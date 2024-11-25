Wicked Part 2: Here's What Happens to Fiyero, According to the Musical

After an epic turn of events in Wicked Part 1, 2025's Wicked Part 2 sets up Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero Tigelaar for a dramatic change.

Bailey's Fiyero is the main love interest for Cynthia Erivio's Elphaba, Wicked's central character. He also holds the title of Winkie prince as he attends Shiz University alongside Elphaba and Glinda.

Important to remember about Wicked as well is its place alongside 1939's The Wizard of Oz and its source novel, with this movie serving as a prequel to those events.

Does Fiyero Die in Wicked?

Universal

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for the second act of the Wicked musical and possible spoilers for Wicked Part 2.

Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero shows up at Shiz University in the middle of the school year with his brand of carefree living. His relationship with Elphaba helps him stand out, as he is the only one at the school who does not mistreat her as she gets familiar with her new surroundings.

Elphaba and Fiyero get into some thrilling shenanigans together, including rescuing a frightened lion cub and setting it free in the woods. A hint of romance is seen between the two before Elphaba and Galinda set off to Oz to see the Wizard.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Wicked Part 2 and the remainder of the musical version of Wicked.

Fiyero eventually becomes Captain of the Guard and gets engaged to Glinda after she officially changes her name, although he goes into the engagement reluctantly.

He and Elphaba then run off together and share their true love for one another, with Fiyero standing up for her as the early events of The Wizard of Oz unfold (Dorothy's house landing on Nessarose and killing her).

The guards take him in and torture him until he gives up Elphaba's location. Elphaba then recites a spell from the Grimmerie to try to save him, believing she messed it up and thinking she killed him.

However, rather than killing him, she turns him into the Scarecrow (movie viewers also see the origins of the Tin Man and Cowardly Lion).

Wanting to keep each other safe, Elphaba and Fiyero leave Oz and agree never to tell anyone they are alive.

What Happens to Fiyero in Wicked Part 2?

Assuming Wicked Part 2 follows the second act of the original play, fans will also see the second act of the musical play out. This starts with Fiyero being named Captain of the Guard and announcing his engagement to Glinda.

Due to both movies being prequel stories for The Wizard of Oz (where Elphaba eventually meets her end), Fiyero's story only goes up to the point where he becomes the Scarecrow.

He will still have plenty of drama and action ahead of him for Part 2, particularly when looking at his love triangle with both Elphaba and Glinda. His transformation into the Scarecrow will surely be a turning point in the sequel before he and Elphaba leave Oz for the foreseeable future.

While the majority of the story will likely center on Elphaba and Glinda's complicated relationship, Fiyero's role in both films is no small part of the adventure.

Wicked Part 1 is now playing in theaters worldwide. Part 2 will debut in theaters on November 21, 2025.