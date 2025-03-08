Peacock Celebrates Wicked Movie's Streaming Release Date Ahead of Debut

In the wake of a couple of Oscar wins for the film, Peacock has started the celebration early for Wicked's impending streaming release.

Jon M. Chu's hit film adaptation of the beloved Oz-based Broadway musical captured audiences when it hit theaters back in November. Capitilizing on its stellar cast and the passion surrounding its source material, the film did enough to become 2024's highest-grossing movie as well as get nominated by multiple awards bodies.

Among these plaudits were 10 nominations at the 97th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and a Best Actress nominee for Ariana Grande's work as Glinda.

Peacock Hypes Up Wicked's Streaming Debut

Mere days before Wicked's streaming release, Peacock already started the celebration for the acclaimed blockbuster, hyping up its impending debut following a stellar night at the Academy Awards.

A new promotional image, that was sent via email to subscribers of the service in the wake of the Oscars, focuses heavily on the beloved musical adaptation, telling subscribers that "March is looking WICKED good" while promoting the movie.

Along with the clever play on the Oz-based film's title, Peacock marketing also made sure to mention that the film was among its Oscar winners from this past iteration of the annual awards ceremony.

The film stands with fellow Peacock title Conclave as one of the streamer's award winners, with Wicked taking home two Oscars on Hollywood's big night.

The Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande-led movie musical won for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design (an award for which Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to ever win the category).

The film was nominated for ten total awards on the night, including Best Picture—a category that it ultimately lost to Anora (read about how to watch Anora here).

Peacock has been pushing Wicked as a part of its streaming catalog for weeks (even though it is not set to debut on the platform until the third week of March).

According to Peacock, Wicked's streaming release will finally happen on Friday, March 21, 2025.

Wicked is set to hit streaming on Friday, March 21 on Peacock.