Wicked: Here's Why Elphaba Turns Fiyero Into a Scarecrow

A series of (unfortunate) events leads to Elphaba turning Fiyero into a scarecrow in Wicked.

This article contains potential spoilers for Wicked Part Two

Starring Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Glinda), Wicked has burst into theaters, drawing major attention for its plot staying true to the original Broadway musical.

As this was only part one of the story, many fans have wondered who becomes the Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow as seen at the beginning of the film from The Wizard of Oz.

More specifically, what will happen to Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero, based on the musical, in Wicked Part Two on November 21, 2025?

Why Elphaba Turns Fiyero Into Scarecrow

Wicked

Elphaba’s transformation of Fiyero into the Scarecrow in Wicked is one of the musical’s most poignant moments, giving viewers a look at her complex relationship with magic and the unintended consequences of her actions.

During the song "No Good Deed" in Act 2, Elphaba casts a spell to protect Fiyero from torture and death at the hands of the Wizard’s guards.

Though her intentions are noble, the spell has a surprising side effect — it turns Fiyero into the Scarecrow. This transformation allows him to survive but fundamentally alters his existence.

The accidental nature of Fiyero’s transformation reflects a recurring theme in Wicked — magic’s unpredictability. Earlier in the story, Elphaba struggles with spellwork, like when she accidentally gives monkeys wings, as seen in the new Part One movie.

Through these moments, Wicked explores the moral unpredictability of power, showing how even well-intentioned actions can lead to unintended outcomes.

Elphaba’s romantic relationship with Fiyero also adds emotional weight to his transformation. Initially, Fiyero is engaged to Glinda, but his bond with Elphaba deepens as he supports her rebellious ideals.

When Fiyero risks his life to save her, Elphaba’s desperation to protect him shows their love and her willingness to defy fate. This act of defiance also complicates her (already complicated) friendship with Glinda, highlighting the intertwined personal and political tensions in their lives.

Ultimately, Fiyero’s transformation serves as a bridge between Wicked and The Wizard of Oz. As the Scarecrow, he assumes a new role in Oz's mythology, aligning himself with Dorothy while maintaining his hidden loyalty to Elphaba.

Luckily for Elphaba and Fiyero, The Wicked Witch of the West never truly melts, leading to a hopeful future for these two misunderstood characters.

Wicked is now playing in theaters worldwide.