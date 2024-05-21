Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Trailer Releases Online In HD

Thanks to a leak online, fans can watch the Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 trailer in HD.

The Netflix period drama returned in mid-May after a nearly two-year break; however, it came only sporting half of what will be an eight-episode run on the streamer.

Part 2 of the third season will arrive on June 13. This means fans will have to wait to see the fallout of the shocking engagement that closed Part 1.

Watch the Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Trailer in HD

An HD version of the Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 trailer made its way online seemingly before Netflix had plans to release it.

Days after Part 1 came to the streamer, the teaser for Part 2 of the romance series was posted on X (formerly Twitter) following an unclear off-screen version hitting the social media platform.

Netflix

This is the first high-definition glimpse fans have gotten at the latter half of Season 3, teasing the drama for the rest of the season.

The biggest throughline of the trailer seems to be the shockwaves sent through London's high society as people learn Penelope Featheringrton and Colin Bridgerton are engaged (as seen at the end of Part 1).

Netflix

While Colin and Penelope look in love in this brief one-minute tease, the rest of the regency is not as impressed with the pair's budding romance.

Several characters react to the news, lashing out in utter shock that a nobleman like one of the Bridgerton boys would pick a family friend in Penelope.

Netflix

Also present in the trailer is the series' signature focus on hearsay, with Penelope's 'Gossip Girl-esque' secret identity, Lady Whistledown, still looming over the series.

While her identity was revealed to audiences (and a few select characters) in Season 2, much of London's high society chewing on Lady Whistledown's gossip columns for years do not know it is Penelope behind the pen name.

Netflix

As Bridgerton Season 3 heads into Part 2, Penelope's Lady Whitledown secret will likely come into play with the brooding Queen Charlotte putting out a bounty for information on the scandalmonger.

See the full trailer below:

What Will Happen Next in Bridgerton Season 3?

Fans are surely in for some fireworks when Bridgerton Season 3 comes back.

The engagement of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington will rattle London's high society as Colin takes a bride that many may not have expected.

While audiences are likely happy to see the two get together after Penelope has pined after Colin for years, the other families (and maybe even members of their own) will likely not be nearly as happy for the new couple.

And with Queen Charlotte on the hunt for Lady Whistledown, Penelope will have it coming from all sides.

Not only will she have to fight to justify her new romance with one of the Bridgerton boys, but her secret (which has already caused her so much strife) could be revealed.

In the Julia Quinn novel Season 3 is based on, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown ruins her wedding night as it is revealed to everyone in attendance.

While a few characters have found out that Penelope has a gossip-spreading secret, including her best friend Eloise, some major players do not that could drastically change her standing in London.

If Queen Charlotte is successful in her quest to find Lady Whistledown, that could put Penelope and Colin's happily ever after in question.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 debuts on Netflix on Thursday, June 13.

