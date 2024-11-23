Disney Plus honored Universal's release of Wicked by adding its own Wizard of Oz movie to its Home banner.

Behind an epic cast of actors led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked opened to near-consensus praise on November 22. It will be the first movie in a two-part saga, which will be completed upon the release of its sequel (Wicked Part 2) on November 21, 2025.

The movie is inspired by both the Broadway play of the same name (which debuted in 2003) and its parent story, the 1937 The Wizard of Oz movie.

Disney Plus Honors Wicked 2024

In honor of Wicked's release, Disney Plus changed its top banner carousel to add Sam Raimi's 2013 movie Oz The Great and Powerful to its rotating list of projects.

Starring James Franco, Mila Kunis, and Rachel Weisz, Oz The Great and Powerful tells the story of circus magician Oscar Diggs, who is hauled away from Kansas to Oz. He then meets three witches as he goes on a journey toward taking his place as the great wizard meant to save the Emerald City, better known as Oz.

Disney+

Disney seems to be using the movie's place on Disney+ to help celebrate the release of Universal's Wicked Part 1, which debuted in theaters on November 22.

These films have a unique connection, as they are both prequel stories that lead into 1937's The Wizard of Oz. Oz the Great and Powerful focuses on the titular powerful leader of the Emerald City while Wicked highlights Elphaba and Glinda, who become the Wicked Witch of the West and the Good Witch, respectively.

This move is particularly unique considering Wicked is not going to stream on Disney+. Due to it being a Universal production, it will eventually find its subscription streaming home on Peacock after its digital release.

When Will Wicked Release on Streaming?

Wicked is only just starting its box office run, although it is already performing valiantly on that front. Deadline reported that the movie had a $48.5 million haul from its opening Friday night and Thursday previews, which could wind up giving the movie an opening weekend of about $120 million.

That number would give Wicked the third-biggest opening weekend of any 2024 movie, only behind Inside Out 2 ($154.2 million) and Deadpool & Wolverine ($211.4 million).

Universal's usual theatrical-to-streaming timeframe in recent years has been about 120 days, outside of exceptions like 2023's Oppenheimer. For reference, below are a few examples of timeframes for recent Universal hits:

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Theatrical: April 5, 2023 Streaming: August 3, 2023 (120 days after theatrical)

Fast X Theatrical: May 19, 2023 Streaming: September 15, 2023 (119 days after theatrical)

Oppenheimer Theatrical: July 21, 2023 Streaming: February 16, 2024 (210 days after theatrical)

Migration: Theatrical: December 22, 2023 Streaming: April 19, 2024 (119 days after theatrical)

Kung Fu Panda 4: Theatrical: March 8, 2024 Digital: June 21, 2024 (105 days after theatrical)

Twisters: Theatrical: July 19, 2024 Digital: November 15, 2024 (119 days after theatrical)



At the earliest, fans can potentially expect to see Wicked come to Peacock in early to mid-March 2025 (approximately March 22 if it hits the 120-day mark). However, should it pull Oppenheimer-grade numbers, it could be held back until later in the spring or even into next summer.

Once it hits Peacock, many are sure to check it out in preparation for Wicked Part 2, which is about a year away from release as of writing.

Wicked Part 1 is now playing in theaters worldwide.