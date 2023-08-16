Billions Season 7 featured a stellar cast of returning characters and newcomers.

Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the hit TV series from Paramount+ and Showtime tackles the journey of how a hedge fund manager works hard to uncover messy financial secrets.

The series was inspired by real-life federal prosecutions of financial crime. Billions' seventh and final season made its debut on Paramount+ on Friday, August 11.

Every Actor & Character in Billions Season 7

1.) Paul Giamatti - Charles “Chuck” Rhoades, Jr.

Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti portrays Charles "Chuck" Rhoades, Jr. in Billions, an intelligent attorney who spearheads the fight against financial corruption in the United States.

After Season 6's finale featured Rhoades being arrested shortly for using a fake warrant to obtain the rightful evidence to tarnish Mike Prince's legacy, the character was eventually busted out of jail.

In Season 7, Rhoades will have his hands full against a revenge-seeking Prince and Bobby Axelrod aka his returning rival.

Giamatti is best known for his role as Aleksei Sytsevich in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The actor's other credits include San Andreas, John Adams, and Big Fat Liar.

2.) Damian Lewis - Robert “Bobby” Axelrod

Damian Lewis

Damian Lewis plays Robert "Bobby" Axelrod, an ambitious billionaire who is Chuck's longtime rival in the series.

The actor reprises his role after a disappointing exit in Season 5 where his character entered a self-imposed exile in Switzerland to avoid prosecution.

Lewis is a British actor with an impressive resume that includes projects such as Dreamcatcher, Romeo & Juliet, and Your Highness.

3.) Maggie Siff - Wendy Rhoades

Maggie Siff

Maggie Siff plays Wendy Rhoades, Chuck's wife and a psychiatrist at Axe Capital. Wendy's boss is actually Axelrod, helping him build his hedge fund from the ground up.

Billions Season 7's official synopsis claimed that "loyalties are tested" in the new episodes, likely indicating that Wendy will be at a crossroads in choosing her career or husband.

Siff is best known for her roles as Tara Knowles Teller in Sons of Anarchy and Rachel Menken in Mad Men Season 1. The actress' other credits include The Fifth Wave, The Sweet Life, and Funny People.

4.) David Costabile - Mike “Wags” Wagner

David Costabile

David Costabile portrays Mike “Wags” Wagner in Billions, Axelrod's loyal right-hand man and Axe Capital's COO. The character is a known drug and sex addict.

Costabile is known for portraying Walt's lab assistant Gale Boetticher in Breaking Bad and for playing Daniel Hardman in Suits.

5.) Condola Rashād - Kate Sacker

Condola Rashād

Condola Rashād plays Kate Sacker, a young assistant district attorney in Rhoades' office who has great ambitions toward public service.

Given that the character's ultimate goal is to become the President of the United States, there's a chance that a hint of whether she will achieve her dream will be teased in Season 7.

Rashād is known for her roles in Money Monster, NBC's Smash, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, and The Good Wife.

6.) Asia Kate Dillon - Taylor Amber Mason

Asia Kate Dillon

Asia Kate Dillon plays Taylor Amber Mason, a non-binary financial analyst at Axe Capital. During Axelrod's legal battles, Mason was appointed as the company's CIO.

Dillon is the first non-binary gender-identifying actor to be cast in a major TV show. The actor is known for playing Brandy Epps in Orange is the New Black.

7.) Jeffrey DeMunn - Charles Rhoades, Sr.

Jeffrey DeMunn

Jeffrey DeMunn plays Charles Rhoades, Sr., Chuck's wealthy father who uses his position and connections to New York to meddle with his issues.

DeMunn is known for his roles in The Mist, The Green Mile, and The Hitcher.

8.) Kelly AuCoin - “Dollar” Bill Stearn

Kelly AuCoin

Kelly AuCoin portrays "Dollar" Bill Stearn, one of Axe Capital's portfolio managers who has immense loyalty to Axelrod.

In the series, the character consistently uses illegal measures to create high profits for Axe Capital.

AuCoin is known for his roles in The Wizard of Lies, False Positive, and Complete Unknown.

9.) Corey Stoll - Michael Thomas Aquinas Prince

Corey Stoll

Corey Stoll portrays Billions' Michael Thomas Aquinas Prince, the character who took over Axe Capital in Season 6 and renamed it Michael Prince Capital.

Previously, Prince served as Chuck's main nemesis, and he is expected to go all-out with revenge in Season 7 after the latter exposed his untaxed cryptocurrency that ruined his presidential campaign.

Stoll is best known for portraying the MCU's Darren Cross in the Ant-Man franchise. The actor later appeared as MODOK in this year's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

10.) Daniel Breaker - Scooter Dunbar

Daniel Breaker

Daniel Breaker plays Scooter Dunbar, Michael Prince's loyal right-hand man in Billions.

In Season 6, Scooter helped Michael to manipulate Chuck and Bobby, with him even joining forces with Paul Giamatti's character to build a case against the latter.

