Wicked 2 Announces Its 7 Main Cast Members

Over half a dozen actors are now confirmed to take the spotlight in Universal's Wicked 2 (officially titled Wicked: For Good) when it hits theaters this year.

Wicked: Part 1 not only became a box office sensation upon its debut but also a cultural phenomenon, ranking as one of the most successful films of 2024. It became the highest-grossing film adaptation of a Broadway musical in history before earning 10 Oscar nominations and two wins (Best Costume Design and Best Production Design).

Previously confirmed to split the original play into two movies, Wicked: For Good now ranks as one of 2025's most anticipated movies. This film will recreate the second act of the Broadway show, further exploring the two leading witches' journeys towards good and evil.

Wicked 2 Main Stars Get Confirmed

Seven of the main cast members in Wicked 2 (aka Wicked: For Good), the sequel to 2024's Wicked: Part 1, have been confirmed via a recent NBC Universal press release.

Cynthia Erivo - Elphaba

Cynthia Erivo

To nobody's surprise, Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo will return for Wicked: For Good as Elphaba Thropp, the leading character in the first movie and the original play.

The first movie concluded with Erivo's performance of "Defying Gravity" as she enchanted a broom and blasted out of the Emerald City, branded as a criminal. Wicked 2 is expected to pick up shortly after that moment, further exploring her path to becoming the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz.

Privately-released trailers have teased Elphaba plotting to expose and overthrow the Wizard for his mistreatment of Oz's citizens, human and animal alike. This will all lead to her supposed death at the end of the movie, which turns into an entirely new mystery depicted differently from her original 1939 film debut.

Ariana Grande - Glinda

Ariana Grande

Standing right alongside Elphaba for most of Wicked: Part 1 was Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande-Butera, who embodied the role of Glinda.

This character is famous for her evolution into the famous Good Witch from The Wizard of Oz, who helps Dorothy in her quest to get back to Kansas. For now, however, Wicked: Part 1 featured Glinda as Elphaba's roommate-turned-friend, who went to Oz alongside the green-skinned witch in search of her own answers.

Wicked 2 will feature Glinda being used as a pawn for Madame Morrible while becoming a public figure in Oz, embracing her place as Glinda the Good. However, this will bring plenty of conflict for her, as her relationships with Elphaba, Fiyero, and the Wizard all drastically change in the second half of the story.

Jonathan Bailey - Fieyro

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero will be back in play for Wicked 2. His character plays the love interest role for both Elphaba and Glinda, and he expresses deep concern over the Wizard's harmful influence over that animal inhabitants of Oz.

In Act 2 of the musical, Fiyero is transformed into the iconic Scarecrow, who fans will remember as a main character from The Wizard of Oz. This transformation is a side affect from Elphaba (by accident) casting a protective spell on him to resist pain and death after being tortured by Oz's army.

Ethan Slater - Boq

Ethan Slater

Ethan later's Boq comes into the movie from Muchkinland, becoming a classmate of Elphaba's before playing a role as Nessarose's main love interest. However, viewers later find out his true affections are for Glinda.

In Wicked 2, Boq is expected to follow his path from the play, becoming Nessarose's loyal servant as she becomes a tyrant over Munchkinland.

Nessarose comes back at Boq after finding out about his love for Glinda by using the Grimmerie to cast a love spell on him. However, it backfires and shrinks his heart, leading to Boq's evolution into The Wizard of Oz's Tin Man.

Marissa Bode - Nessarose

Marissa Bode

Mentioned above was Marissa Bode's Nessarose, Elphaba's biological sister, whom Wicked's leading heroine shares a deep familial relationship with in the first movie.

At the end of the original movie, Elphaba and Nessarose learn that their father passes away. Looking to the play's second act, this event leads to Nessarose taking over his role as the Governor of Munchkinland

However, her timely ascension to that position is not all flowers and sunshine, as she becomes a ruthless leader over her people. She also becomes obsessed with keeping Boq close to her, and eventually, she earns the title of The Wicked Witch of the East (who is crushed by a house in The Wizard of Oz).

Michelle Yeoh - Madame Morrible

Michelle Yeoh

While fans have their assumptions about the villains of Wicked on first glance, most eyes do not first turn to Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible. Yeoh's character is a powerful sorceress who trains Elphaba in the magic arts, eventually introducing her to the Wizard.

However, she is later revealed to be conspiring with the Wizard to oppress and get rid of Oz's talking animals. This leads to Elphaba turning on her teacher due to her immense care for creatures of all backgrounds.

At the end of Part 1, Morrible names Elphaba the Wicked Witch of the West, making everyone believe she is evil and to be feared.

In the musical's second act, she continues her horrible ways by manipulating Glinda and then killing Nessarose by crushing her with Dorothy's house. Later, viewers see that Glinda helps orchestrate her arrest.

Jeff Goldblum - The Wizard

Jeff Goldblum.

The last confirmed character on Wicked 2's cast list is the Wizard of Oz, portrayed by legacy star Jeff Goldblum. As is the case in The Wizard of Oz, the Wizard is a human who tricks the citizens of Oz into believing he is an all-powerful and mighty sorcerer.

Fueled by an irrational hatred of animals, the Wizard hopes to rebuild his perfect society by taking away the animals' ability to speak. He is convinced they are the reason for the Great Drought happening in the first place, and he hopes to bring Oz back to glory.

Banishing Elphaba from the Emerald City at the end of Act 1, Act 2 shows his confused fascination with her powers as he hopes to convince her to rule over the land next to him. It is also revealed that Elphaba is his daughter at the end of the show, breaking his heart when he realizes that before Glinda banishes him.

Wicked: Part 1 is now streaming on Peacock. Wicked: For Good will debut in theaters on November 21.