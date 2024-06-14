The 2024 movie adaptation of the hit Broadway show Wicked confirmed nearly a dozen major stars as part of its cast.

Wicked spent years as a live-action play behind stars like Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth, telling the prequel-style musical story behind the two core witches in 1939's The Wizard of Oz.

Now, moving to the big screen, the future Glinda the Good and Wicked Witch of the West will build their friendship while combatting the Wizard's rule in a big-budget Hollywood blockbuster.

The film will hit theaters on November 27, competing directly with Disney's Moana 2, which also releases on the same day.

Wicked Movie Confirms 2024 Cast Members

Universal Studios confirmed the 11 main cast members starring in the 2024 movie adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked.

Cynthia Erivo - Elphaba

Cynthia Erivo

Wicked's protagonist comes from Cynthia Erivo playing Elphaba, who eventually becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

Starting her story at Shiz University, she finds herself being teased by others due to the green hue of her skin.

She eventually becomes a freedom fighter and stands against the oppression and corruption displayed by the Wizard of Oz, expanding that narrative after the original book and movie.

Erivo is best known for her roles in Harriet, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Widows.

Ariana Grande - Glinda

Ariana Grande

Opposite Erivo's Elphaba is Glinda, the future good witch in The Wizard of Oz, portrayed in this film by Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande in her first leading film role.

As teased in the hit song "Popular," Glinda is one of the most popular and classically beautiful girls at Shiz University, benefiting greatly from her appearance and demeanor.

She is also Elphaba's roommate, and while they start as friends, Glinda's opposing ideologies put that friendship in danger as she faces the corruption of the system in play.

Known as a two-time Grammy award-winner, Grande continues to build her acting resume, having last appeared on screen in 2021's Don't Look Up. She is best known for her role as Cat Valentine in Sam & Cat, and she also appeared in 2015's Scream Queens.

Michelle Yeoh - Madame Morrible

Michelle Yeoh

Key supporting character Madame Morrible will be embodied in 2024's Wicked by 2023 Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh.

Doubling as the headmistress of Shiz University and Oz's press secretary, Madame Morrible exhibits cleverness while being just as corrupt as the Wizard himself.

She is also the first to exploit Elphaba's incredible powers, which proves to be dangerous when taking her considerable influence in Oz into account.

Yeoh won the Oscar for Best Actress for her highly-praised performance in 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once. She also has roles in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Crazy Rich Asians, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Jonathan Bailey - Fiyero

Jonathan Bailey

Wicked's main love interest is Fiyero Tigelaar, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Boasting the title of prince in one of Oz's quadrants, Fiyero is a love interest for Elphaba, which eventually leads to his torture and nearly death.

Additionally, thanks to Elphaba's magic, he becomes the character fans know to be the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz.

Bailey is perhaps best known for his role as Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. He can also be seen in Crashing, Broadchurch, and W1A.

Ethan Slater - Boq

Ethan Slater

Another semi-love interest in Wicked is the munchkin character Boq, played by Ethan Slater.

Boq is gullible and harmless, failing to win over Glinda even though he falls deeply for her.

Being the recipient of serious anger and rage from Nessarose, Boq's tragic story eventually leads him to a place in The Wizard of Oz as the Tin Man.

Slater's biggest claim to fame was his Tony-nominated appearance as SpongeBob Squarepants in The SpongeBob Musical. His other credits include Murphy Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Instinct.

Marissa Bode - Nessarose

Marissa Bode

Wicked expands Elphaba's family with the inclusion of Nessarose Thropp, played by Marissa Bode.

Nessarose is Elphaba's younger sister, who the leading character resents deeply for her beauty.

Ultimately, the younger sibling goes down a path just as dark as her older sister's, showing a manipulative and mean-spirited nature throughout the story.

Wicked marks the first movie credit on Bode's resume.

Jeff Goldblum - The Wizard of Oz

Jeff Goldblum

Movie megastar Jeff Goldblum joins the Wicked cast as the "wonderful" Wizard of Oz.

Wicked slots the Wizard into the main antagonist role, using his charm to coerce people into doing his dirty work as he plans to take over Oz.

He even manages to temporarily get Elphaba under his influence, hoping to enact his corruption over the land quickly and effortlessly.

Goldblum is an industry icon known for his roles in movies like Jurassic Park, The Fly, and Independence Day. He is also recognizable to MCU fans for his role as the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok and What If...?.

Bowen Yang - Pfannee

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang takes on the challenge of portraying a gender-swapped version of Wicked supporting character Pfannee.

Pfannee is classically portrayed as one of Glinda's college friends, best described as snobby and superficial during her early years at Shiz University.

Only utilized as a minor character, Pfannee boasts negative personality traits that eventually influence Glinda for the worse.

Yang recently spent three years as a main cast member on Saturday Night Live, and he's also seen in High Maintenance, The Outs, and Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens.

Bronwyn James - ShenShen

Bronwyn James

Bronwyn James joins Wicked's massive cast as ShenShen, one of Glinda's oldest friends.

Initially showing rudeness toward Elphaba, she eventually befriends Wicked's leading heroine and joins her inner circle of friends.

James can also be seen in The Dig, Lockwood & Co., and Harlots.

Keala Settle - Miss Coddle

Keala Settle

Keala Settle has the honor of playing a new character named Miss Coddle, created specifically for the Wicked movie and was not seen in the show.

Settle previously starred in The Greatest Showman, Every Other Weekend, and Les Miserables: The Broadway Musical.

Peter Dinklage - Dr. Dillamond

Peter Dinklage

Movie and TV fan-favorite Peter Dinklage completes the core cast list for Wicked with his role as Dr. Dillamond.

Dr. Dillamond is a goat with the ability to speak to humans, working as one of the only animal professors at Shiz University.

Subjected to plenty of discrimination from both his students and other faculty, Elphaba takes a liking to him upon their initial interactions.

Best known for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, Dinklage also plays roles in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Avengers: Infinity War, and The Station Agent.

Wicked flies into theaters on November 17.