Wicked: Does Glinda Know Elphaba Is Alive at the End of Act 2?

Glinda and Elphaba's adventure in Wicked concludes with Elphaba seemingly meeting her end, but the question is whether Glinda knows she is alive at the end of Act 2.

Elphaba's (Cynthia Erivo) rise to power is highlighted throughout Wicked Part 1, setting viewers up before Act 2 of the original musical is recreated in 2025's Wicked Part 2.

With an extensive 160-minute runtime, Part 1 shows Elphaba and Glinda's (Ariana Grande) time at Shiz University before making the trek to Oz and learning about the reign of Jeff Goldblum's Wizard. However, the story takes even crazier turns in the musical's second act, making fans anxious to see it unfold on the big screen.

Does Glinda Know Elphaba Is Alive in Wicked Act 2?

Wicked

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Wicked Part 1 and Act 2 of the Wicked Broadway show.

In Act 2 of the Wicked Broadway show, Elphaba's death is revealed to be a fake death attempt by her and Fiyero (who eventually becomes the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz). They plan to have Elphaba pretend to melt when Dorothy throws water on her in her tower, allowing her to escape unharmed.

However, the details of this plan are kept secret from Glinda, who has no idea that Elphaba and Fiyero are alive. This leads to her opening moment at the start of the movie, in which she informs the people of Munchkinland that the Wicked Witch of the West is dead before telling their story.

Elphaba and Fiyero choose to live in exile to protect Elphaba from the hatred and prejudice still running rampant in Oz.

Will Wicked Part 2 Change Story for Glinda & Elphaba?

Wicked Part 1 is receiving heavy praise for being faithful to the original Broadway play without too much added material. Outside of a pair of cameos for stars from the stage production getting some extra screen time, this movie plays out largely the same as its predecessor.

Until further notice, Wicked Part 2 is expected to replicate Elphaba and Glinda's story as it was told in the stage production, with Glinda unaware of Elphaba's fake death.

The movie sequel could change things slightly in that regard, even with Glinda possibly seeing Elphaba fly off into the distance, run away from the castle, or something along those lines.

The details for Wicked Part 2 will surely be kept secret for the better part of 2025, whether the story is changed or not.

Wicked Part 1 is now playing in theaters. Wicked Part 2 will arrive on the big screen on November 21, 2025.