Wicked Part 1's cliffhanger ending sets the stage for an epic Part 2 that introduces key characters like Dorothy while bringing back familiar faces who will go through major transformations.

The hype surrounding Wicked Part 2 (which is set to release on November 21, 2025) has been sky-high ever since the rousing success of Part 1, and viewers have been scouring the internet for answers on what comes next to the story of sisterhood between Elphaba and Glinda.

Fans familiar with the Broadway musical of the same name and the 1939 movie, The Wizard of Oz starring Judy Garland, have an idea of the next key events that will happen in the land of Oz. This includes the arrival of Dorothy and the friends she will meet along the way: Tin Man, the Scarecrow, and the Cowardly Lion.

The Wicked Part 2 Story: What Happens to Elphaba & Everyone Else?

Elphaba

Cynthia Erivo

Elphaba (portrayed by the talented Cynthia Erivo) had quite the journey in Wicked Part 1.

The first film ended with Elphaba feeling betrayed after learning that the Wizard of Oz and Madame Morrible were responsible for silencing the animals, mainly because they blame them for the Great Drought that almost destroyed the Emerald City in the past.

After learning the truth, she decided to rebel against the Wizard's tyranny and escape to live to fight another day.

While Wicked Part 1 revealed in the opening scene that Elphaba (who is now branded as The Wicked Witch of the West) has died, Act 2 of the musical unveiled that it wasn't the case since she mapped out a plan to let everyone in Oz think that she met her fateful end.

After reconnecting with Fiyero, the pair set out to fake Elphaba's death by taking advantage of the rumor that water makes her melt, and they successfully execute it after Dorothy throws a bucket of water to her in her tower.

This act allowed her to escape unharmed, with Elphaba and Fiyero choosing to live in exile to protect themselves from the extreme hatred brought about by the people of Oz.

Glinda

Ariana Grande

Glinda (Ariana Grande) started out as Elphaba's bully, but they eventually forged a strong bond that shaped the story of Wicked Part 1.

However, despite the pair's strong sisterhood, Glinda didn't go with Elphaba at the end of Wicked Part 1. Instead, she chose to stay behind and secretly fight the corruption from within by making everyone (including the Wizard and Madame Morrible) think that she is on their side.

In Act 2 of the musical, Glinda becomes the Wizard's spokesperson, and she is later faced with the harsh truth that Fiyero (whom she is attracted to in Part 1) loves Elphaba.

She later reconnected with Elphaba and she was also the one who gave Dorothy the silver shoes that once belonged to Elphaba's sister, Nessarose.

The musical also revealed that Glinda was not made aware of Fiyero and Elphaba's plan to fake the latter's death by using water.

It's possible that Wicked Part 2 could change this bit in the story by allowing Glinda to be aware of Fiyero and Elphaba's plan, and she could even be instrumental in helping them escape.

Oz newcomer Dorothy could also be in on it, and this could be the movie's way for the kid to not be guilty of being responsible for the "death" of The Wicked Witch of the West.

Fiyero

Jonathan Bailey

Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) is Elphaba and Glinda's love interest who has shown great and immense concern over the animals' losing battle against the Wizard of Oz.

Act 2 of the musical revealed that Fiyero becomes the Scarecrow, one of Dorothy's companions alongside Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion.

Elphaba was the main reason why Fiyero transformed into a Scarecrow but it was an accident.

She cast a protective spell on him so that he could resist pain and death after being tortured by the forces of Oz for interfering with Elphaba's capture, but it had the side effect of turning him into a Scarecrow.

After the chaotic ending where Fiyero helps Elphaba fake her death, the pair leave Oz to stay away from prejudice and hate for good.

Nessarose

Marissa Bode

Nessarose (Marissa Bode) is Elphaba's biological sister whom she truly cares for throughout Wicked Part 1.

Part 1's ending revealed that Elphaba and Nessarose's father died from a heart attack. As a result, Act 2 of the musical unveiled that Nessarose replaced her father as the new Governor of Munchkinland.

However, her convenient rise to the top combined with her obsession to keep Boq by her side made her a ruthless leader to the citizens of Munchkinland.

Nessarose's dictator-type leadership in Munchkinland earned her the title of The Wicked Witch of the East in Wicked Part 2.

Her reign of terror did not stop there. After reuniting with Elphaba, she forced her to put a spell on her diamond slippers so that she could overcome her disability and walk again.

Unfortunately, she was later killed by Madame Morrible after she summoned a tornado that lifted the house of Dorothy and ultimately crushed her to her death.

Boq

Ethan Slater

Boq (Ethan Slater) is Elphaba's classmate at Shiz University who served as Nessarose's love interest. However, Part 1 revealed that he was actually in love with Glinda.

Boq eventually became Nessarose's loyal servant amid her tyrannical leadership in Munchkinland in Act 2 of the musical.

After learning about his immense affection toward Glinda, Nessarose uses the Grimmerie to cast a love spell on Boq, but it backfires after it shrinks his heart instead.

This led Elphaba to save Boq by turning him into the Tin Man, another one of Dorothy's companions in the land of Oz in Wicked Part 2.

Dr. Dillamond

Dr. Dillamond

Dr. Dillamond (voiced by Peter Dinklage) is the Shiz University's history teacher and the remaining teacher who is an animal in Wicked Part 1.

Elphaba forged a strong bond with Dr. Dillamond, and they became loyal friends to one another. However, he was forcefully ejected and captured by the forces of Oz due to the rising conflict against talking animals.

In Act 2 of the musical, Elphaba goes to Emerald City to try and persuade the Wizard to free his flying monkeys from the pain and suffering that they have endured.

After the Wizard agreed, Elphaba was supposed to join him at last, but she ultimately rejected him one last time after she discovered that Dr. Dillamond was inside a cage and he barely recognized her since he lost the ability to speak.

This turn of events led to Elphaba and Fiyero's reunion.

Madame Morrible

Michelle Yeoh

Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) is one of the true villains of Wicked.

As a powerful sorceress, she helped train Elphaba in the ways of magic, and she even introduced her to the great Wizard of Oz.

However, it was later revealed that she had been conspiring with the Wizard to get rid of the talking animals, which led to Elphaba's defiance and escape.

At the end of Part 1, she was the one who named Elphaba The Wicked Witch of the West, which made everyone in Oz believe that the Green Witch is evil and everyone should be scared of her.

In Act 2 of the musical, Morrible continues her reign of terror by manipulating Glinda and killing Nessarose by crashing Dorothy's house into her.

The latter part of the musical revealed that Glinda helped orchestrate Madame Morrible's arrest, which cemented her downfall.

The Wizard

Jeff Goldblum

The Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum) is a human who makes everyone believe that he is a powerful sorcerer.

The Wizard is fueled by his hatred toward animals, and he wants to rebuild society by eliminating their ability to talk since he believes that they are the reason why the Great Drought happened in the first place.

After banishing Elphaba from Emerald City and making everyone think that she is the enemy, Act 2 of the musical highlights his continued fascination with her powers, which is why he still wants to convince her to rule Oz by his side.

However, his manipulations and lies did not faze Elphaba.

At the end of Act 2, it is revealed that Elphaba is his daughter, and the revelation surrounding her death broke his heart. Glinda then banished him from Oz for good.

Wicked Part 1 is now playing in theaters worldwide.