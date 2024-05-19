Bridgerton is back for Season 3 with a new cast of both familiar and never-before-seen faces.

Adapting the series of romance novels by Juia Quinn, Bridgerton transports fans to the Regency era, following a family and the love stories of each of its members.

Season 3 of the Netflix drama, which tells the story of Quinn's fourth novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton, centers on series mainstays Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton as they set aside years of flirting and finally admit their romantic feelings for one another.

Every Main Character and Actor in Bridgerton Season 1

Nicola Coughlan - Penelope Featherington

Nicola Coughlan

After playing a supporting role in the first two seasons, Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington is thrust into the romantic spotlight in Season 3. The series turns its eye to the romantic connection between Penelope - the youngest of the Featherington clan - and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.

Coughlan will be familiar to fans for her work in Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton along with popular roles in Derry Girls and Harlots.

Luke Newton - Colin Bridgerton

Colin Bridgerton

Taking on the role of the third Bridgerton son Colin is Luke Newton. After years of Penelope Featherington pining for him, Season 3 of the hit Netflix drama sees the two finally share any sort of romantic connection, something that - at times - looked like it would never happen.

Having appeared in both seasons of Bridgerton thus far, Newton can also be seen in The Cut, The Lodge, and Mr. Selfridge.

Simone Ashley - Kate Bridgerton

Simone Ashley

Kate Bridgerton (played by Simone Ashley) was a new addition to Season 2 and will be back for the upcoming third season.

Kate is married to Anthony, the eldest of the Bridgerton sons, and thus is the Viscountess Bridgerton. Season 2 saw Kate hoping to find a worthy suitor for her younger half-sister Edwina, only to find love for herself.

Ashley's past credits include Netflix's Sex Education, Broadcurch, and Detective Pikachu.

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey

Following the death of his father, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton is now the head of the Bridgerton family and the ninth Viscount Bridgerton.

Anthony is currently married to Simone Ashley's Kate and is the eldest son of House Bridgerton. While he may have at one point been primed to marry Kate's half-sister, Edwina, it was Kate whom Anthony would eventually fall for.

Bailey is best known for his work in Broadchurch, Crashing, and W1A.

Ruth Gemmell - Lady Violet Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell

Known for being the matriarch of the Bridgerton clan is Ruth Gemmell's Lady Violet Bridgerton. After the death of her husband Edmund, Violet raises her children, hoping the Bridgerton name and reputation are in good hands.

Gemmell is most well known for playing Sarah Hughes in the 1997 teen comedy Fever Pitch, and other past projects include Primeval and F.

Polly Walker - Lady Portia Featherington

Polly Walker

Lady Portia Featherington is brought to life on-screen by British actress Polly Walker. Lady Portia is the mother of the Featherington sisters, colloquially known by the Bridgerton fanbase as the evil step-sisters (to Penelope's Cinderella) of the franchise.

Walker can also be seen in the hit Rome TV series, Clash of the Titans, and Patriot Games alongside Harrison Ford.

Adjoa Andoh - Lady Danbury

Adjoa Andoh

Following appearances in both Season 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh returns in the upcoming third batch of episodes as a friend of the Bridgerton family, Lady Danbury.

While being close to the series' titular clan of noblemen and women, Lady Danbury also has the distinct honor of being the Bridgertons' connection to the English royal family.

Andoh's prior credits include Doctor Who, Invictus, and Fractured.

Golda Rosheuvel - Queen Charlotte

Golda Rosheuvel

Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel) is the current Queen of the United Kingdom and all its domains during the events of Bridgerton. The last fans saw of Queen Charlotte, she was starring in her own spin-off series titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Originally born in Guyana, Rosheuvel has built up quite the resume in TV in film, having 35 acting credits to her name like Silent Witness, Lady Macbeth, and BBC's Luther starring Idris Elba.

Luke Thompson - Benedict Bridgerton

Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton is the second oldest Bridgerton child, having been a part of the series' primary cast since Season 1. This Bridgerton boy is sensitive and endearing, always yearning for something beyond the glitz and glam of English high society.

