A Wicked special is streaming on Peacock before the film's streaming debut.

As fans wait for the second half of Wicked to arrive in 2025, the original movie dominates with critics and at the box office. Behind a cast led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, it already ranks as the highest-grossing musical movie adaptation in history.

The real question is when fans can expect this Wizard of Oz prequel to be available to stream at home, particularly considering its ongoing financial success.

Peacock Streams Wicked Movie Special

Universal

Following Wicked Part 1's release in theaters, Peacock released Wicked: On Set With Jon Chu, a behind-the-scenes look at the musical adaptation, on November 27 (via Facebook).

This comes after another Wicked special, Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (via Facebook), was released on Peacock one week earlier, on November 19, before the film's release.

This also comes as Disney+ honored the release of Wicked by featuring Disney's Oz-based film, Oz the Great and Powerful, in its main menu.

When Will Wicked Come to Peacock?

Per Deadline, NBCUniversal has a deal with Peacock that sees its movies stream there for the first four months of their streaming runs. The films then go to Netflix for the next 10 months and back to Peacock for four more months.

Also essential to keep in mind is how long Universal movies take to begin streaming after their theatrical debuts.

This year's Abigail took 91 days to begin streaming after it hit theaters, while both The Fall Guy and Twisters took 119 days after their respective premiere dates:

Abigail Theatrical: April 19, 2024 Streaming: July 19, 2024 (91 days)

The Fall Guy Theatrical: May 3, 2024 Streaming: August 30, 2024 (119 days)

Twisters Theatrical: July 19, 2024 Streaming: November 15, 2024 (119 days)



Wicked Part 1 is already a massive success at the box office, having grossed $360 million through December 1 (10 full days in theaters). That total already ranks as the 13th-highest box office haul of 2024, and it sits only $10 million behind Twisters' entire theatrical run.

Considering that, the previously-mentioned 119-day gap between theatrical and streaming releases is sure to be the expectation if it is not held back from the small screen even longer. This would line Wicked up for a Peacock debut sometime in mid-to-late March 2025.

Wicked Part 1 is playing in theaters worldwide.