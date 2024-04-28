As fans prepare for the release of Bridgerton Season 3, many are prepping by reading the original book.

Following Daphne Bridgerton and the rest of her family, Bridgerton centers on the competitive world of Regency-era London in the early 1800s, putting a heavy emphasis on young marriageable nobility and gentry.

Based on author Julia Quinn's book series of the same name, Season 1 and Season 2 adapted the first two books from the saga, but Season 3 will take a different direction.

[ Full Cast of Bridgerton Season 3 on Netflix - Every Main Character & Actor Confirmed to Appear (Photos) ]

Bridgerton Season 3 Book Spoilers Explained

Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3 is confirmed to use the fourth book in the Bridgerton series, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton," as inspiration for the story. This means the series will skip over the third book, "An Offer From a Gentleman," in favor of its literary successor.

This book largely centers on Penelope and Colin. It starts with a flashback to their first meeting, as readers learn how a gust of wind sends Penelope's bonnet flying into Colin's face and sends him falling off his horse. She falls for him immediately after he laughs about the entire situation.

Colin is oblivious to Penelope's feelings for him over the years as they become close friends. However, she later hears Colin tell his brothers that he would never marry her, but Penelope pretends this remark does not hurt her even though she is devastated.

Fast-forward a decade, and Penelope is seen as a spinster at 28 years old, while Colin has avoided marriage and traveled the world at 33 years old.

They cross paths and pick up with their relationship again, although Penelope is shocked when she finds his travel journals. Colin admits to wanting to be recognized as something more than a charming but not exactly bright man.

As Penelope realizes she does not want to be alone forever, she asks Colin to kiss her, sending their emotions into overdrive as they realize their feelings have changed drastically.

The rest of the book highlights the speculation behind Lady Whistledown's true identity, with Colin having his suspicions about who it is after a public challenge is issued to unveil the real person. This comes before Cressida Twombley announces herself to be Whistledown, although not everybody is convinced. Colin then follows Penelope through the city.

Seeing her dropping off an envelope at a church, Colin learns Penelope is actually Whistledown, leaving him furious that she kept this secret for so long and put herself in danger. Eventually, after an argument about that secret, Colin proposes to Penelope, and they get married while Colin reveals the Whistledown secret to everybody.

What Will Happen in Bridgerton Season 3?

The biggest change from the books for Bridgerton Season 3 is the aforementioned Whistledown reveal, with Penelope's alter ego already revealed in Season 1 of the Netflix show.

This reveal came so much earlier in the TV show than it did in the source material, which already changes the dynamic for fans of both properties, although it has not changed the overall feel of the story.

Additionally, star Nicola Coughlan previously noted in an interview for Netflix's Tudum (via TikTok) that they were filming "a very important scene" for Season 3. She also explained how it features "something that happens in the books" while revealing to fans that they "broke a piece of furniture" during shooting.

Many believe this will be the scene from the drawing room where Penelope and Colin sleep together after their engagement once they get some alone time.

However, nothing further has been revealed, leaving many to wonder what other changes the show will make to the source material when all is brought to light.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 will debut on Netflix on Thursday, May 16, and the last four will follow on June 13.