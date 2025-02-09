Some of the big names that joined the cast of Younger as guest stars across all seven seasons include Jane Krakowski, Martha Plimpton, and Jesse James Keitel.

Created by Darren Star, Younger follows the story of Liza, a 40-year-old woman pretending to be in her late 20s so that she can be hired by a publishing firm. She befriends Kelsey and the pair forge a strong bond throughout their time in the series.

Liza navigates ups and downs in the workplace, meeting tons of incredible characters along the way.

Younger's recent release on Netflix has led many to wonder if Season 8 will ever be released.

Younger Show Cast Guide: Every Notable Guest Star in All 7 Seasons

Martha Plimpton - Cheryl Sussman

Martha Plimpton guest stars in Younger as Cheryl Sussman in Season 1. Cheryl is Liza's former co-worker who works at a rival publishing firm and discovers her secret.

Plimpton has over 90 credits, with roles in Prime Target, The Regime, and The Goonies.

Richard Masur - Edward L.L. Moore

Richard Masur joins the cast of Younger as Edward L.L. Moore, a character inspired by Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

In this universe, he is the author of the Empirical Press' biggest-selling novel, Crown of Kings.

Masur can be seen in The Thing, Risky Business, and The Girls on the Bus.

Camryn Manheim - Dr. Jane Wray

Camryn Manheim

Camryn Manheim appears as Dr. Jane Wray, a therapist and podcaster known for inspiring a book called The Deciding Decade.

In Season 2, Episode 8, Dr. Wray eventually finds out Liza's secret after she comes clean by way of doctor-patient confidentiality.

Manheim's most recognizable role is playing Lieutenant Kate Dixon in over 100 episodes of Law & Order. The actress also starred in The Practice, Happiness, and Scary Movie 3.

Lois Smith - Belinda Lacroix

Lois Smith

Lois Smith appears in Younger Season 4, Episode 4 as Belinda Lacroix, a romance novelist from Empirical Press who dies on the toilet after Liza invites her during the annual lunch with Diana and Charles.

Smith is known for her roles in Law & Order: Organized Crime, Minority Report, and Lady Bird.

Jesse James Keitel - Tam

Jesse James Keitel

Jesse James Keitel made history by portraying Tam, Younger's first non-binary character. Tam is Lauren's personal assistant and an eventual close friend of Kelsey's.

Keitel can be seen in Big Sky, Queer as Folk, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Jane Krakowski - Annabelle Bancroft

Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski portrays Annabelle Bancroft in Younger Season 1, Episode 6.

Annabelle is an obnoxious high-profile author whom Liza is assigned to help with her book launch.

30 Rock fans may recognize Krakowski for her role as Jenna Maroney in the series.

The actress also appeared in Ally McBeal and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Ana Gasteyer - Meredith

Ana Gasteyer

Meredith (played by Ana Gasteyer) is an undervalued school teacher who wrote a book called The Scarf. Kesley approaches her for a big break in Younger Season 1, Episode 10.

Gasteyer previously starred in Mean Girls, Saturday Night Live, and What Women Want.

Peter Hermann - Charles Brooks

Peter Hermann

Peter Hermann portrays Charles Brooks, Empire Publishing's big boss, and Liza's eventual love interest.

United 93, Edge of Darkness, and Trouble with the Curve are some of the projects for which Hermann is best known.

Read more to know if Liza ends up with Charles in Younger Season 7.

Molly Bernard - Lauren Heller

Molly Bernard

Molly Bernard is part of Younger's cast as Lauren Heller, an ambitious publicist and a close friend of Kelsey and Liza.

Bernard has credits in Transparent, Chicago Med, and Best Man Dead Man.

Kathy Najimy - Denise Heller

Kathy Najimy

Denise Heller is Lauren's mother who is strict about not letting her lose sight of responsibilities. The character is played on-screen by Kathy Najimy.

Najimy's most recognizable roles include playing Mary Patrick in the Sister Act movies, Mary Sanderson in Hocus Pocus, and Carole in Single All the Way.

Dan Amboyer - Thad Steadman

Dan Amboyer

Dan Amboyer's Thad Steadman is Kelsey's boyfriend and eventual fiancé who later finds out about Liza's secret in Season 2, Episode 11.

Amboyer also starred in Uncoupled, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Viscious Mannies.

Tessa Albertson - Caitlin Miller

Tessa Albertson

Tessa Albertson plays a prominent role as Caitlin Miller, Liza's daughter who is having a secret relationship with her college professor.

Albertson's notable credits include The Family, Instinct, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Thorbjørn Harr - Anton Bjornberg

Thorbjørn Harr

Thorbjørn Harr plays Anton Bjornberg, a Swedish author whom Kelsey is a big fan of. He appears in Season 1, Episode 3 where Kelsey is trying to recruit him for Empirical.

Harr recently appeared as part of the cast of La Palma on Netflix. The actor can also be seen in Askepote, Makta, and Titina.

Justine Lupe - Jade

Justine Lupe

Jade (played by Justine Lupe) is a fashion blogger whom Kelsey and Liza are trying to recruit for Empirical in Season 2, Episode 4.

Lupe can be seen in the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Succession, Luckiest Girl Alive, and Mr. Mercedes.

Lindsey Broad - Pippa

Lindsey Broad

Lindsey Broad stars as Pippa, Kelsey's friend and an editor who reunites with her in Season 3, Episode 10.

Broad's notable credits include The Office, 21 Jump Street, and Julia.

