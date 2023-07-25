Oppenheimer will be streaming later this year, but a new report sheds like on when exactly it will become available.

Director Christopher Nolan's latest film, distributed by Universal Pictures, grossed an impressive $82.5 million opening weekend.

Nolan left Warner Bros. after the company released all of its 2021 films on streaming (alongside the theatrical release) without the approval of many of the directors.

Despite this, Nolan's 2020 film Tenet had an exclusive theatrical release amid the pandemic.

When Will Oppenheimer be Available to Purchase Online?

Universal

In a recent article by Puck's Matt Belloni, he reported that one of the reasons Christopher Nolan made Oppenheimer with Universal Pictures, instead of Warner Bros., was due to a 120-day theatrical window.

This puts Oppenheimer's streaming release window to be around American Thanksgiving. 120 days after the film's July 21 opening day is November 18, five days before the national holiday.

Universal's 2023 box office juggernaut, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, was available to stream just 41 days after opening in theaters for comparison.

New year, new Nolan film on streaming. Based on the latest update, all signs point to Oppenheimer being available on Peacock sometime during early 2024.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie begins streaming to the service on August 3, 120 days after kicking off its historic box office run on April 5.

As previously mentioned, Oppenheimer is playing by a different set of rules due to Nolan's desire for his film to be seen in theaters, specifically on 70mm IMAX screens.

It's not typically wise to make a film available to a company's streaming service quickly after becoming available for digital purchase or rent.

With that in mind, 60 days following the end of its theatrical-exclusive window, January 17 could be a possible release date for Oppenheimer on Peacock.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and more, Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters worldwide.