Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley lead the cast of Bridgerton Season 2 as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, respectively.

After Season 1 of the Netflix original drama series focused mainly on Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page's Simon Basset, Season 2 upped the ante with the viscount of the Bridgerton household finally in search of a wife.

The season premiered on the streaming service on March 25, 2022.

Every Main Cast Member of Bridgerton Season 2

Simone Ashley - Kate Sharma

Simone Ashley made her Bridgerton debut in the premiere episode of Season 1 as Kate Sharma, the older half-sister of Edwina Sharma.

Kate and her family journeyed to England from India for the social season in Season 2.

Kate starts at odds with Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton after she finds out that he is somewhat of a "rake," especially considering how he tries everything to court and eventually marry Kate's sister.

However, she and Anthony eventually grew closer until they finally gave in to their desires and married one another.

Ashley is best known for her roles in Sex Education, Broadchurch, and C.B. Strike.

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton has played a prominent role in the Netflix series since the beginning of its first season.

Due to his father's unexpected death, Anthony has been the viscount of the Bridgerton household for some time and is responsible for keeping all of his family's affairs in order.

In Season 1, he opposed the relationship that formed between his sister, Daphne, and his best friend, Simon, to the point where he and the latter were set to engage in a pistol duel.

However, he eventually came around and supported their marriage.

In Season 2, Anthony surveyed all sorts of women in hopes of finding someone suitable to become his wife.

After finally thinking that he had found the one, he could not overcome his true feelings for Kate Sharma, though, which resulted in the two of them getting married.

Bailey can also be seen in Crashing, Broadchurch, and W1A.

Charithra Chandran - Edwina Sharma

Like Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran didn't make her Bridgerton debut until Season 2, when she played Kate's sister, Edwina Sharma.

The beginning of Season 2 painted Edwina as the star of the show, with the queen announcing her as that season's diamond and then the eventual relationship she formed with Anthony.

However, as Anthony and Kate grew closer, Edwina became increasingly entangled in a lie until it all came crumbling down on her and Anthony's wedding day.

Chandran is best known for her roles in Eternals, Alex Rider, and Pillow Talk.

Shelley Conn - Lady Mary Sharma

Shelley Conn plays Lady Mary Sharma in Bridgerton Season 2.

Mary is Edwina's birth mother and Kate's stepmother, but she cares for both girls equally.

Throughout Season 2, Mary tries her best to support Edwina in finding a husband while integrating herself into society.

Conn can also be seen in Gen V, Good Omens, and Love Sarah.

Calam Lynch - Theo Sharpe

Calam Lynch is yet another character who was introduced in Bridgerton Season 2 and went on to play an important role.

Theo is an apprentice at the printing shop where Lady Whistledown prints her papers.

Due to Eloise Bridgerton's obsession with Lady Whistledown, she meets Theo at the shop, and the two immediately connect.

However, by the end of the season, Eloise and Theo, unfortunately, have a falling out due to how far apart they are in societal terms.

Lynch is also credited in Dunkirk, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Benediction.

Rupert Young - Lord Jack Featherington

After Archibald Featherington's death, Rupert Young's Jack Featherington inherited the estate and became the family's new lord.

Jack had a rather interesting arc in Season 2, starting by showing interest in Cressida Cowper (if only for her wealth).

However, Portia Featherington created a scandal within her family, leading to multiple people seeing Jack with her daughter, Prudence.

Since a man being alone with a woman was not acceptable at that time, Jack was forced to propose to Prudence (his cousin).

By the end of the season, though, Portia arranged for Jack to be sent off to America.

Young is best known for his role as Sir Leon in Merlin and his portrayal of Adrian Pitts in Doc Martin.

Rupert Evans - Edmund Bridgerton

Rupert Evans only briefly appeared in Bridgerton Season 2 as Edmund Bridgerton, but it was still impactful.

Edmund was the wife of Violet Bridgerton and the father of all their children.

The scene that he was featured in showcased exactly how he was suddenly killed by a bee sting, further expanding on how Anthony had to completely take over as the viscount at such an early age and with little to no experience.

Evans can also be seen in The Man in the High Castle, The Boy, and American Pastoral.

Chris Fulton - Sir Phillip Crane

Actor Chris Fulton plays Sir Phillip Crane in Bridgerton Season 2, and like Rupert Evans, his role is quite minor.

Phillip Crane is the brother of George Crane, who was Marina Thompson's love interest in Season 1.

Fans will remember how Phillip came to inform Marina of George's passing and instead offered his hand in marriage to her.

In Season 2, Colin Bridgerton visited Marina at her and Phillip's home, where Phillip could be seen speaking with Colin about artifacts and items from other cultures.

Fulton is best known for his work in Outlaw King, The Witcher, and Falling Into Place.

Nicola Coughlan - Penelope Featherington

Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington is the most prominent of the three Featherington daughters who have appeared in nearly every episode of Bridgerton thus far.

In one of the biggest moments of Season 1, it was revealed that Penelope and Lady Whistledown were, in fact, the same person.

Naturally, since Penelope and Eloise were so close to one another, Penelope spent much of Season 2 trying to figure out how she could hide from Eloise.

