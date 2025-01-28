As Wicked nears the end of its theatrical run many are wondering when the hit movie musical will be released on streaming services.

The first of two movies based on the iconic Broadway stage show was released in November and was quickly embraced by audiences. Wicked tells the story of the friendship between the witches Galinda and Elphaba, who become Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.

The Hollywood film adaptation has earned over $700 million at the box office and recently garnered ten nominations at the Academy Awards.

Wicked Left Off Peacock's Upcoming Streaming Slate

Universal

Those hoping that Wicked might be released on streaming in February will need to temper their expectations.

Wicked is expected to be available to stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal's in-house streaming service. However, Peacock released its February streaming calendar and Wicked is not on it.

While the streamer does currently offer a behind-the-scenes special about Wicked, fans have to wait a bit longer for the full movie.

It is entirely possible that Wicked could be a late February addition to Peacock's streaming slate. However, this would require Universal to pull Wicked from theaters amid a successful run.

When Will Wicked Be Released On Peacock?

As fans eagerly await Wicked's arrival on Peacock, Universal's past streaming releases may indicate when it will arrive. The release pipeline for some of the recent Universal films is as follows:

Abigail Theatrical: April 19, 2024 Digital: May 7, 2024 (18 days after theatrical) Streaming: July 19, 2024 (91 days after theatrical)

The Fall Guy Theatrical: May 3, 2024 Digital: May 21, 2024 (18 days after theatrical) Streaming: August 30, 2024 (119 days after theatrical)

Twisters Theatrical: July 19, 2024 Digital: August 13, 2024 (25 days after theatrical) Streaming: November 15, 2024 (119 days after theatrical)



Wicked was released on home video and on-demand services on December 31, 2024. Universal's releases typically arrive on digital around 18-25 days after their theatrical release. However, this was slightly longer for Wicked with the film arriving on digital 39 days after its theatrical debut.



This suggests that Wicked will have a longer gap between theatrical and streaming release dates, likely erring toward the 119-day gap.

Given the success Wicked is seeing in theaters, it seems unlikely Universal would risk hampering this by moving the film to streaming early, particularly in the lead-up to the Academy Awards. This means a late March streaming date for Wicked on Peacock is the most likely outcome.

Wicked Part One is currently playing in theaters and is available to rent or buy on digital platforms.