Kate Blumberg - Winnie

Kate Blumberg

Kate Blumberg appears in Season 4, Episode 3 as Winnie, Richard's ex-wife whom Diana tries to connect with after a random encounter in a restaurant.

Blumberg starred in The Gray Man, Bull, and Lethal Weapon.

Dana Cuomo - Joanne

Dana Cuomo

Dana Cuomo guest stars in Younger Season 1, Episode 9 as Joanne, one of the members of a New Jersey book club whose Liza meets up with.

Cuomo can be seen in Obsessed, Desperate Housewives, and Sweet Girl.

Polly Lee - Leslie

Polly Lee

Polly Lee is another newcomer in Younger Season 1. She plays Leslie, another member of the New Jersey Book Club.

Fans may recognize Lee for her roles in Give or Take, The Americans, and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Kristin Chenoweth - Marylynne Keller

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth joins the cast of Younger Season 4 as Marylynne Keller, a former D.C. spin doctor who pitches a book at Empirical about shaping the truth and perception.

Chenoweth is known for appearing in Wicked, Our Little Secret, and Glee.

Matthew Morrison - Sebastian

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison appears in Younger Season 2, Episode 9 as Sebastian, a farmer and an aspiring writer whom Liza meets in a Brooklyn Flea Market.

Morrison's most recognizable role is playing Will Sylvester in Glee.

Susan Blackwell - Amy

Susan Blackwell

Susan Blackwell stars as Amy in Younger Season 3, Episode 11. Amy is the author of a book called Real Women Over 40.

Blackwell can be seen in Billions, Modern Love, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Renée Elise Goldsberry - Courtney Ostin

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Renée Elise Goldsberry portrays Courtney Ostin, one of Maggie's longtime friends. They reunite in Season 1, Episode 6, with Maggie being shocked to learn that Courtney is pregnant with twins.

Goldsberry appeared as Mallory Book in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and she also starred in Hamilton, Tick, Tick...BOOM!, and The Good Wife.

Norm Lewis - Clay

Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis plays Clay, Denise's love interest who shows up in Season 3, Episode 8.

Lewis is an actor and singer who previously appeared in Swarm, Sex and the City 2, and Run the World.

Krysta Rodriguez - Kim

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez plays Kim, the publicist for a young millionaire named Bryce Reiger who is a potential investor in Empirical Publishing.

Rodriguez starred in Smash, Daybreak, and Trial & Error.

Laura Benanti - Quinn Tyler

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti guest stars in Younger Season 5 as Quinn Tyler, a businesswoman who serves as Liza's frienemy in the series.

She promotes Kelsey the head publisher of Millennial and she also becomes Charles' love interest.

In Season 5, Episode 12, she eventually finds out Liza's secret, and she uses this as a way to expose her for the benefit of Millennial.

Benanti is part of the cast of No Hard Feelings, Elsbeth, and Supergirl.

Charles Michael Davis - Zane Anders

Charles Michael Davis

Zane Anders (played by Charles Michael Davis) is a smart and charming editor who is the on-and-off fling of Kelsey in the workplace.

Davis has credits in Legacies, NCIS: New Orleans, and The Originals.

Phoebe Dynevor - Clare

Phoebe Dynevor

Phoebe Dynevor appears as Clare, Josh's love interest in Younger who came from Ireland.

Dynevor is perhaps best known for playing Daphne Basset in Bridgerton. The actress also starred in Dickensian, Fair Play, and Inheritance.

Michael Urie - Redmond

Michael Urie

Michael Urie guest stars as Redmond, an author agent who is a fan-favorite among Younger fans.

Urie is known for appearing as part of the cast of Shrinking Season 2, Ugly Betty, and Krapopolis.

Chris Tardio - Enzo

Chris Tardio

Chris Tardio plays Enzo, Diana's love interest whom she ends up marrying. He works as a plumber.

Tardio has over 60 credits, with roles in Power Book IV: Force, The Sopranos, and Worth.

Jennifer Westfeldt - Pauline

Jennifer Westfeldt

Jennifer Westfeldt stars as Pauline, Charles' ex-wife who is also an author.

After finding out about Liza's secret in Season 6, Episode 8, Pauline dials up her villainous ways by exposing Liza's misdeeds to the rest of the world.

Westfeldt is known for her roles in Will Trent, This Is Us, and Mad About You.

Delphina Belle - Nicole

Delphina Belle

Delphina Belle joins the cast as Nicole, Charles and Paulina's youngest daughter.

Belle has credits in The Blacklist, Dietland, and Billions.

Ben Rappaport - Max

Ben Rappaport

Ben Rappaport plays Max Horowitz, a doctor and Lauren's love interest in Younger Season 3.

Rappaport starred in For the People, Mr. Robot, and Outsourced.

Jete Laurence - Bianca

Jete Laurence

Jete Laurence plays Bianca, Charles and Pauline's eldest daughter.

Laurence's notable credits include Pet Sematary, The Americans, and Sneaky Pete.

Paul Fitzgerald - David

Paul Fitzgerald

Paul Fitzgerald appears as David, Liza Miller's ex-husband in Younger.

Fitzgerald's notable credits include The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Arbitrage, and Forgiven.

Jay Wilkison - Colin McNichol

Jay Wilkison

Jay Wilkison stars as Colin McNichol, Kelsey's ex-boyfriend.

Wilkison is known for his roles in Clean Slate, Bull, and The Blacklist.

Younger is streaming on Netflix.