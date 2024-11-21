2 Secret Wicked Movie Cameos Get Spoiled By Soundtrack Release

Two secret cast members of 2024's Wicked movie were spoiled thanks to the release of the live-action adaptation's soundtrack.

Wicked features an incredible cast of A-list stars, bringing the classic Broadway musical to life on the big screen. In addition to Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda, the story also highlights stars like Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, and Keala Settle.

This film is the first part of a two-story adventure, thanks to Wicked Part 2 being released exactly one year after Part 1 on November 21, 2025. However, the first movie has no shortage of massive surprises, which are already being uncovered.

Wicked Soundtrack Spoils Film's 2 Secret Cast Members

Universal

Warning - This article contains spoilers for Wicked.

The official soundtrack for Universal's Wicked spoiled two actors appearing in the movie.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth are listed as performers on the "One Short Day" track. Notably, these two actresses brought Elphaba (Menzel) and Glinda (Chenoweth) to life on the Broadway stage when Wicked premiered in 2003.

They are seen as part of a stage performance called "Wizomania" in the Emerald City, an extended version of the same sequence seen in the Broadway show. In the movie, the two play brand new characters called "The Wise Ones."

Additionally, Menzel and Chenoweth's appearances were spoiled by the Apple Music Playlist for the soundtrack, which included their names under the "One Short Day" track.

Apple Music Playlist

Also notable is that their appearances were spoiled months in advance, but the extent of their roles was unclear. About a minute of screen time is dedicated to spotlighting both original Broadway actresses.

Will Idina Menzel & Kristen Chenoweth Be In Wicked 2?

Idina Mendel and Kristen Chenoweth both get their moments to shine in Wicked Part 1, with Mendel specifically getting to riff on her classic song, "Defying Gravity," from the Broadway show. Chenoweth also gets moments that pay homage to two of her numbers — "Now One Mourns the Wicked" and "Popular."

Even considering what both actresses have gone on to do in the last 20 years, this show is still what many fans remember them for most vividly. As for whether they will be in the second Wicked movie in 2025, those odds are slim.

This verse of "One Short Day" in Wicked Part 1 was a new addition not previously seen in the Broadway show, as fans learned about the story of Elphaba and Glinda. With "The Wise Ones" making their debut in this movie and not being in the original show, they seem unlikely to return for the second film.

Additionally, seeing Mendel and Chenoweth again may make some fans feel the sequel would push too hard to pay homage to its source material.

While nothing is guaranteed as of writing, the expectation is that Wicked Part 1 will be the only movie of the two to give this memorable duo their deserved recognition on screen.

Wicked Part 1 debuts in theaters on Friday, November 22.