Wicked: Here's Why Water Melts Elphaba

The effect of water on Elphaba in Wicked is showcased differently between the original book and the musical.

The plot of Part 1 of 2024's Wicked began with the citizens of Munchkinland celebrating the death of the Wicked Witch of the West (Elphaba), but the cause of her demise wasn't fully revealed.

One of the opening shots of the movie did hint at the potential cause of her death, with Elphaba's hat sitting on a small pool of water.

Why Can't Elphaba Get Wet in Wicked?

Cynthia Erivo

Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West reveals that Elphaba is allergic to water, which stings her skin whenever she comes into contact with it.

In the novel, water ultimately becomes the main reason behind Elphaba's death after Dorothy throws a bucket of water to save her after her broom sets the witch's skirt on fire. Water also caused Elphaba's demise in 1939's Wizard of Oz movie starring Judy Garland.

However, in the Wicked musical, the idea that water is Elphaba's weakness is a rumor since she does not appear to be affected by it.

In Act 2 of the musical, Elphaba and Fiyero use this rumor to their advantage. They fake Elphaba's death by throwing water on her, and she pretends to melt when, in fact, she is still alive.

Did 2024's Wicked Movie Confirm Water as Elphaba's Weakness?

The effects of water on Elphaba (played by lead star Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked Part 1 have yet to be directly confirmed, but there are signs throughout the movie that it does not harm her.

When Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) took out an umbrella and shielded Elphaba from the rain, the soon-to-be-powerful witch did not react to it, implying that water has no harsh effect on her.

Elphaba also cried during the Ozdust Ballroom scene during a moment of isolation. This sequence established the start of the sisterly bond between Elphaba and Glinda (Ariana Grande) after the latter chose to join her in her dance.

This meant that her tears did not harm her, unlike what was established in Gregory Maguire's original novel, which was that her tears caused her pain.

Part 2 of the Wicked movie could follow in the footsteps of the musical, where Elphaba would use everyone's belief that water is her weakness to her advantage. This could be her way out of the mess that Oz and Madame Morrible started in Part 1.

Wicked Part 1 is playing in theaters worldwide, and Wicked Part 2 is confirmed to be released on November 21, 2025.