Given that Prince's back is against the wall in Season 7, Scooter is expected to be at the forefront when it comes to defending his boss while using every trick in the book to help him get out of his messy situation.

Breaker is known for his roles in Limitless, Red Hook Summer, and The Good Fight.

11.) Sakina Jaffrey - Daevisha “Dave” Mahar

Sakina Jaffrey

Sakina Jaffrey portrays Daevisha “Dave” Mahar, Chuck's new helper who was introduced in Season 6 that helped him take down Prince despite his initial clash with the former.

Jaffrey is known for her roles in Raising Helen, Definitely, Maybe, and Soul.

12.) Toney Goins - Phillip Charyn

Toney Goins

Toney Goins is Phillip Charyn in Billions, Scooter's nephew who was recruited by Prince to join Prince Capital in Season 6.

After having a recurring role in the previous season, Goins was promoted to a series regular for the final season, indicating that he will have a significant role.

Goins is best known for his recurring role as Ronnie Baxter in ABC's For Life.

13.) Daniel K. Isaac - Ben Kim

Daniel K. Isaac

Daniel K. Isaac plays Ben Kim, another portfolio manager in Axe Capital who is a graduate of Stanford University and Wharton School of Business.

Isaac's acting credits include According to My Mother, Engaged, and Money Monster.

14.) Dan Soder - Dudley Mafee

Dan Soder

Dan Soder portrays Dudley Mafee, an employee from Axe Capital who later joined Taylor Mason Capital.

Soder's credits include his frequent appearances on MTV2's Guy Code and for serving as a co-host of The Bonfire from 2015 to 2023.

15.) Kira Visser - Donna

Kira Visser

Kira Visser reprises her role as Donna in Season 7 after consistent appearances from previous seasons.

Visser is known for her roles in Everybody's Fine and FBI: Most Wanted.

16.) Stephen Kunken - Ari Spyros

Stephen Kunken

Stephen Kunken is Ari Spyros in Billions, Chuck's colleague and law school classmate who became Axe Capital's head of compliance in Season 3.

Kunken is best known for portraying Commander Putnam in The Handmaid's Tale. The actor's other credits include Still Alice, All Good Things, and Otherhood.

17.) Dhruv Maheshwari - Tuk Lal

Dhruv Maheshwari

Dhruv Maheshwari plays Tuk Lal, Ben Kim's friend and coworker who was defunded by Michael Prince in Season 6.

Maheshwari's other credits include The Sessions and AAPI Rising: An AAPI Heritage Month Celebration.

18.) Glenn Fleshler - Orrin Bach

Glenn Fleshler

Glenn Fleshler portrays Orrin Bach, Axelrod's legal counsel in Billions.

Fleshler is known for his roles in Barry, Joker, and Waco.

19.) Louis Cancelmi - Victor Mateo

Louis Cancelmi

Louis Cancelmi plays Victor Mateo, an Ace Capital employee who has had an unexpected chain of employment history. In Season 1, Axelrod fired the character, but he was forced back in Season 4.

Cancelmi is best known for his appearances in The Irishman, Boardwalk Empire, and Blue Bloods.

20.) Will Roland - Winston

Will Roland

Will Roland plays Wilson, Taylor's lead quantitative analyst who is described by his peers as snarky.

Roland's other acting credits include One Penny.

21.) Lilly Moran - Peach

Lilly Moran

Lilly Moran portrays Peach, another Axe Capital employee loyal to Axelrod.

Moran's past credits include The Only Living Boy in New York and Reality Sets In.

22.) Ben Shenkman - Ira Schirmer

Ben Shenkman

Ben Shenkman plays Ira, Chuck's former law school classmate-turned-attorney who is also the former CEO of a bankrupt business named Ice Juice.

Shenkman is best known for his roles in Pi, Blue Valentine, and Angels in America.

23.) Clancy Brown - Waylon ‘Jock’ Jeffcoat

Clancy Brown

Clancy Brown plays Waylon ‘Jock’ Jeffcoat, the United States Attorney General.

Brown is famous for his past roles in The CW's The Flash, John Wick: Chapter 4, Shawshank Redemption, and Dexter: New Blood.

24.) Lily Gladstone - Roxanne

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone is Roxanne in Billions, Charles Rhoades Sr.'s mistress whom he later marries. Rhoades Sr. also has a child with Roxanne.

Gladstone is known for her roles in Certain Women, First Cow, and Winter in the Blood.

25.) Piper Perabo - Andy Salter

Piper Perabo

Piper Perabo plays Andy Salter, Mike Prince's estranged wife. In the series, Prince plans to bring the 2028 Summer Olympics to New York as part of his grand romantic gesture for Andy.

Perabo's acting credits include Covert Affairs, Yellowstone, and Cheaper by the Dozen.

26.) Allan Havey - Karl Allerd

Allan Havey

Allan Havey is Karl Allerd in Billions, an attorney who was initially sent to the Southern District of New York before ultimately following Chuck to the State Attorney's office.

Havey's past roles include Free Ride, Comedian, and Plus One.

Billions Season 7 is available to stream on Paramount+.