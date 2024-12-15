Here's When Wicked Movie's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected

Soon families will be 'dancing through life' in the comfort of their own homes when Wicked begins streaming on Peacock.

Many long-time fans are praising the new film's faithful adaptation of the Broadway musical, but there are some key differences. From stage to screen, it can be tricky to narrow down a streaming release for any film adaptation, especially a booming box office hit like Wicked Part One.

While The Wizard of Oz can be viewed on Max, audiences will have to subscribe to another service to later stream Wicked.

When Will Wicked Release on Digital?

Wicked

If Wicked follows Universal's recent digital release patterns, it could become available on digital platforms as early as December 17, just 25 days after its November 22 theatrical debut, though this may be unlikely.

Here is a look at the theatrical-digital windows for three recent Universal films, including Glen Powell's Twisters:

Abigail Theatrical: April 19, 2024 Digital: May 7, 2024 (18 days after theatrical)

The Fall Guy Theatrical: May 3, 2024 Digital: May 21, 2024 (18 days after theatrical)

Twisters Theatrical: July 19, 2024 Digital: August 13, 2024 (25 days after theatrical)



A 25-day window with Universal's recent strategy for mid-tier releases, but Wicked's strong box office performance (over $330 million domestically) could influence a longer theatrical exclusivity period.

Not only has Wicked had early success in theaters, but the studio likely hopes to keep it going through the holiday season until 2025 begins. This has been proven by sing-along screenings being released in about 1,000 North American theaters on Christmas Day.

So, while a December release is possible, it is equally likely that the digital release could be pushed to early 2025 to rake in as many dollars as possible in theaters.

As NBCUniversal continues to grow Its streaming service, Peacock, with sports, series, and new Universal Pictures film releases, Wicked Part One will be a welcome addition.

Peacock has already released two behind-the-scenes specials for Wicked, Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked on November 19 and Wicked: On Set With Jon Chu on November 27.

Based on Universal's recent patterns with films like Twisters and The Fall Guy, which had streaming releases 119 days after their theatrical debuts, Wicked could follow a similar timeline.

Below are the full theatrical-to-streaming windows for those films and Abigail:

Abigail Theatrical: April 19, 2024 Streaming: July 19, 2024 (91 days after theatrical)

The Fall Guy Theatrical: May 3, 2024 Streaming: August 30, 2024 (119 days after theatrical)

Twisters Theatrical: July 19, 2024 Streaming: November 15, 2024 (119 days after theatrical)



In theory, this would place its Peacock premiere around late March 2025.

However, if Wicked continues to perform exceptionally well in theaters, Universal might extend the digital release, thereby pushing the streaming date beyond the typical 119-day window.

This strategy would maximize the film's earnings potential during its theatrical run, especially as anticipation builds for what happens in Wicked Part Two.

Regardless, fans can likely expect the movie to arrive on Peacock in spring 2025, offering another opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Oz before the sequel hits theaters.

Wicked is poised to be a standout performer on the platform, thanks to its rewatchable songs and the year-long anticipation building toward Part Two's theatrical release.

Wicked Part One now is playing in theaters.