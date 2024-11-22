So much of Wicked is about sisterhood, leaving some fans wondering how literal that word might be for its main characters, Elphaba and Glinda.

Of course, in The Wizard of Oz, the Wicked Witch of the West — Elphaba, as Wicked explains — has a sister, the Wicked Witch of the East.

It would not be out of the question, then, to have Glinda the Good Witch of the North (South in the book) be part of that family too. But, Wicked definitively answers that question for audiences.

Are Elphaba and Glinda Sisters in Wicked?

Universal

Wicked Part 1 — and the Wicked Broadway musical — explain that its main characters, Elphaba and Glinda, are not biological sisters, but their friendship is so profound that it could border on found-family sisterhood.

Elphaba has a biological sister, Nessarose, who will eventually be dubbed the Wicked Witch of the East — but just how the sweet, innocent Nessa goes the way of the wicked will not be revealed until Wicked Part 2.

Elphaba and Nessarose are the daughters of the Governor of Munchkinland — or, they think they both are. Elphaba actually has a different father, but she does not know that. They grew up together, as is shown in the flashback to their childhoods.

Meanwhile, Glinda (then Galinda) introduces herself at Shiz University as Galinda Upland of the Upper Uplands — this, of course, is a nod to her eventual Good Witch of the North title.

Elphaba and Galinda meet at Shiz University, where they become roommates. They start out hating one another, but after a prank gone wrong, combined with Elphaba trying to repay Galinda for helping Nessa get a date (though, her intentions in doing so were maybe not as good as they appeared), they become best friends.

Their friendship is strong, and they both seem to acknowledge this strength in the Emerald City, where they sing "We're just two friends / two good friends / two best friends" ahead of one of the biggest turning points in both of their lives.

This relationship is almost identical to its Broadway counterpart, with the two becoming friends and their friendship growing and developing exactly the same way on screen and onstage.

Could Elphaba and Glinda Be More Than Best Friends?

For years, fans have wondered if perhaps Elphaba and Glinda's friendship goes beyond being platonic and is actually something more romantic — a theory Ariana Grande-Butera (Glinda in the Wicked movies), Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba in the movies), and Kristin Chenoweth (Glinda in the original Broadway cast of Wicked) addressed recently.

Speaking with Gay Times in an interview promoting the movie, Grande said that "Glinda might be a little in the closet," acknowledging that Elphaba and Glinda's relationship is strong "whether it's romantic or platonic."

She added that "if there were a time" in the story for the two of them to grow even closer, "you never know" what could happen. But, ultimately, she calls it "just a true love" that "transcends sexuality:"

"Trust, and truth, and like, just such a safe space for one another which is what all relationships should be. so, you know, whether it's romantic or platonic or, you know, maybe... Glinda might be a little in the closet, but if there were time, you know, you never know. Give it a little more time. But, no, I man it is just a true love. And I think that is, like, transcends sexuality, it's just kind of a deep safety within each other."

Earlier in the interview, Erivo said that she thinks Elphaba "goes wherever the wind goes," when it comes to love.

She added that there is nothing "wrong" with fans "celebrating the deep connection that both of them have," calling it "true love," too — even if not necessarily romantic, she understands why it could easily be interpreted that way:

"She goes wherever the wind goes. I think she loves Glinda, I think she loves love. I think it is... I don't think there's anything wrong with, like, celebrating the deep connection that both of them have. Like they do have a real... It's a relationship, it is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it, you know, because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond and love."

Then, Chenoweth commented on an E! News Instagram post sharing Grande's quote about Glinda maybe being "a little in the closet," saying "I thought so too way back when…." (seemingly referring to her time originating the role of Glinda on Broadway).

So, even if Elphaba and Glinda are not portrayed as a couple point-blank, fans who believe it could have romantic elements certainly have the blessings of some of the people most famous for bringing this story to life.

Wicked Part 1 is now playing in theaters.