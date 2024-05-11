When Bridgerton Season 3 comes to Netflix, it will do so in history-making fashion for the beloved streaming franchise.

Based on the long-running Julia Quinn series of romance novels, Bridgeton's third season is heading toward its release date in mid-May, bringing to screen what is sure to be a sparkling courtship between Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.

Since 2020, the heart-fluttering drama has been a major success for the streamer, with Seasons 1 and 2 breaking Netflix's record for the most viewed English-language series in a week.

Bridgerton Season 3 Makes Franchise History

Bridgerton's Season 3 release will make history on Netflix when it arrives on Thursday, May 16.

Per Yahoo! Entertainment, the upcoming third season of the beloved romance series will be the first of the franchise to be released in two parts, with only the first four episodes coming on Thursday, May 16.

Following up the first four episodes will be a second half, coming a month later on June 13.

Traditionally, Bridgerton seasons (including the Queen Charlotte spin-off) have enjoyed a classical Netflix drop with all episodes of any new season releasing simultaneously.

This sort of split release is something that Netflix has been experimenting with with the release of some of its most tent-pole projects.

Notable series like Stranger Things, The Crown, and Cobra Kai have all attempted a split release. This move for Bridgerton Season 3 further cements the series as one of Netflix's biggest draws.

Because of this history-making decision to release Bridgerton Season 3 in two parts, fans have voiced their displeasure online.

With it having been more than two years since Bridgerton Season 2 (not including the release of Queen Charlotte), some see this move as manipulative of the audiences and wholly unneeded. Many believe the streamer has had enough time to get the entire season ready for release.

Why Is Bridgerton Season 3 Being Split in Half?

While some Bridgerton fans may be upset at this new history-making release for the series' third season, the move has some logic, at least from a business perspective.

Netflix is not the only name in entertainment to have ventured into the world of split releases. In the past, hit series like The Sopranos and Sex and the City have all danced the Part 1/Part 2 dance in a particular season.

Netflix's interest in the release strategy has some specific reasons.

A split release can get series like Bridgerton out to audiences faster, allowing creatives to release their work as it is completed.

However, on the more cynical side, it likely concerns the financial benefits of releasing something in two parts.

Because a title like Bridgerton Season 3 will be released in May and June, Netflix receives two promotional bumps instead of just one it would if the entire season dropped at once.

It also allows the conversation surrounding the show to last for weeks rather than days, as audiences cannot gobble up an entire TV season in a matter of days.

This also could incentivize those who have subscribed to watch the show in May to stick around for another month in June, reducing the streaming churn that platform holders are actively trying to avoid.

It may not be the most exciting list of reasons for Bridgerton Season 3 to be released in two parts, but in the ever-changing streaming landscape, where audience attention is constantly being fought for, it is one way to keep subscribers.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, May 16.

