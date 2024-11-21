Wicked has soared into theaters, with full spoilers quickly set to spread widely across the internet.

The highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, brings Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's beloved musical to life in two cinematic parts.

With a star-studded cast and a dazzling soundtrack, Part 1 sets the stage for the untold story of Elphaba and Glinda, uncovering the roots of their friendship, ideological clashes, and the fateful journey to becoming the witches we know from The Wizard of Oz.

Now playing in theaters, Wicked is an epic theater-to-film adaptation that fully realizes the first half of the Broadway musical.

The rest of this article contains spoilers for Wicked Part One.

Wicked: Plot and Spoilers of Movie Explained

Opening Scene: After Dorothy’s Victory

Wicked

The film opens where The Wizard of Oz ends: the Wicked Witch of the West is dead, and the citizens of Oz celebrate with the song "No One Mourns the Wicked."

Glinda (Ariana Grande) reflects on the life of Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), introducing the central question: Are people born wicked, or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?

Elphaba’s Origins

Wicked

Elphaba's story begins with her parents. Her mother’s affair with a mysterious lover (even though it's heavily hinted at) results in Elphaba's green skin.

Raised in a strict household, mainly by Dulcibear (Sharon D. Clarke) alongside her paraplegic sister Nessarose (Marissa Bode), Elphaba is burdened with her father's disdain due to her green skin and the promise to care for her sister.

Shiz University: A New Chapter

Wicked

Upon arriving at Shiz University, Elphaba meets her future roommate and unlikely friend, Glinda. This young version of Glinda, or "Galinda" at this point, is introduced to the song "Dear Old Shiz."

Elphaba wasn't initially supposed to be attended Shiz, she was just there to see her sister off and stayed after her dad told her she must make sure Nessarose gets settled safely in her room.

Later, Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) notices Elphaba's extraordinary magical abilities after Miss Coddle (Keala Settle) tries to wheel Nessarose away.

This leads to Morrible telling Elphaba they will begin 1-on-1 lessons, making Glinda jealous as she wants to be a sorceress, causing her to accidentally get stuck rooming with Elphaba.

Elphaba's future connection with the Wizard is formed here, with her intent to possibly change her skin color from green, this leads to an epic rendition of "The Wizard and I" by Erivo. Mic drop.

Dancing Through Life

Wicked

Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero Tigelaar is later introduced when he's approaching the school on horseback and into Elphaba. There's an immediate connection, but at the time it seems like Fiyero may simply be flirtatious with everyone he comes across.

Later at the school library, the students are encouraged by Fiyero to not take life too seriously, as highlighted in the lively number "Dancing Through Life." The large-scale choreography and practice sets created for the film are on full display during this extended sequence.

Fiyero and Glinda bond during the event, sparking a new romance. In addition, Glinda tells Boq Woodsman, who has a crush on Glinda, to ask Nessarose out on a date.

A Dance At The Ozdust Ballroom

Wicked

The Ozdust Ballroom scene in Wicked depicts a pivotal moment where Glinda and Elphaba begin to connect, marking the start of their transformative friendship.

The sequence shows Glinda inviting Elphaba to join and gifting her a black pointed hat, but at the time this is not friendly, joking with Pfannee (Bowen Yang) and ShenShen (Bronwyn James) behind her back.

However, the scene in the ballroom underscores the emotional complexity of both Elphaba and Glinda. Elphaba shows up with the hat on, is quickly made fun of, then begins dancing alone.

In this moment of isolation, a genuine friendship begins to blossom when Glinda joins Elphaba on the dance floor.

This leads to one of the more light-hearted and warm moments of the film when Grande gets her moment to sing "Popular," showing Erivo's Elphaba all the ways she can help her dress and present herself in an upgraded style.

The Plight of the Animals

Wicked

Earlier in the film, Doctor Dillamond (voiced by Peter Dinklage), a goat professor, warns Elphaba about the oppression of animals in Oz. It's unclear the extent of concern the animals should have, but it's now revealed to be dire.

Following the "Popular" sequence, Doctor Dillamond's forcible removal from Shiz marks a pivotal moment. This leads to a new professor coming in with a small lion trapped in a cage as an example of how animals will now be treated in the future.

However, Elphaba is defiant and uses her powers to put everyone in the classroom to sleep besides Fiyero. As they go to save the lion, sparks fly between the two, despite Fiyero currently dating Glinda.

In "I'm Not That Girl," Elphaba laments her feelings for Fiyero, who is seemingly unattainable.

Journey to the Emerald City

Wicked

Later at Shiz, Elphaba receives a special invitation to meet the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) in Emerald City. Even though it was only supposed to be Elphaba, she asks Glinda to join her at the last second, and both board the train on a new adventure.

Their awe-filled arrival is captured in the song "One Short Day," featuring a cameo from original Broadway Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth as "The Wise Ones."

This expanded sequence dives into the history of Oz and sets up key lore for the series.

Defying Gravity

Wicked

At the Wizard's palace, Glinda and Elphaba are introduced to the Wizard of Oz, as he shows them his plans for Oz and the road that leads to Emerald City, it is deemed that yellow could be an appropriate color.

Later, with her initial excitement quickly fading, Elphaba discovers the Wizard's sinister plans to enslave Oz's animals and realizes he lacks true magical powers.

A demonstration of her own abilities goes awry when her spell, using The Grimmerie, causes the Wizard's monkeys to sprout wings, leaving them in agony.

This leads to Elphaba and Glinda having to run away from the winged monkey creatures and the Wizard's guards to try and escape. Then the hot air balloon idea fails, there's no other way out than by an enchanted broomstick.

The climactic number "Defying Gravity" sees Elphaba rising above the citizens of Oz on her broomstick, as Glinda tearfully chooses to stay behind and align with the Wizard.

Mic drop, again.

To Be Continued...

The film ends on a cliffhanger as Elphaba fully embraces her role as a rebel against tyranny.

Fans will have to wait until November 21, 2025 for Part Two, which promises to delve deeper into the stories of the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Dorothy.