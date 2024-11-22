Following Wicked's release in theater, viewers want to know more about Elphaba's journey to evil.

Wicked is directed by Jon M. Chu and serves as the first installment of a two-part adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the movie brings to life the origins of Elphaba and Glinda. While the journey is played out over the two-hour and 40-minute runtime, it shows the beginning steps of Elphaba becoming The Wicked Witch of the West.

The rest of this article contains spoilers for Wicked Part One.

Elphaba's Turn to Evil in Wicked Part One

In Wicked Part One, Elphaba begins her journey as an outcast student at Shiz University with a strong sense of right and wrong. There, her encounters with the injustices of Oz set the stage for her transformation.

Elphaba is initially motivated by a desire to fight inequality after Doctor Dillamond (Peter Dinklage) is fired. However, her worldview is shaken when she meets the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) in the Emerald City and discovers he is a fraud exploiting magical creatures.

Refusing to comply with his manipulative schemes, Elphaba flees the Emerald City, branded a villain by the Wizard's propaganda machine. This pivotal moment, depicted in her defiant performance of "Defying Gravity," marks the beginning of her descent in the eyes of the public.

Elphaba's so-called "turn to evil" in Part One is less about a moral fall and more about societal perception.

Her rebellion against the Wizard's oppressive regime against animals and her determination to protect magical creatures come at the cost of being labeled the "Wicked Witch."

This sets the stage for Wicked Part Two in 2025, where her growing isolation and tragic circumstances deepen her transformation.

Becoming The Wicked Witch in Wicked Part Two

The rest of this article contains potential spoilers for Wicked Part Two.

Based on Act Two of the Broadway musical, Wicked Part Two will explore Elphaba's continued battle against the Wizard and her ultimate alienation from those she loves.

By this point, Elphaba is publicly feared and vilified, while her former friend, Glinda, has become "Glinda the Good," a spokesperson for the Wizard's regime.

As tensions escalate, Elphaba's choices, though well-intentioned, have increasingly dire consequences. Elphaba tries to convince her sister to join the rebellion against the Wizard, but Nessarose (Marissa Bode) refuses, leading Elphaba to enchant her silver shoes, giving her the ability to walk. When Nessa's attempt to make Boq (Ethan Slater) fall in love with her backfires, turning him into the Tin Man, she blames Elphaba for the tragic outcome.

Elphaba returns to the Emerald City to free the Wizard's monkeys, but after learning that Dr. Dillamond has lost his ability to speak, she vows to oppose the Wizard, despite his plea for her to join him.

Elphaba's growing defiance reaches its peak when she attempts to rescue Fiyero, her true love, from the Wizard's guards. Her spell to save him inadvertently transforms him into the Scarecrow, further fueling her despair and belief that every good deed she attempts is perceived as evil.

The movie's climactic moments will likely parallel the second act of the musical, culminating in her fateful confrontation with the citizens of Oz.

Betrayed by those she once trusted and with her attempts to right wrongs backfiring, Elphaba decides to embrace her "wicked" persona fully, faking her death to escape Oz with Fiyero.

Through Elphaba's journey, Wicked Part Two delves into themes of power, sacrifice, and the distortion of truth. Her "turn to evil" is ultimately a commentary on how society can vilify those who challenge authority.

Wicked is now playing in theaters.