Unfortunately, Penelope had to make a difficult decision, though, as the queen thought Eloise was Whistledown.

Desperate to protect her friend, Penelope wrote some things about Eloise that led Eloise to figure out Whistledown's identity, creating a rift between the two friends.

Coughlan is best known for her work in Derry Girls and Harlots.

Golda Rosheuvel - Queen Charlotte

It is impossible to have a Bridgerton installment without Golda Rosheuvel's Queen Charlotte (who also has her own Netflix spin-off).

Queen Charlotte named Edwina Sharma as her diamond in Season 2 of the show and even went as far as to completely oversee the wedding of Anthony Bridgerton and Edwina Sharma.

However, as she usually is, Queen Charlotte also spent a lot of Season 2 trying to figure out who Lady Whistledown was.

At one point, she thought she had finally learned Whistledown's true identity and accused Eloise Bridgerton of being the secretive author. Her suspicions were then shut down thanks to a new publishing from the real Whistledown.

Rosheuvel is also credited for her work in Lady Macbeth, Luther, and Silent Witness.

Phoebe Dynevor - Daphne Bridgerton

Pheobe Dynevor was the main focus of Bridgerton Season 1, and although her role was reduced in Season 2, she still played a major role.

Daphne returned to the Bridgerton household a few times in Season 2 to be with her family and was the first person to figure out that Anthony and Kate were in love with one another.

She also showed her competitive nature when participating in games with her family and the Sharmas.

Dynevor is best known for her roles in Fair Play, Dickensian, and Younger.

Claudia Jessie - Eloise Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie's Eloise Bridgerton finally made her societal debut in Season 2 of Bridgerton.

The character, who has been known not to enjoy social gatherings or parties at all, spent much of Season 2 trying to figure out who Lady Whistledown was.

However, in the process, she met Theo at the printing shop, and it seemed the two of them may have somewhat of a future together.

However, it wasn't meant to be, and Eloise ended the season on a low note after she learned her best friend, Penelope, was Lady Whistledown.

Jessie can also be seen in Line of Duty, Doctors, and Their Finest.

Ruth Gemmell - Lady Violet Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell's Lady Violet Bridgerton is another character who has appeared in the show since its first episode.

Violet is the mother to the Bridgerton children and the dowager viscountess (until the end of Season 2 when Kate marries Anthony).

In Season 2, Violet and the Bridgertons get caught up in a scandal that hurts their representation in society, but by the end of the installment, they are back on top.

Gemmell is best known for her work in Fever Pitch, Primeval, and F.

Adjoa Andoh - Lady Danbury

Adjoa Andoh's Lady Danbury is a powerful and influential character in the Bridgerton series.

In Season 2, she takes in the Sharma family and advises them on how to fit in with society.

Like Violet Bridgerton, Lady Danbury is also in the middle of the scandal caused by Anthony and Edwina's wedding being called off.

Andoh is best known for her roles in Invictus, Fractured, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Luke Thompson - Benedict Bridgerton

Actor Luke Thompson portrays Benedict Bridgerton, the second son behind Anthony in the Bridgerton family.

Benedict loves and has a talent for art. He hopes to be accepted to the academy so that he can continue his education and hone his skills as an artist.

However, he finds out that Anthony made a sizable donation to the academy so that he could be accepted, which leads Benedict to leave.

It is also worth noting that Benedict was set to be the best man at Anthony and Edwina's wedding.

Thompson can also be seen in Dunkirk, Shakespeare's Globe: A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Kiss Me First.

Polly Walker - Portia Featherington

Polly Walker plays Portia Featherington, who spends much of Season 2 trying to convince the rest of the ton that she and her daughters deserve a spot amongst them.

However, her grand plan to secure Jack Featherington and his estate goes south when he reveals that his mines in America are all scams, and he has no money.

When it comes down to it, Portia does show love for her daughters and makes the ultimate decision to stay with them and not go with Jack.

Walker is best known for her roles in Rome, Clash of the Titans, and Patriot Games.

Kathryn Drysdale - Genevieve Delacroix

Kathryn Drysdale's Genevieve Delacroix (or Madame Delacroix) is the go-to modiste for all of the upper-class women in Bridgerton's society.

However, Madame Delacroix is not just any old modiste in Season 2 of the show.

In a bit of a twist, Madame Delacroix joins forces with Penelope, and the two create a relationship that allows both of their businesses to flourish.

Drysdale can also be seen in The Windsors, St. Trinian's, and Vanity Fair.

Julie Andrews - Lady Whistledown

Julie Andrews may not physically appear in Bridgerton as Lady Whistledown, but her iconic voice shines through the screen just as strongly as any other actor in the show.

Penelope Featherington may actually be Lady Whistledown, but the two personas are so different that they can be considered two different characters.

Fans know that they are watching an episode of Bridgerton when they press play and hear Julie Andrews' voice coming through the speakers. No one embodies what one would imagine Lady Whistledown to sound like more than Andrews herself.

Andrews' legendary career consists of roles in The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, and Victor/Victoria.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 and Season 3, Part 1 are streaming on Netflix.

