the cast of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 3 as Mackenzie "Mac" Altman, a has-been actress and a former child star who never became famous after her one-time breakout stint in a show called Father's Keepers.

Mac is drugged during the night of the murder, which is why she has no memory of her new hairstyle, tattoo, and gunning down her personal trainer, Sonny Miller, in an alley.

It is later revealed that she is not liable for the murder, but Elsbeth and Kaya remind her that she needs to undergo due process to clear her name.

O'Grady can be seen in Star, It's What's Inside, and The White Lotus.

Zolee Griggs - Sissy

Zolee Griggs

Zolee Griggs appears as Sissy, Mac's roommate and former co-star in Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 3.

Sissy and Mac clash with one another at one point in the episode after Sissy points out that Mac doesn't even remember her real name. This comes despite the pair living together for a while now.

Griggs has credits in Bride Wars, The Enforcer, and Public Disturbance. The actress also recently appeared as Shurrie Diggs in Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Daniel K. Isaac - Lieutenant Connor

Daniel K. Isaac

Daniel K. Isaac plays Lieutenant Connor, the precinct's new by-the-books lieutenant who played a part in Officer Kaya Blanke's delayed promotion to detective.

Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 3 sees Lietunenant Connor challenging Captain Wagner over Elsbeth's consistent inclusion during interrogations of a suspect.

Wagner fires back, telling Connor that Elsbeth has helped the precinct to close many various cases like never before.

Connor also schemes in the background as he asks for feedback from the employees to learn more about the issues within the department.

Isaac is best known for being part of the cast of Billions Season 7 as Ben Kim. The actor also appeared in The Other Two, Money Monster, and Plan B.

Ryan Spahn - Danny Beck

Ryan Spahn

Ryan Spahn is part of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 3's cast as Danny Beck, Mac's attorney and charismatic manager.

It turns out that Danny is the prime suspect in Sonny's murder after it is revealed that he has been pocketing $6 million of Mac's investments.

Spahn previously appeared in Succession, American Horror Story, and Chicago P.D.

Angela Wong Carbone - Shannon

Angela Wong Carbone

Angela Wong Carbone stars as Shannon, a bartender working for The Hideout Club who is livid after seeing Mac again.

She explains to Elsbeth and Kaya that she tried to stop Mac from damaging the bar. However, Mac's outrage led to her being injured with a broken nose.

Carbone's notable credits include Chicago Med, 15 Cameras, and Resurrection.

Dan Hoy - Jessie Fox

Dan Hoy

Dan Hoy appears as Jessie Fox, Danny's former client who informs Elsbeth, Wagner, and Blanke about his betrayal in the past.

Jessie explains that he was drugged by Danny with Devil's Breath, leading to him almost killing the cartel boss during an event.

Elsbeth is Hoy's first major acting credit.

Haven Burton - Roya

Haven Burton

Haven Burton guest stars as Roya, the owner of the monkey from Father's Keepers named Mr. Peaches.

Roya is angry with Mac after she offended Mr. Peaches during the night of Sonny's murder. It was also at Roya's party where Mac was drugged by Danny.

Burton is a well-known voice actress who voiced Serena in over 190 episodes of Pokemon. The actress also has credits in Ridley Jones and The Woman in the Window.

Chase Garland - Tommy

Chase Garland

Chase Garland plays Tommy, the tattoo artist who met Mac on the night of Sonny's murder.

Garland can be seen in Him, Obliterated, and The Firing Squad.

Here are the other cast members of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 3:

Alison Chace - Reporter

Francesca Granell - Bride

Kathryn Milewski - Sexy Emo Dracula

Geronimo Albert - Sonny Miller

New episodes of Elsbeth Season 2 premiere on CBS every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+ a day later.