Netflix's hit romance series Bridgerton is headed back to the streamer for Season 3 on the shoulders of yet another incredible cast.

Based on the book series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton has been delighting viewers with high-society drama and romance since its debut back in December 2020.

While Seasons 1 and 2 told the stories of the Bridgerton clan as portrayed in Quinn's first two novels, Season 3 will skip the third book. Instead, it will follow the events of her fourth book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, diving deep into the relationship between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Every Character and Actor Appearing in Bridgerton Season 3

Here are all the cast members who are confirmed to appear in Bridgerton Season 3, the first 20 of which are returning actors from previous seasons...

Nicola Coughlan - Penelope Featherington

Nicola Coughlan

After playing a supporting role in the first two seasons, Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington will be thrust into the romantic spotlight in Season 3. The series will now turn its eye to the romantic connection between Penelope - the youngest of the Featherington clan - and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.

Coughlan will be familiar to fans for her work in Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton along with popular roles in Derry Girls and Harlots.

Luke Newton - Colin Bridgerton

Luke Newton

Taking on the role of the third Bridgerton son, Colin, is Luke Newton. After years of Penelope Featherington pining for him, Season 3 of the hit Netflix drama will see the two finally share any sort of romantic connection, something that - at times - looked like it would never happen.

Having appeared in both seasons of Bridgerton thus far, Newton can also be seen in The Cut, The Lodge, and Mr. Selfridge.

Simone Ashley - Kate Bridgerton

Simone Ashley

Kate Bridgerton (played by Simone Ashley) was a new addition to Season 2 and will be back for the upcoming third season.

Kate is married to Anthony, the eldest of the Bridgerton sons, and thus is the Viscountess Bridgerton. Season 2 saw Kate hoping to find a worthy suitor for her younger half-sister Edwina, only to find love for herself.

Ashley's past credits include Netflix's Sex Education, Broadcurch, and Detective Pikachu.

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey

Following the death of his father, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton is now the head of the Bridgerton family and the ninth Viscount Bridgerton.

Anthony is currently married to Simone Ashley's Kate and is the eldest son of House Bridgerton. While he may have at one point been primed to marry Kate's half-sister, Edwina, it was Kate whom Anthony would eventually fall for.

Bailey is best known for his work in Broadchurch, Crashing, and W1A.

Ruth Gemmell - Lady Violet Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell

Known for being the matriarch of the Bridgerton clan is Ruth Gemmell's Lady Violet Bridgerton. After the death of her husband Edmund, Violet raises her children, hoping the Bridgerton name and reputation are in good hands.

Gemmell is most well known for playing Sarah Hughes in the 1997 teen comedy Fever Pitch, and other past projects include Primeval and F.

Polly Walker - Lady Portia Featherington

Polly Walker

Lady Portia Featherington is brought to life on-screen by British actress Polly Walker. Lady Portia is the mother of the Featherington sisters, colloquially known by the Bridgerton fanbase as the evil step-sisters (to Penelope's Cinderella) of the franchise.

Walker can also be seen in the hit Rome TV series, Clash of the Titans, and Patriot Games alongside Harrison Ford.

Adjoa Andoh - Lady Danbury

Adjoa Andoh

Following appearances in both Season 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh returns in the upcoming third batch of episodes as a friend of the Bridgerton family, Lady Danbury.

While being close to the series' titular clan of noblemen and women, Lady Danbury also has the distinct honor of being the Bridgertons' connection to the English royal family.

Andoh's prior credits include Doctor Who, Invictus, and Fractured.

Golda Rosheuvel - Queen Charlotte

Golda Rosheuvel

Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel) is the current Queen of the United Kingdom and all its domains during the events of Bridgerton. The last fans saw of Queen Charlotte, she was starring in her own spin-off series titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Originally born in Guyana, Rosheuvel has built up quite the resume in TV in film, having 35 acting credits to her name like Silent Witness, Lady Macbeth, and BBC's Luther starring Idris Elba.

Luke Thompson - Benedict Bridgerton

Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton is the second oldest Bridgerton child, having been a part of the series' primary cast since Season 1. This Bridgerton boy is sensitive and endearing, always yearning for something beyond the glitz and glam of English high society.

Thompson most recently starred as Willem in 2023's A Little Life, but has also appeared in Kiss My First as well as Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk.

Claudia Jessie - Eloise Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie

The second-born daughter (and fifth overall) in the Bridgerton family is Eloise (brought to life by Claudia Jessie).

Eloise is incredibly quick-witted but remains unmarried. Her only romantic interest seen in the series thus far was Calam Lynch's Theo Sharpe, whom she was forced to break things off with as he was from England's lower class.

Despite only being in her 20s, Jessie has popped up in several big-name British movie and TV projects including Their Finest, Doctors, and Line of Duty.

Florence Hunt - Hyacinth Bridgerton

Florence Hunt

The youngest, but possibly brightest Bridgerton, is Hyacinth (played by Florent Hunt).

She is the eighth and final Bridgerton sibling known for being wise beyond her years. Only a teenager at the time of the series, she has yet to show any real interest in the romantic exploits of her siblings, but in the books, she does eventually marry and has two children.

Hunt's only other major acting credit is 2020's Cursed.