Thompson most recently starred as Willem in 2023's A Little Life, but has also appeared in Kiss My First as well as Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

Claudia Jessie - Eloise Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie

The second-born daughter (and fifth overall) in the Bridgerton family is Eloise (brought to life by Claudia Jessie).

Eloise is incredibly quick-witted but remains unmarried. Her only romantic interest seen in the series thus far was Calam Lynch's Theo Sharpe, whom she was forced to break things off with as he was from England's lower class.

Despite only being in her 20s, Jessie has popped up in several big-name British movie and TV projects including Their Finest, Doctors, and Line of Duty.

Florence Hunt - Hyacinth Bridgerton

Florence Hunt

The youngest, but possibly brightest Bridgerton, is Hyacinth (played by Florent Hunt).

She is the eighth and final Bridgerton sibling known for being wise beyond her years. Only a teenager at the time of the series, she has yet to show any real interest in the romantic exploits of her siblings, but in the books, she does eventually marry and has two children.

Hunt's only other major acting credit is 2020's Cursed.

Will Tilston - Gregory Bridgerton

Will Tilston

The youngest Bridgerton son and seventh child overall is Will Tilston's Gregory. While his older siblings are off chasing love, Gregory is more occupied with teasing his younger sister and being a terror around the Bridgerton Estate.

Tilston can also be seen in Goodbye Christopher Robin.

Julie Andrews - Lady Whistledown

Julia Andrews

Beloved actress Julie Andrews takes on the role of Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton a disembodied voice given to the writings of Lady Whistledown, a pseudonym used by Penelope Featherington in her writings about the happenings of English high society.

Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress having worked in Hollywood for 75 years, appearing in classics like The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, and The Princess Diaries.

Jessica Madsen - Cressida Cowper

Jessica Madsen

Jessica Masden plays Cressida Cowper fellow debutante looking for the love of an eligible bachelor in 1800s England. Cressida had been working in active competition with Daphne Bridgerton who found herself a husband in Season 2.

Madsen's past credits include Rambo: Last Blood, Dark Light, and Leatherface.

Lorraine Ashbourne - Mrs. Varley

Lorraine Ashbourne

Lorraine Ashbourne's Mrs. Varley sees and hears everything, working as the housekeeper of the Featherington family for years. Mrs. Varley has been a part of the Birdgerton series since its very first episode.

Ashbourne can also be seen in Peter Jackson's King Kong, Child 44, and Blinded by the Light.

Harriet Cains - Philippa Featherington

Harriet Cains

Philippa Featherington (now known as Philippa Finch) is brought to life by Harriet Cains in the hit Netflix series. Philippa is the middle child of the Featherington clan who married Nobleman Albio Finch during the 1814 social season.

Outside of Bridgerton, Cains has also taken roles in Line of Duty and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

Martins Imhangbe - Will Mondrich

Martins Imhangbe

Martins Imhangbe's Will Mondrich is a former boxer and good friend of the Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (aka the husband of Daphne Bridgerton). While having no title to himself, Will enjoys a cushy lifestyle thanks to his close connection to the Duke.

Imhangbe's resume includes appearances in The Soldier's Tale and Foresight.

Hugh Sachs - Brimsley

Hugh Sachs

Wherever Queen Charlotte goes, Brimsley is not far behind. Bringing to life Queen Charlotte's right-hand man is Hugh Sachs' Brimsley, a loyal servant who has served the Queen and her family for years.

Sachs is a staple of British TV and stage acting, with past credits including The Libertine, Aristocats, and M.I.T.: Murder Investigation Team.

Emma Naomi - Alice Mondrich

Emma Naomi

Emma Naomi portrays Alice Mondrich, the wife of former boxer and the Duke of Hastings's best friend, Will Mondrich.

Naomi will be familiar to those who have seen Surprised by Oxford, Four Lives, and Professor T.

Kathryn Drysdale - Genevieve Delacroix

Kathryn Drysdale

Genevieve Delacroix (played by Kathryn Drysdale) is a renowned dressmaker and modiste, being of the lives of noblemen and women thanks to their desire to have her style them.

