The emotions are running high in Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 3 as Colin and Penelope's blossoming romance makes major progress.

The Netflix drama continues with Episode 3, "Forces of Nature," as it deals with the ramifications of Colin and Penelope's pivotal kiss. Elsewhere, Queen Charlotte's search for Francesca's husband also takes the spotlight.

Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 premiered on Netflix on May 16.

The Main Cast Members of Bridgerton Season 3 Episode 3

Nicola Coughlan - Penelope Featherington

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan leads the cast of Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 3 as Penelope Featherington.

Penelope, the youngest of the Featherington clan, takes center stage as Season 3 highlights her blossoming love story with Colin Bridgerton.

After the pair finally shared a life-changing kiss in Episode 2, Penelope and Colin locked lips again during the early moments of the third installment, and this time, the pair shared a passionate smooch (in Colin's dreams).

Things get awkward and confusing really quickly after Penelope and Colin agree to distance themselves from one another (why though?!?).

She eventually tries to catch the attention of Lord Debling as she moves forward in finding a husband.

Coughlan's most recognizable roles are playing Clare Devlin in Derry Girls and Hannah Dalton in Harlots.

Luke Newton - Colin Bridgerton

Luke Newton

Luke Newton returns as Colin Bridgerton, a world traveler and the third oldest Bridgerton son. He is also Penelope's longtime crush.

In Season 3, Episode 3, Colin openly admits that he cannot sleep or eat since he has always been thinking about the kiss that he had with Penelope in the previous installment. However, it is later revealed that this was all part of Colin's dream.

Colin appears to be leaning towards pursuing a romantic relationship with Penelope, but the odds are stacked against the pair due to protecting their reputation.

Newton's other notable credits include playing Ben Evans in The Lodge and Luke Atwood in The Cut.

Ruth Gemmell - Lady Violet Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell

Ruth Gemmell reprises her role as Lady Violet Bridgerton, the wife of the late Edmund Bridgerton and the mother of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

Lady Violet continues to be a supportive mother to her sons and daughters. She even reminds Francesca that she does not need to marry the husband whom Queen Charlotte chooses for her if she has no feelings for the man.

Gemmell can be seen as Sarah Hughes in Fever Pitch and Katherine Kavanagh in Primeval.

Polly Walker - Lady Portia Featherington

Polly Walker

Lady Portia Featherington is the overbearing mother of the Featherington sisters who is using her daughters to further her agenda and societal status. The character is played on-screen by Polly Walker.

In the latest episode, Lady Portia takes her ambitions of making her daughters (Phillipa and Prudence) pregnant a step further by giving them a concoction to ensure that they will eventually give birth to a son.

Walker has credits as Atia of the Julii in Rome, Jane Fairfax in Emma, and Peggy Sykes in Pennyworth.

Adjoa Andoh - Lady Danbury

Adjoa Andoh

Adjoa Andoh brings Lady Danbury to life in Bridgerton Season 3, Episode 3.

Lady Danbury, an old friend of the Bridgerton family, appears to help Queen Charlotte choose a husband for Francesca.

The method used by the pair is quite fascinating since it involves trading cards (it feels like a game anchored by a lifetime of ramifications).

Andoh is known for her work in Doctor Who, Invictus, and Fractured.

Golda Rosheuvel - Queen Charlotte

Golda Rosheuvel

Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel) is the Queen of the United Kingdom.

Queen Charlotte is busy as a matchmaker in Episode 3 since she works hard to try and find a suitable husband for Francesca.

Part of the challenge is making sure that Francesca would eventually learn to love the husband of their choosing.

Rosheuvel starred in Lady Macbeth, Silent Witness, and Luther.

Luke Thompson - Benedict Bridgerton

Luke Thompson

Luke Thompson stars as Benedict Bridgerton, the second oldest Bridgerton child who is a compassionate yet quirky sibling in the family.

A good chunk of Benedict's story in Episode 3 focuses on his own matchmaking journey as he strikes up a charming and flirty conversation with Lady Tilley Arnold about the complexities of science.

Thompson's past credits include Dunkirk, Transatlantic, and Kiss Me First.

Claudia Jessie - Eloise Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie

Claudia Jessie plays Eloise Bridgerton, the Bridgerton family's second-born daughter and the fifth overall child.

Eloise visits Penelope to have an honest conversation about Lady Whistledown's rumor about the latter and Colin. She feels that it is her fault that the rumor got out in the first place, but she points out that it was not intentional.

Jessie will be familiar to those viewers who have seen Doctors, Line of Duty, and Defending the Guilty.

