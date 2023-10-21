Oppenheimer Movie Gets Online Release Date (Official)

An official date was announced for Oppenheimer's long-awaited online release.

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. and directed by Christopher Nolan, is one of the most successful R-rated films in box office history.

In an effort to maximize movie theaters' relevancy, Nolan pushed for a lengthy cinema-exclusive window for his latest film. However, the three-hour runtime may sound more comfortable at home, enticing new audiences to watch online.

How to Watch Oppenheimer Online

Universal

The official Oppenheimer X profile posted an announcement video, highlighting the film's Tuesday, November 21 digital release online.

On the same day, Oppenheimer will also be available to purchase on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. The post also hinted at "3 hours of special features" being included in the digital and physical copies.

This fall 2023 online release equates to 123 days (exactly four months) after its opening in theaters. This was expected as Nolan and Universal agreed to a 90-120-day theater-exclusive release window.

The November release window was also previously reported.

When Will Oppenheimer Stream on Peacock?

Despite director Christopher Nolan not necessarily being a fan of what streaming has done to the film industry, Oppenheimer will eventually make its way onto Peacock for no additional cost.

Similar to the theater-to-digital window, fans shouldn't be expecting a quick turnaround time for its inevitable streaming release.

Taking a look at other recent films distributed by Universal, Oppenheimer will certainly have the longest wait between theaters and streaming on Peacock.

A massive box office success, even bigger than Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie took 120 days to hit streaming following its spring release date.

Here's a look at Universal's major theatrical-to-streaming windows. It's important to note that Oppenheimer is following a similar timeline for its digital release, not streaming:

The Bad Guys : April 22, 2022 - July 1, 2022 (70 days)

: April 22, 2022 - July 1, 2022 Jurassic World Dominion : June 10, 2022 - September 2, 2022 (84 days)

: June 10, 2022 - September 2, 2022 Minions: The Rise of Gru : July 1, 2022 - September 23, 2022 (84 days)

: July 1, 2022 - September 23, 2022 Nope : July 22, 2022 - November 18, 2022 (119 days)

: July 22, 2022 - November 18, 2022 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish : December 21, 2022 - March 10, 2023 (80 days)

: December 21, 2022 - March 10, 2023 The Super Mario Bros. Movie : April 5, 2023 - August 3, 2023 (120 days)

: April 5, 2023 - August 3, 2023 Fast X: May 19, 2023 - September 15, 2023 (119 days)

Given this new information on its online release, Universal will be extending its normal timeline for films to go from theaters to streaming.

This will likely correlate to a 150-day window between theaters and streaming, making a predicted premiere date on Peacock for Oppenheimer December 18.

Following its release on Peacock, Oppenheimer will eventually land on Amazon Prime Video. According to Deadline, Prime Video will stream Universal’s live-action films during the middle ten-month period of the 18-month pay-one window.

Oppenheimer is still playing in some theaters and will be available to watch from home on Tuesday, November 21.