Will Tilston - Gregory Bridgerton

Will Tilston

The youngest Bridgerton son and seventh child overall is Will Tilston's Gregory. While his older siblings are off chasing love, Gregory is more occupied with teasing his younger sister and being a terror around the Bridgerton Estate.

Tilston can also be seen in Goodbye Christopher Robin.

Julie Andrews - Lady Whistledown

Julie Andrews

Beloved actress Julie Andrews takes on the role of Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton a disembodied voice given to the writings of Lady Whistledown, a pseudonym used by Penelope Featherington in her writings about the happenings of English high society.

Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress having worked in Hollywood for 75 years, appearing in classics like The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, and The Princess Diaries.

Jessica Madsen - Cressida Cowper

Jessica Madsen

Jessica Masden plays Cressida Cowper fellow debutante looking for the love of an eligible bachelor in 1800s England. Cressida had been working in active competition with Daphne Bridgerton who found herself a husband in Season 2.

Madsen's past credits include Rambo: Last Blood, Dark Light, and Leatherface.

Lorraine Ashbourne - Mrs. Varley

Lorraine Ashbourne

Lorraine Ashbourne's Mrs. Varley sees and hears everything, working as the housekeeper of the Featherington family for years. Mrs. Varley has been a part of the Birdgerton series since its very first episode.

Ashbourne can also be seen in Peter Jackson's King Kong, Child 44, and Blinded by the Light.

Harriet Cains - Philipa Featherington

Harriet Cains

Philipa Featherington (now known as Philips Finch) is brought to life by Harriet Cains in the hit Netflix series. Philipa is the middle child of the Featherington clan who married Nobleman Albio Finch during the 1814 social season.

Outside of Bridgerton, Cains has also taken roles in Line of Duty and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

Martins Imhangbe - Will Mondrich

Martins Imhangbe

Martins Imhangbe's Will Mondrich is a former boxer and good friend of the Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (aka the husband of Daphne Bridgerton). While having no title to himself, Will enjoys a cushy lifestyle thanks to his close connection to the Duke.

Imhangbe's resume includes appearances in The Soldier's Tale and Foresight.

Hugh Sachs - Brimsley

Hugh Sachs

Wherever Queen Charlotte goes, Brimsley is not far behind. Bringing to life Queen Charlotte's right-hand man is Hugh Sachs' Brimsley, a loyal servant who has served the Queen and her family for years.

Sachs is a staple of British TV and stage acting, with past credits including The Libertine, Aristocats, and M.I.T.: Murder Investigation Team.

Emma Naomi - Alice Mondrich

Emma Naomi

Emma Naomi portrays Alice Mondrich, the wife of former boxer and the Duke of Hastings's best friend, Will Mondrich.

Naomi will be familiar to those who have seen Surprised by Oxford, Four Lives, and Professor T.

Kathryn Drysdale - Genevieve Delacroix

Kathryn Drysdale

Genevieve Delacroix (played by Kathryn Drysdale) is a renowned dressmaker and modiste, being of the lives of noblemen and women thanks to their desire to have her style them.

Best known for playing Louise Brooks in the British sitcom Two Pints of Lager, Drysdale's other work includes St. Trinian's, Vanity Fair, and portraying Meghan Markle in the English soap opera The Windors.

Daniel Francis - Marcus Anderson

Daniel Francis

One of the new additions to Bridgerton Season 3 is Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson. Little is known about Anderson other than that he is a charismatic bachelor who draws the eyes of the matriarchs of London upon his arrival on the scene.

Francis previously appeared in titles such as Stay Close, Small Axe, and ABC's Once Upon a Time.

Sam Phillips - Lord Debling

Sam Phillips

Another new eligible bachelor joining the fun in Season 3 is Lord Debling played by Sam Phillips. Lord Debling is the latest nobleman to be introduced in the Birdgerton universe who - despite his eccentric tastes - will seemingly have his pick of the ladies of the land given his title.

Before his work on Bridgerton, Phillips made a name for himself working on hits like The Crown and Far From the Maddening Crowd.

James Phoon - Harry Dankworth

James Phoon

James Phoon brings to life the newcomer to the series Harry Dankworth. Harry is dashingly handsome with plenty of god-given beauty; however, he is lacking a bit when it comes to any sort of real intelligence.

Phoon's previous credits include Wreck, Pariah Nexus, and the Evil West video game.

Hannah Dodd - Francesca Bridgerton (previously played by Ruby Stokes)

Hannah Dodd

Francesca is the sixth Bridgerton kid and the third daughter. She is quite shy and keeps to herself, which is quite different for a Bridgerton child.

After being played by Ruby Stokes in Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit Netflix series Hannah Dodd joins the show to take on the role in Season 3. Dodd can also be seen in Enola Holmes 2, Anatomy of a Scandal, and Marvel Studios' Eternals.

Hannah New - Lady Tilley Arnold

Hannah New

A new character who will make her debut in Bridgerton Season 3 is Lady Tilley Arnold (brought to life by Hannah New). Lady Tilly is described as a firebrand widow who, after losing her husband at a young age, has lived a life of financial independence on the wealth of her former spouse's estate.

New is best known for playing the barkeep Elanor Guthrie in the Starz series Black Sails but has also appeared in Under the Bed and Disney's Maleficent.

Bridgerton Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Netflix.