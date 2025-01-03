Watch: All 6 Wicked Movie Deleted Scenes Released Online

Wicked was one of the biggest theatrical hits of 2024, but not every scene made it into the film's two-hour and forty-minute runtime.

Fans have long been waiting for the Broadway musical to make its way to the screen. When Wicked finally arrived in cinemas in late 2024, it did not disappoint, even spurring an Oscar campaign.

Wicked is a re-telling of Frank L. Baum's The Wizard of Oz, focusing on the real story of the friendship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch (Cynthia Erivo), and Glinda, the Good Witch (Ariana Grande).

Deleted Wicked Scenes Feature Glinda, Elphaba & More

Wicked still has some time in cinemas, but the film's digital release has come with the inclusion of some deleted scenes which have made their way online for fans to see.

Elphaba Makes Glinda a Promise

One of Wicked's deleted scenes is between Elphaba and Glinda in their dormitory. Glinda lightly questions Elphaba about her and Fiyero's (Jonathan Bailey) disappearance after they rescued the lion cub in class.

After Elphaba reassures Glinda that Fiyero was only assisting her, Glinda reminds her friend she is always there to help. "If you needed someone, you could've picked me," she tells her. Elphaba then promises Glinda, "I won't leave you behind again."

Some fans have questioned why this scene was left out of the movie as it had direct ramifications for Elphaba's decision to later bring Glinda with her to the Emerald City.

Tickets to Wizomania

Another deleted scene shows Elphaba and Glinda exploring the delights of the Emerald City.

Glinda is shown securing tickets to the local show Wizomania with the scene then leading directly into the musical piece featuring the Wise Ones (played by Wicked Broadway stars Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel).

Flying Monkey Chase

Elphaba's creation of the flying monkeys and then their pursuit of the two witches is one of the most action-packed sequences in Wicked, but not all of it made it into the film.

A deleted scene shows an extension to the flying monkey chase, in which both Elphaba and Glinda flee from the palace guards and must make their way through a hallway of the hybrid creatures to escape.

As the scene did not make it into the final film some of the visual effects remain unfinished.

Train Ride to the Emerald City

One of Wicked's deleted scenes showed more of Elphaba and Glinda's journey to the Emerald City.

After Elphaba invites Glinda to come with her on the train, the scene shows how the two friends spend their time on the journey. The duo are seen enjoying the drinks and delights of the fancy train, each taking a turn sleeping, and reading a pamphlet about the city ahead.

Similar to some of the other deleted scenes, the visual effects of this scene are incomplete meaning some of the soundstage can be seen in the background.

Glinda Teaches Elphaba to 'Toss Toss'

One segment of Glinda and Elphaba's 'Popular' scene was omitted from the film but has been included as a deleted scene.

The scene is a popular moment from the Broadway musical in which Glinda teaches Elphaba her iconic hair toss. Along with this Glinda also tries to teach her friend other "popular" moves like bouncing and an eyebrow raise. As is true to her character, Elphaba doesn't take to the new moves easily.

Elphaba Says Goodbye to Her Father

A scene between Elphaba and her father saying farewell at the train station was cut from Wicked. The scene features Andy Nyman playing Frexspar Thropp and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, along with Erivo and Grande.

In the scene, things can be seen getting tense between Elphaba and her father as he hopes his daughter "makes a good impression" on the Wizard. Glinda quickly comes in to defend her friend saying "I'm sure she will," before some of their friends come to take Elphaba away.

Wicked is now playing in theaters.