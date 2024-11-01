2024 will bring the long-awaited adaptation of Wicked to the screen with a talented cast.

The movie is based on the Broadway musical of the same name which was loosely based on Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. This novel was in turn based on L. Frank Baum's pivotal novel The Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film adaptation.

So, the world of The Wizard of Oz will return to the screen again in 2024 with a PG movie iteration of Wicked set for release on November 27.

The Cast and Characters of the Wicked 2024 Movie

Cynthia Erivo - Elphaba Thropp

Universal Pictures

The Wicked Witch of the West is one of cinema's classic villains, but was she always wicked? Wicked tells the origin story of the witch, back when she was known as Elphaba Thropp.

Elphaba's journey begins at the infamous Shiz University where she excels at witchcraft, much to the envy of her nemesis/friend Galinda.

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba in Wicked. The actress has won a Tony Award for her role in The Color Purple on Broadway and she was nominated for an Oscar for starring in Harriet.

Karis Musongole - Young Elphaba

Universal Pictures

While the Wicked movie will mostly stick to the story of the stage musical, it appears it may diverge at times as well.

Wicked's trailer shows off a pre-teen Elphaba who is played by Karis Musongole (Born on Sunday Silent). This means the movie is set to expand on Elphaba's backstory, exploring her much younger years before she was a student at Shiz.

Ariana Grande - Galinda Upland

Universal Pictures

Pop star and two-time Grammy Award winner Ariana Grande takes on the role of Galinda Upland in Wicked, a character made famous by Kristen Chenoweth in the stage edition.

Galinda is the witch who goes on to become Dorothy's ally, Glinda the Good Witch, in The Wizard of Oz. However, she was not always that way and is introduced as a privileged and popular young woman who initially bullies Elphaba.

Grand can also be seen in Don't Look Up, Sam & Cat, and Charlie's Angels.

Michelle Yeoh - Madame Morrible

Universal Pictures

Oscar winner for Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Brothers Sun cast member Michelle Yeoh turns her talents to Wicked in 2024, starring as Madame Morrible.

Madame Morrible is the headmistress of Shiz University who becomes a mentor and friend to Elphaba, at least at first. Yeoh's vocal talents will be heard on the Wicked musical track "The Wizard and I."

Jeff Goldblum - The Wonderful Wizard of Oz

Universal Pictures

Once the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok, Jeff Goldblum will play a different kind of master in Wicked, starring as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz himself.

Staying true to the reveal that came at the end of The Wizard of Oz, the Wizard in Wicked is still just a man in disguise, but the truth of his power over his fantastical land will be explored further in the movie musical.

Goldblum will sing the Wizard's solo song "A Sentimental Man" in Wicked.

Jonathan Bailey - Fiyero Tigelaar

Universal Pictures

At the heart of Wicked is a story of friendship but it is a friendship that is tested by affairs of the heart.

Fiyero Tigelaar is the person at the heart of the love triangle between Elphaba and Galinda, with Jonathan Bailey stepping up to star as the Winkie prince who attends Shiz University.

Bailey has a long career on both stage and screen, with his notable roles being as a cast member in Bridgerton and Fellow Travellers, the latter of which earned him an Emmy nomination.

Ethan Slater - Boq Woodman

Universal Pictures

Wicked's love triangle is actually more of a love square thanks to the involvement of Boq, a loveable Munchkin boy who is infatuated with Galinda. Unfortunately, Galinda does not return Boq's affections which turns him into the arms of Nessarose.

Ethan Slater, known for his roles on stage in Spamalot and The SpongeBob Squarepants Musical, portrays Boq in the Wicked movie.

Marissa Bode - Nessarose Thropp

Universal Pictures

Elphaba has always been overprotective of her paraplegic sister Nessarose, but she has to let her go when they start at Shiz and are separated into different dormitories. Nessa and Boq start a romantic relationship, but it is not without its troubles.

Nessarose is played by Marissa Bode, who is notably the first wheelchair user to play the paraplegic character in Wicked.

Bowen Yang - Pfannee of Phan Hall

Universal Pictures

Saturday Night Live cast member Bowen Yang appears in Wicked as Pfannee of Phan Hall, one of Galinda's posse at Shiz. The group, led by Galinda, is not welcome to Elphaba when they start at the college.

