2024's Wicked movie shows the story behind multiple major characters in 1939's The Wizard of Oz, including how Boq eventually becomes the Tin Man.

This year's Wicked Part 1 and its upcoming sequel serve as a prequel story to the climax of The Wizard of Oz, setting up the adventure for characters like the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion.

At the center of everything are Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Ariana Grande's Glinda (the Good Witch). While there are still plenty of blanks to be filled in for the second movie, the original Wicked play gives viewers a good idea of what to expect to see at the end of 2025.

How Does Boq Turn into the Tin Man?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for the second act of the Wicked musical and potential spoilers for Wicked Part 2.

Ethan Slater's Boq Woodsman is one of the main characters from 2024's Wicked Part 1, primarily serving as the love interest for Elphaba's younger sister, Nessarose. Boq is a Munchkin who befriends Nessarose at Shiz University, although Nessarose realizes she has deeper feelings for Boq than he has for her.

Sadly, Boq's friendship with Nessarose is something he uses to get closer to Glinda, whose story alongside Elphaba is explored throughout Wicked Part 1. To his disappointment, Glinda has no interest whatsoever in him, not even bothering to remember his name.

Boq is eventually enslaved as Nessarose's personal servant when she becomes the Munchkinland governor, and she gets angry with him when he confesses his love for Glinda.

She then attempts to cast a love spell she finds from Elphaba's spell book on Boq, mispronouncing the incantation. This causes Boq's heart to shrink until it is completely gone, although Elphaba casts a spell on Boq which makes him fall asleep.

Elphaba winds up saving Boq's life, although his body is now completely made of tin as he turns into the Tin Man.

What Will Happen in Wicked Part 2?

By the end of Wicked Part 1, Boq has not yet had his transformative moment where he becomes the Tin Man seen in The Wizard of Oz. However, that is sure to be one of the biggest scenes fans are waiting to see in 2025's Part 2.

The end of Part 1 sees Nessarose taking over the position of Munchkinland governor, taking Boq along for the unpleasant ride for the time being. Not long into the next movie, viewers will see her cast the love spell on Boq that shrinks his heart before Elphaba saves him from a grizzly end.

Elsewhere in the plot, Wicked Part 2 will see Elphaba's evolution into the Wicked Witch of the West after a thrilling and emotional end to the first film.

While there are still plenty of other plot details to tackle with the next movie, Boq and the rest of the cast are in for life-changing developments from here on out.

Wicked Part 1 is now playing in theaters. Wicked Part 2 will arrive in theaters on November 21, 2025.