Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix, leaving fans impatiently waiting for more information on Part 2's release.

Bridgerton finally made its return to Netflix on May 16, although Season 3 marks the first time in franchise history a season has been split into two parts.

Fans got the first four episodes on the shoulders of its expected cast of core characters, setting the stage for plenty of drama and intrigue to unfold in the next four episodes making up Part 2.

When Will Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Release?

Netflix

Following Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1's release on Netflix on May 16, fans will have a four-week wait until Part 2 debuts on the streamer on Thursday, June 13.

While Netflix has not given an official reason for splitting the season into two releases, many suspect it was done to help with viewership numbers by dropping episodes twice instead of once.

At least for Part 1, that strategy paid off as Season 3 kicked off with 45.1 million viewers (per The Wrap) between May 13 and 19. That topped Netflix's Top 10 list for the most-watched English-language shows in the United States for that week.

Netflix also released the episode titles for the final four episodes of the season, which can be seen below:

Episode 5: "Tick Tock"

Episode 6: "Romancing Mister Bridgerton"

Episode 7: "Joining of Hands"

Episode 8: "Into the Light"

Who's Cast in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2?

Bridgerton Season 3 brings back a vast majority of the cast seen in both Season 1 and Season 2, although a few characters have bigger roles than in past episodes.

Leading the way in Season 3 is Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington, who finds herself at the center of a love story with Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.

The rest of the Bridgerton family is sure to be back in the second half of Season 3 as well, including Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Violet (Ruth Gemmell), and plenty more.

They will be joined by plenty of people from the Featherington side of the equation too, such as Portia (Polly Walker), Philippa (Harriet Cains), and Prudence (Bessie Carter).

Below is the full cast of characters seen in Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1, who are all expected to return for Part 2:

Nicola Coughlan - Penelope Featherington

Luke Newton - Colin Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie - Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Thompson - Benedict Bridgerton

Golda Rosheuvel - Queen Charlotte

Adjoa Andoh - Lady Danbury

Ruth Gemmell - Violet Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd - Francesca Bridgerton

Jessica Madsen - Cressida Cowper

Simone Ashley - Kate Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton

Polly Walker - Portia Featherington

Harriet Cains - Philippa Featherington

Bessie Carter - Prudence Featherington

Julie Andrews - the voice of Lady Whistledown

What Will Happen in Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2?

Looking at the book Bridgerton Season 3 is based on, fans already have an idea of what to expect to see in the second batch of episodes.

The biggest reveal to follow up on will be the reaction from London's high society when they learn that Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton are engaged, which was the grand send-off moment for Season 3, Part 1.

From here in the novel, Colin seeks advice from Daphne about deciphering true love while working out his feelings for Penelope.

Then, their engagement ball sees plenty of tension build when a new piece on Lady Whistledown comes to light, leading to an argument between the couple over Penelope's involvement as the columnist.

Despite those conflicts, Colin and Penelope realize how strong their love is, consummating their marriage and even speeding up their wedding plans after a potential pregnancy scare.

Penelope then has a real scare as Cressida learns about her identity as Lady Whistledown, leading to a blackmail scheme that risks Penelope being exposed to the masses.

The first official trailer for Season 3, Part 2 teased some of those events, particularly focusing on Colin and Penelope's budding relationship.

A few of the other characters are in shock at him picking a family friend like Penelope, particularly considering both of their family statuses.

But with only a few weeks remaining until Part 2 debuts, Netflix will surely keep many of its other cards close to the chest for how this new season will come to an end.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will debut on Thursday, June 13.