Bronwyn James - ShenShen

Universal Pictures

Another of Galinda's friends at college is ShenShen, played by Bronwyn James who has appeared in episodes of Slow Horses, Lockwood & Co., and Renegade Nell.

Keala Settle - Miss Coddle

Universal Pictures

Keala Settle stars in Wicked as Miss Coddle, a new character who will be introduced exclusively in the movie. Judging by her title it can be assumed Miss Coddle will be one of the teachers at Shiz, but it will not be confirmed until Wicked hits the screen in November.

Keala Settle has been seen on-screen in The Greatest Showman and has appeared on stage in productions of Hairspray, & Juliet, and Sister Act.

Peter Dinklage - Doctor Dillamond (Voice)

Universal Pictures

Game of Thrones, Avengers: Infinity War, and Brothers star Peter Dinklage will not be seen in the Wicked movie as his character Doctor Dillamond, an anthropomorphic goat, will be animated for the film.

His vocals will be heard throughout the film as the voice of the character and on Doctor Dillamond's main track "Something Bad."

Aaron Teoh - Avaric Tenmeadows

An ensemble character who will gain more of a part in the Wicked movie is Avaric Tenmeadows, who is a friend of Fiyero's.

Avaric is played by Aaron Teoh who also had a small part in Disney's Artemis Fowl movie.

Grecia de la Paz - Gilligan

Another new character with no specific counterpart from the Wicked musical is Gilligan. She will be played by Grecia de la Paz who has had cameo roles in The Diplomat and Cruella.

Colin Michael Carmichael - Professor Nikidik

Filling out the staff at Shiz University is Colin Michael Carmichael (Black Mirror, Outlander), as Professor Nikidik. In Gregory Maguire's novel, Nikidik is Doctor Dillamond's replacement.

Adam James - Galinda's father

English actor Adam James (We Live in Time) will appear in the Wicked movie as Galinda's father. Galinda's parents aren't seen in the original musical so it appears the story will delve into the character's family life in the film.

Alice Fearn - Galinda's mother

Galinda's mother will also appear, presumably in flashbacks, in the film, played by Alice Fearn. Fearn comes from a musical background and actually starred as Elphaba in the West End production of Wicked.

Andy Nyman - Frexspar Thropp

Elphaba and Nessa's father Frexspar Thropp will be played by Andy Nyman in Wicked. Frexspar is notably the Governor of Munchkinland. Nyman has been seen in Jungle Cruise and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Courtney-Mae Briggs - Melena Thropp

Wicked will also reveal Elphaba and Nessarose's mother, Melena Thropp, which, again, suggests the movie will spend time exploring the character's lives before attending Shiz University.

Courtney-Mae Briggs has an extensive theatre background and has been in productions of Hamilton, In The Heights, and Back to the Future: The Musical.

Sharon D. Clarke - The Midwife (Voice)

Stage star Sharon D. Clarke will have a small voice in Wicked as the voice of the midwife, who will presumably be present in scenes explaining the circumstances of Elphaba's birth. Clarke is a Tony Award nominee for Caroline, or Change.

Dorothy Gale

Dorothy Gale is a name many know from The Wizard of Oz as the main character who is swept away from her home in a tornado and ventures through Oz to try and get home.

The character appears in the periphery of Wicked and will likely do the same in the movie. It's not been confirmed who has been cast to play Dorothy.

The Cowardly Lion

Joining Dorothy on her adventures in The Wizard of Oz is an ensemble of characters including the Cowardly Lion.

The Lion appears briefly as a cub in the first half of Wicked and later has a cameo appearance as an adult, but it is likely his character will be created by visual effects in the movie.

The Tin Man

The Tin Man will also make an appearance in Wicked and will likely be played by another of the movie's cast members listed above, but revealing his identity would be a spoiler for the plot of the movie.

Scarecrow

Rounding out Dorothy's group from The Wizard of Oz is the Scarecrow who is seeking a brain. The Scarecrow's origins will be explored throughout the plot of Wicked.

Ama Clutch

Ama Clutch is a character from Maguire's first Wicked novel but did not make it into the stage adaptation. She will be in the Wicked movie and was known as Galinda's caretaker in the novel, who becomes her chaperone at Shiz.

Wicked will be released in cinemas on Friday, November 22, 2024.