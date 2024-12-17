2024's Wicked is already enjoying massive success in theaters, leading many to wonder when it will leave the big screen.

While a special look at Wicked is already streaming online, the movie adaptation of the hit Broadway show still defies gravity and odds alike in theaters. It already ranks as the highest-grossing movie adaptation of a Broadway musical and, as of writing, sits with a gross box office haul of over $500 million.

With this film still reigning as one of the most popular of the holiday season, Universal will want to milk as much success out of its theatrical run as possible.

How Long Will Wicked Movie Stay In Theaters?

Universal

A little more than three weeks after Wicked first came to theaters (November 22), the film is expected to start showing in fewer theaters worldwide soon.

About 200 theaters are estimated to have stopped playing Wicked on their screens as of writing. According to Box Office Mojo, after opening in 3,888 theaters domestically, Wicked is now showing in 3,686 theaters (a decrease of 203 venues).

For comparison, Disney's Frozen 2 (which grossed nearly $1.5 billion at the box office) was dropped from about 360 theaters in the same timeframe. Its initial theatrical run lasted from November 22, 2019, until March 15, 2020 (about when the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

2024's Despicable Me 4 was dropped from over 800 theaters three weeks after its opening day (July 3) on its way to a nearly $1 billion box office haul. It stayed in theaters until about October 6 for a three-month run.

Last year's Oppenheimer took a different route, as it played in about 150 more theaters three weeks after its July 22 debut before those numbers went down.

The Oscar-winner for Best Picture set multiple box office records during its run, coming just short of $1 billion at the box office. It then had an extended run in theaters, staying on the big screen for about eight months until close to March 15, 2024 after several re-releases.

For Wicked, the expectation is that it will have a boost due to its expected Oscars awards run (with Academy Award nominations being announced on January 17, 2025), keeping it as a 'wide' release through the end of January 2025.

Additionally, about 1,000 North American theaters will show singalong versions of Wicked during the Christmas season, starting on December 25, which will boost its box office run even further.

The expectation is that it will drop to playing in under 1,000 theaters after about 15 weeks. It also will likely be almost unavailable to watch in the United States at around that time, with the 15-week mark coming at about March 7, 2025.

After that time, odds are high that it will remain in limited screens in the U.S. until sometime in April before becoming a digital/streaming exclusive.

When Will Wicked Begin Streaming?

Looking at the long run, Wicked should not be expected to leave theaters anytime soon with so much success under its belt already. Particularly with the singalong version of the movie looking to take over the big screen, many will return to cinemas for repeat viewings over the coming weeks.

As for when Wicked may begin its streaming run, Universal will aim to capitalize on the movie's box office potential. Considering the film has a chance to come close to being a $1-billion-grossing hit, it is almost necessary to keep it as a theatrical exclusive.

Wicked will likely not be available for digital or VOD purchase until sometime in early 2025, if not sometime in late January or early February. A 60-day gap could become a reality regarding its theatrical-to-digital release date should it continue to perform well financially.

This will also give fans plenty of time for repeat viewings before Wicked: Part 2 comes to theaters in November 2025, possibly leading to a round of re-releases for the first part. That could only add to the box office potential for both films, making it a double feature to end next year.

Wicked: Part 1 is playing in theaters worldwide.