Best known for playing Louise Brooks in the British sitcom Two Pints of Lager, Drysdale's other work includes St. Trinian's, Vanity Fair, and portraying Meghan Markle in the English soap opera The Windors.

Daniel Francis - Marcus Anderson

Daniel Francis

One of the new additions to Bridgerton Season 3 is Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson. Anderson is a charismatic bachelor who draws the eyes of the matriarchs of London upon his arrival on the scene.

Francis previously appeared in titles such as Stay Close, Small Axe, and ABC's Once Upon a Time.

Sam Phillips - Lord Debling

Sam Phillips

Another new eligible bachelor joining the fun in Season 3 is Lord Debling played by Sam Phillips. Lord Debling is the latest nobleman to be introduced in the Birdgerton universe who - despite his eccentric tastes - will seemingly have his pick of the ladies of the land given his title.

Before his work on Bridgerton, Phillips made a name for himself working on hits like The Crown and Far From the Maddening Crowd.

James Phoon - Harry Dankworth

James Phoon

James Phoon brings to life the newcomer to the series Harry Dankworth. Harry is dashingly handsome with plenty of god-given beauty; however, he is lacking a bit when it comes to any sort of real intelligence.

Phoon's previous credits include Wreck, Pariah Nexus, and the Evil West video game.

Hannah Dodd - Francesca Bridgerton (previously played by Ruby Stokes)

Hannah Dodd

Francesca is the sixth Bridgerton kid and the third daughter. She is quite shy and keeps to herself, which is quite different for a Bridgerton child.

After being played by Ruby Stokes in Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit Netflix series Hannah Dodd joins the show to take on the role in Season 3. Dodd can also be seen in Enola Holmes 2, Anatomy of a Scandal, and Marvel Studios' Eternals.

Hannah New - Lady Tilley Arnold

Hannah New

A new character who will make her debut in Bridgerton Season 3 is Lady Tilley Arnold (brought to life by Hannah New). Lady Tilly is a firebrand widow who, after losing her husband at a young age, has lived a life of financial independence on the wealth of her former spouse's estate.

New is best known for playing the barkeep Elanor Guthrie in the Starz series Black Sails but has also appeared in Under the Bed and Disney's Maleficent.

Lorn Macdonald - Albion Finch

Lorn Macdonald

Lorn Macdonald's Albion Finch is the husband of Philippa Finch (aka the sister of the series' central Penelope Featherington).

Macdonald previously appeared in Beats, Shetland, and Outlander.

Edward Bennett - Walter Dundas

Edward Bennett

Edward Bennett brings to life Walter Dundas in Season 3 of Bridgerton. Walter represents the crown and is in charge of making sure the lines of succession run smoothly.

Bennet's other credits include War Horse, Cobra, and Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon.

Jessie Baek - Miss Hallewell

Jessie Baek

Miss Hallewell (played by Jessie Baek) is one of the debutantes that Anthony Bridgerton interviews in his search for love.

Bridgerton marks Baek's first major acting role.

Esme Coy - Miss Goring

Esme Coy

Another debutante looking for romance during Bridgerton Season 3 is Miss Goring (played by Esme Coy). Miss Goring tries to woo Anthony Bridgerton to no avail.

Coy can also be seen in Goodnight Sweetheart, Poldark, and McDonals & Dodds.

Rosa Hedmondhalgh - Rae

Rosa Hedmondhalgh

Like many of the other house staff of the Regency era, Rosa Hedmondhalgh's Rae sees and hears all. In Season 3 of the streaming romance, Rae works as Penelope Featherington's maid.

Hedmondhalgh's only other major credit is The Long Shadow.

Zak Ford-Williams - Lord Remington

Zak Ford-Williams

Played by Zak Ford-Williams, Lord Remington is one of the men of London high society also looking for a wife along with the Bridgerton boys.

Ford-Williams can also be seen in Mobility and Better.

Jorden Myrie - Lord Stanton

Jorden Myrie

Lord Stanton is another gentleman of the ton. He is played by Jorden Myrie on-screen, hoping to find love and settle down in Season 3.

