New Wicked Part 2 Trailer Confirms 9 Characters Who Will Return

According to the first Wicked: Part Two trailer that was screened to theater owners and journalists at CinemaCon 2025, quite a few characters who have been seen in the Oz universe before will be returning in the sequel, including some who weren't directly seen in the first film.

Wicked was undoubtedly one of the biggest films of 2024 (as seen by its record-breaking box office performance), so many are naturally expecting the sequel, Wicked: For Good, to bring the same amount of heat.

Wicked: For Good will continue the story of Elphaba that was introduced in the first movie, while also exploring what happens to other characters such as Glinda and Fiyero. The upcoming movie will release in theaters on November 21, 2025.

Confirmed Characters Returning in Wicked Part 2 Movie

Elphaba

Universal Pictures

Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) may have both been the leads in Wicked, but the story told was truly Elphaba's.

It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Elphaba will be returning in Wicked: For Good. The first film ended with Elphaba fleeing the Emerald City on her broomstick, leaving Glinda behind.

For Good will likely pick up right where the first film ended, continuing Elphaba's journey and showcasing exactly how she eventually becomes the Wicked Witch of the West seen in The Wizard of Oz.

In the trailer shown at CinemaCon, it confirmed that Elphaba will be plotting to expose the Wizard in the upcoming movie. She was shown flying through the sky in one shot, spelling out "The Wizard lies" in smoke from the broom.

The trailer also featured Elphaba studying the Grimmerie that she took as she left the Emerald City, while also revealing that Elphaba and Glinda will secretly meet with one another at some point in the film.

Glinda

Universal Pictures

Ariana Grande's Glinda was also featured heavily in Wicked: For Good's CinemaCon trailer, confirming that she will continue to be a main character in the story.

In the trailer, Glinda was shown being a pawn for Madame Morrible, which will undoubtedly cause some friction between Glinda and Elphaba. The footage also featured Glinda getting married to Fiyero, even though he does not actually want to marry her.

Glinda's comedic side was also on full display, as, after Elphaba said to her, "You're the only friend I've ever had," Glinda replied with, "And I've had so many friends... But you're the only one that mattered."

The Wizard

Universal Pictures

Jeff Goldblum's The Wizard also made a brief appearance in the trailer. After it was revealed in the first movie that he and Madame Morrible were working very closely alongside one another, the pair will team up to keep Glinda close to them.

It is also worth noting that the trailer also hinted that The Wizard will more or less manipulate Glinda in the upcoming movie.

Fiyero

Universal Pictures

Fiyero was a fan-favorite character in the first installment, so many will be delighted to know that his return was confirmed in the CinemaCon trailer.

Fiyero's character arc will take a massive turn in Wicked: For Good (those who are familiar with the source material will know what that means), but the trailer confirmed that he will be a part of the guard in the Emerald City in hopes that he will be able to see and potentially help Elphaba if she were to return.

Fiyero was also seen in the trailer getting married to Glinda, much to his dismay.

Madame Morrible

Universal Pictures

Madame Morrible had a rather large presence in the Wicked 2 trailer. After she was revealed to be an extremely cunning antagonist in the first movie, it seems as though she will be even worse in For Good.

In the trailer, Madame Morrible was seen alongside Glinda and The Wizard, trying her best to spread lies and propaganda regarding Elphaba.

Dorothy

The Wizard of Oz

Dorothy made a very brief appearance in Wicked, but the trailer teased that her character will have a bigger role to play in Wicked: For Good.

Many know the story of Dorothy venturing to Oz after being swept up by a tornado, and the For Good trailer featured a familiar shot of Dorothy standing in the presence of The Wizard.

Dorothy's involvement was already confirmed, and many speculated about who would play her.

Scarecrow

The Wizard of Oz

Scarecrow was also briefly seen in the trailer. Book fans will know what role he plays in the story, but the trailer featured him standing alongside Dorothy and the rest of their company in front of The Wizard.

The Tin Man

The Wizard of Oz

Book fans also know what to expect when it comes to the character of The Tin Man, and won't be surprised to learn that he was also in For Good's trailer.

Like Scarecrow, The Tin Man was also seen in front of The Wizard and beside Dorothy.

Cowardly Lion

The Wizard of Oz

The Cowardly Lion was also a staple of the 1939 Wizard of Oz film, who was briefly featured in Wicked.

He will also return in Wicked: For Good, as he was showcased in the same shot as Scarecrow, The Tin Man, and Dorothy.

Other characters and cast members from Wicked are expected to appear in For Good, but these were the only main faces who appeared in the trailer.

Wicked: For Good will fly into theaters on November 21, 2025.