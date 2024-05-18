The first half of Bridgerton Season 3 is now live on Netflix as fans get caught up with the ages of its main characters, including Penelope, Colin, and more.

Set in the early 1800s, the series' third season adapts author Julia Quinn's fourth Bridgerton book (titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton) as the Regency-era London story gains new depth and layers.

Bringing back most of the same cast of characters from the first two seasons, Season 3 picks up only a short time after its predecessors even though it comes two full years after Season 2.

The Ages of Every Main Character in Bridgerton Season 3

Penelope Featherington

Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington is the headliner in Bridgerton Season 3, having been in this society for the past three years as she looks at her marriage prospects.

This season puts her at 19 years old, although the book on which Season 3 is based ages her up to 28 years old. In the real world, Coughlan is 37, playing a character nearly two decades her junior.

Colin Bridgerton

Penelope's main love interest throughout Bridgerton is Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton, who is five years older than Penelope at 24 years old in Season 3.

In the book, Colin is 33 years old, a full nine years ahead of his age in the Netflix series. Star Luke Newton takes on the responsibility of playing him on screen, and he is currently 31 years old - seven years older than the character.

Kate Bridgerton

Simone Ashley's Kate Bridgerton comes into Season 3 at 27 years old, and she is now happily married to Anthony Bridgerton after being labeled as a spinster through Bridgerton's early run.

Ashley comes in close to her character's age at 29 years old in real life, marking only a two-year age gap.

Anthony Bridgerton

Kate's husband Anthony (portrayed by Jonathan Bailey) is relatively close to her age in Bridgerton as he is currently 31 years old, starting his run in Season 1 at age 29.

Coming in only five years older than the character he plays, Bailey is 36 years old in the real world.

Benedict Bridgerton

Benedict Bridgerton is the middle brother of his family, only a few years younger than Jonathan Bailey's Anthony at 29 years old.

Luke Thompson embodies this role for the Bridgerton series, marking a six-year age gap between him and Benedict as he is 35 years old.

Eloise Bridgerton

Daphne's younger sister, Eloise Bridgerton, is four years Daphne's junior and comes into Season 3 as a young 19-year-old.

Claudia Jessie, the actress who brings this character to life in the Netflix series, is a full 15 years older than Eloise at 34 years old in real life.

Francesca Bridgerton

Hannah Dodds takes over the role of Francesca Bridgerton in Season 3 after she was played in the first two seasons by star Ruby Stokes.

While Francesca is only 18 years old as she enters society, Dodds is more than a decade older at age 29.

Gregory Bridgerton

The second-youngest member of the Bridgerton family is Gregory, who comes into Season 3 at 14 years old.

Wil Tilston takes the character into his next set of episodes at 17 years old, only three years older than his on-screen counterpart.

Hyacinth Bridgerton

Rounding out the Bridgerton children is the youngest member of the bunch, Hyacinth Bridgerton, who has not yet hit her teen years at 12 years old in Season 3.

Florence Hunt is tasked with playing the youngster in this series with the challenge of being five years older than Hyacinth at 17 years old.

Violet Bridgerton

The matriarch of the Bridgerton family is seen in Ruth Gemmell's Violet Bridgerton, who returns to play a prominent role in Season 3. Starting her time on the show at age 47, Violet is now 49 years old.

Gemmell is only slightly older than her on-screen character, as she is currently 56 years old.

Portia Featherington

Polly Walker's Portia Featherington, the matriarch of Brigerton's core family, is believed to be somewhere in her 40s as her age is never officially confirmed in the show.

Walker, meanwhile, plays slightly younger as she will celebrate her 58th birthday on May 19.

Philippa Featherington

Harriet Cains' Phillippa Featherington is one of the middle children of her family, and she is confirmed to be 29 years old by the time Season 3 comes around.

Cains fits that age description almost perfectly, as she is a mere one year older at 30 years old in real life.

Prudence Featherington

Being Philippa's twin sister, Prudence Featherington (portrayed by Bessie Carter) is also 29 years old upon her entry into Season 3.

In a spectacular accomplishment by the casting department, Carter is only about one month younger than Cains, meaning she is also 30 years old.

Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte, the queen consort of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, comes into Bridgerton Season 3 at 71 years of age.

However, Golda Rosheuvel has to play up her age for her role, as she only just celebrated her 54th birthday.

Lady Danbury

Adjoa Andoh's Lady Danbury is a senior matron in Bridgerton who holds a place as one of the most powerful women in London high society. While her age is never officially confirmed in the books or the series, she is thought to be between 60 and 70 years old.

This would match up with Andoh, who celebrated her 61st birthday earlier in 2024.

Mrs. Varley

The age of Lorraine Ashbourne's Mrs. Varley is never definitively confirmed, she is presumed to be in her 50s throughout Bridgerton's run.

Ashbourne is only slightly older than her character's age, as she is currently 63 years old.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will debut on Thursday, June 13.