Myrie is best known for his roles in Dancing in the Dark, The Strays, and Shepard's Delight.

Molly Jackson-Shaw - Miss Hartigan

Molly Jackson-Shaw

Joining the likes of Penelope Featherington, Molly Jackson-Shaw's Miss Harigan comes into Bridgerton Season 3 as a debutante looking for a husband.

Jackson-Shaw may be familiar to fans of The Flatshare, Dreaming Whilst Black, and I Hate Suzie.

Caleb Obediah - Lord Cho

Caleb Obediah

Caleb Obediah's Lord Cho is - like so many others - looking for love in London's high society. While he tries to woo Eloise Bridgerton, he ultimately fails.

Bridgerton is Caleb Obediah's major acting debut.

Banita Sandhu - Miss Malhotra

Banita Sandhu

Coming from the renowned Malhotra family, Banita's Miss Malhotra is another debutante looking for love and has been reported by Lady Whistledown to be "quite the catch."

Sandhu is a star of Hindi TV and film, appearing in Sardar Udham, Adithya Varma, and Goodachari 2.

Vineeta Rishi - Lady Malhotra

Vineeta Rishi

As the matriarch of House Mahotra, Lady Malhotra (Vineeta Rishi) is in charge of making sure her children, including Miss Malhotra, find love within London's high society.

Rishi's previous credits include Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Boy Meets Girl, and Line of Duty.

Kitty Devlin - Miss Stowell

Kitty Devlin

Described as one of the most accomplished debutantes of the season, Kitty Devlin's Miss Stowell hopes her reputation will help her find a husband, perhaps even catching the eye of a Bridgerton boy.

Bridgerton Season 3 marks Devlin's first major acting credit.

Sophie Woolley - Lady Stowell

Sophie Woolley

Playing the mother of Kitty Devlin's Miss Stowell is Sophie Woolley as Lady Stowell. Like so many mothers of London's rich and mighty, she wants her daughter to find an equally distinguished husband.

Woolley can also be seen in Riot in Redchurch Street and Veneer.

Anna Wilson-Jones - Lady Livingston

Anna Wilson-Jones

Anna Wilson-Jones embodies Lady Livingston in Bridgerton Season 3. Lady Livingston is the mother of Clara Livingston and is one of the first people to hear Colin Brdgerton is helping Penelope Featherington find a husband.

Wilson-Jones has also popped up in Netflix's Black Mirror, The Mother, and The Night Watch.

Jonathan Livingstone - Lord Garret

Jonathan Livingstone

Jonathan Livingston brings to life another gentleman of the ton, Lord Garret. At the Four Seasons Ball, Lord Garret approaches Penelope Featherington asking to dance but is turned off by the debutante after she rambles to him and several other gentlemen awkwardly.

Livingstone has also appeared in Death in Paradise, Treasure Island, and Criminal Record.

Joe Barnes - Lord Wilding

Joe Barnes

Joe Barnes plays Lord Wilding in Bridgerton Season 3. Lord Wilding is a young man who also would like a wife; however, when Penelope approaches him to maybe initiate a conversation, he turns her away.

Barnes' other credits include Starstruck and One Day.

Bert Seymour - Lord Fife

Bert Seymour

Lord Fife (brought to life by Bert Seymour) is a close friend of Anthony Bridgerton and someone who is also looking for love in Bridgerton Season 3.

Seymour can also be seen in The Girl Before, The Diplomat, and Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air.

Geraldine Alexander - Mrs. Wilson

Geraldine Alexander

Geraldine Alexander takes on the role of Mrs. Wilson, one of the housekeeping staff of the Bridgerton family.

Alexander is best known for her work in The Child of Time, Extras, and Miss Marple: Sleeping Murder.

David Mumeni - Lord Samadani

David Mumeni

Lord Samadani (played by David Mumeni) is a close cohort of the queen who is brought to London alongside Francesca Bridgerton.

Mumeni's other work includes Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Huntsman: Winter's War, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

