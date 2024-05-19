As Bridgerton fans dive into the first episodes of Season 3 on Netflix, many are wondering what exactly happened to major supporting character Lord Featherington.

Portrayed by Ben Miller, Lord Archibald Featherington is the father of multiple characters from the Bridgerton story, including Prudence, Phillippa, Penelope, and their other siblings.

Often looked down upon by his peers, Lord Featherington hid a darkness to him throughout Season 1, often risking everything he loved courtesy of a near-crippling gambling addiction.

What Happened to Bridgerton's Lord Featherington?

Fans familiar with Bridgerton's early run are familiar with the death of Lord Archibald Featherington, which happened off-screen following 2020's Season 1.

Lord Featherington bet away most of his family fortunes on boxing matches, even sabotaging his daughter Philippa's relationship due to not being able to afford her dowry.

He then negotiated an under-the-table deal with boxer Will Mondrich to earn that money back, leading many to believe his fortunes were about to change.

Sadly, this deal was discovered in Bridgerton's Season 1 finale, with Lord Featherington being led to a room where he believed he would be meeting with a prostitute.

Instead, he was met by Reggie and Tom, two thugs with whom he had originally placed the bet on the boxing match.

As many fans could only assume with the event not being shown on screen, Lord Featherington's family was later informed that he'd died, ending his story in Season 1.

How is Lord Featherington's Death Different in Bridgerton Books?

Following Lord Featherington's death, another member of his family, Jack, takes over the mantle in Season 2, although this is a major change from how the original source material takes the story.

In the Bridgerton books, Lord Featherington is already dead some time before the events of the first book, and Jack is not introduced until later in the story.

Additionally, the Featheringtons are not shown to have any money issues, leaving the family with no debt and no drama about the "Lord" title at the same point in the timeline as the show.

As the Netflix series moves into Season 3, Lord Featherington's death could still continue to have a lingering impact due to his status with the family, although fans wait to see if those effects are more palpable moving forward.

Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will debut on Thursday, June 13.

Read more about Bridgerton below:

Full Cast of Bridgerton Season 3 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)

Bridgerton Season 3 Characters' Ages Explained (Penelope, Colin & More)

Here's Why Bridgerton Season 3 Got Split Into 2 Parts