Jessica Madsen - Cressida Cowper

Jessica Madsen

Jessica Madsen appears in Season 3, Episode 3 as Cressida Cowper, Eloise's friend and a debutante looking for a future husband.

Cressida wants Lord Debling as her spouse, and she makes it clear in the episode that nothing and no one will stop her from gaining his affection (not even, Penelope).

Madsen is known for her roles in Leatherface, Dark Light, and Rambo: Last Blood.

Lorraine Ashbourne - Mrs. Varley

Lorraine Ashbourne

Lorraine Ashbourne portrays Mrs. Varley, the housekeeper of the Featherington family.

Mrs. Varley helps Lady Portia by giving Prudence and Philippa the needed concoction to ensure that they will have sons, but this move backfires drastically after the pair experiences negative side effects.

Ashbourne is married to Andy Serkis (Black Panther, Rise of the Planet of the Apes). As an actress, she previously appeared in Child 44, Breathe, and Blinded by the Light.

Harriet Cains - Philippa Featherington

Harriet Cains

Bringing Philippa Featherington to life in Bridgerton Season 3 is Harriet Cains.

Philippa's innocence comes to light after it appears that she does not fully understand that bearing a child means that it will grow inside her body.

Despite that, her desire to have a son grows, especially considering that her main goal is to seek validation from her mother.

Cains is known for her roles in Line of Duty, Mercury, and Hollyoaks Later.

Sam Phillips - Lord Debling

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips is part of the cast as Lord Debling, one of the eligible bachelors whom Penelope is attracted to (much to Colin's jealousy).

Lord Debling's interest in nature and vegetables has led many Lady of the Houses to believe that he has quite odd social tendencies.

In Episode 3, Penelope clashes with Cressida to try and gain Lord Debling's affection.

Phillips' most recognizable role is playing Equerry in The Crown. The actor also starred in Broken Meats and Old School.

Martins Imhangbe - Will Mondrich

Martins Imhangbe

Martins Imhangbe joins the cast of Bridgerton Season 3 as Will Mondrich, a former boxer who arrives at Lady Danbury's Four Seasons Ball alongside his wife, Alice. He is also a good friend of Simon Bassett (Daphne Bridgerton's husband).

Will commends Colin for helping Penelope find a husband, noting, "It is a mark of a good man to help a friend in need." Little does he know is the fact that Colin is not amused by the thought that he would help Penelope find one (instead he wants her for himself).

Imhangbe has credits in The Soldier's Tale, Foresight, and Samuel's Trousers.

Emma Naomi - Alice Mondrich

Emma Naomi

Emma Naomi's Alice Mondrich is Will's wife who arrives at the evening ball wearing an elegant gown that the other Ladies of the House quickly notice.

Naomi is best known for her roles in Professor T and Surprised by the Oxford.

Hannah Dodd - Francesca Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd

Hannah Dodd joins the Bridgerton cast as Francesca Bridgerton, replacing the original actress Ruby Stokes who portrayed the character in the first two seasons.

Queen Charlotte is the one helping Francesca a suitable suitor since she is handpicked by her as the Diamond of the Season. She appears to be not a fan of the idea since she wants to search for a real connection to her eventual husband.

Dodd previously appeared as Sarah Chapman in Enola Holmes 2, the younger version of Sophie in Anatomy of a Scandal, and Sandra in Marvel Studios' Eternals.

Hannah New - Lady Tilley Arnold

Hannah New

Hannah New makes her Bridgerton debut in Season 3, Episode 3 as Lady Tilley Arnold.

Lady Tilley Arnold encounters Benedict during a lecture about science at the Hot Air Balloon Festival. Benedict is impressed by her tenacious personality and her love for science, and the pair appears to hit it off.

New is best known for her roles as Princess Leila in Maleficent, Eleanor Guthrie in Black Sails, and Rosalinda Fox in The Time in Between.

David Mumeni - Lord Samadani

David Mumeni

David Mumeni plays Lord Samadani, Queen Charlotte's initial choice as Francesca's suitable suitor.

He is described by the Queen as her "great friend" and he has been living in Vienna but came to London to specifically meet Francesca.

Mumeni previously appeared in Johnny English Strikes Again, Mission Impossible - Fallout, and Coma.

Daniel Francis - Marcus Anderson

Daniel Francis

Daniel Francis guest stars as Marcus Anderson, a charismatic stranger who is later revealed to be Lady Danbury's brother.

Francis starred in Stay Close, Once Upon a Time, and Liaison.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3 are now streaming on Netflix.

