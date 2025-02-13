At long last, Wicked appears to be coming soon to Peacock following a major addition to the streamer.

After opening in theaters in November 2024 and breaking various domestic box office records, Wicked was eventually available to buy at home on December 31.

Even with the online release to ring in 2025, Wicked has yet to make its way onto streaming. However, that will likely change for Peacock users after a disappointing February update.

Wicked

A newly discovered Peacock page for Wicked sparked speculation about its upcoming streaming release. The page, which appears to have been recently created, had its thumbnail updated on February 3.

This update suggests that an official streaming announcement could be imminent.

Universal’s recent theatrical releases, such as Abigail, The Fall Guy, and Twisters, all arrived on streaming within 91 to 119 days of their theatrical debuts:

Abigail Theatrical: April 19, 2024 Digital: May 7, 2024 (18 days after theatrical) Streaming: July 19, 2024 (91 days after theatrical)

The Fall Guy Theatrical: May 3, 2024 Digital: May 21, 2024 (18 days after theatrical) Streaming: August 30, 2024 (119 days after theatrical)

Twisters Theatrical: July 19, 2024 Digital: August 13, 2024 (25 days after theatrical) Streaming: November 15, 2024 (119 days after theatrical)



Compared to these past Universal productions, Wicked was by far the most successful last year, likely pushing the boundaries of that 199-day window.

With a global haul of $723.2 million ($471.9 million domestically and $251.3 million internationally), Wicked's massive success suggests an extended theatrical run before hitting streaming.

In addition, Wicked set a new record for Universal's largest first-week Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) debut, earning $70 million, including $26 million on its first day.

The film surpassed previous Universal records, doubling the Day 1 sales of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and exceeding the studio’s prior first-week PVOD high of $44 million.

With a 40-day theatrical window before its home release and an extended premium digital run, Wicked is expected to generate even more revenue before landing on Peacock.

Wicked will likely follow an extended-release window, pushing its Peacock debut to late March or beyond. March 21, 2025 will likely be the earliest date Wicked could begin streaming on Peacock.

As 2025 soon shifts its attention to Wicked: For Good, which will be released in theaters on November 21, look out for the streaming release of Wicked to include some teases for the upcoming sequel.

For those dying to know what happens in Wicked: For Good, read about potential spoilers based on Act 2 of the Wicked Broadway musical.

Wicked is available to purchase on digital platforms.