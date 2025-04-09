Bridgerton Season 4 Cast: Every Actor Now Confirmed to Appear

Bridgerton Season 4 will bring a lot of fan-favorites back while focusing on a new love story centered around Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton.

As of writing, Bridgerton Season 4 is in the midst of production. It was originally set to wrap up in April, but a recent report indicated that filming could end up lasting longer than expected.

Every Actor Appearing in Bridgerton Season 4

Luke Thompson - Benedict Bridgerton

Luke Thompson will be reprising his role as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton Season 4.

After being given increasingly more screen time as the series has progressed, Season 4 will finally feature Benedict front and center, focusing on his own love life.

Season 3 teased Benedict finally potentially settling down, but, as viewers will see in Season 4, that won't be as easy as it sounds.

Yerin Ha - Sophie Baek

Yerin Ha will be introduced in Bridgerton Season 4 as Sophie Baek. Sophie will end up being Benedict's love interest, but due to her own personal life, their relationship will not be sunshine and roses.

Without giving away too many spoilers from the book, Sophie is not who she seems to be when Benedict first meets her. In the source material, her story is a direct parallel of Cinderella's after she sneaks into one of the Bridgerton's masquerade balls.

Katie Leung - Lady Araminta Gunningworth

Katie Leung will also be introduced in Bridgerton Season 4. She will portray Lady Araminta Gunningworth, a twice-married and twice-widowed woman. Fans of the Harry Potter franchise will recognize Leung as the actress who played Cho Chang in some of those movies.

As mentioned, Bridgerton Season 4 will feature a Cinderella-like storyline between Sophie and Benedict. Therefore, there will have to be an evil stepmother, and that is where Lady Araminta Gunningworth comes in.

Michelle Mao - Rosamund Li

Michelle Mao's Rosamund Li is one of Araminta Gunningworth's daughters. She will be making her debut in Bridgerton Season 4 (both in the show and in Mayfair society).

Rosamund has siblings, but is often described as the one closest to Araminta. Knowing that Araminta is a bit of an evil stepmother to Sophie, fans can get a bit of an idea of what that means for Rosamund.

Rosamund will be gunning for a match heavily in Bridgerton Season 4, and Benedict could be at the top of her list.

Emma Naomi - Alice Mondrich

Emma Naomi will be reprising her role as Alice Mondrich in Bridgerton Season 4. Alice has been a character to appear in every season of the show thus far, and was last seen in the Season 3 finale at Francesca and John's wedding.

Alice is the wife of Will Mondrich, another character who has made appearances all throughout the show. Naomi has been upgraded for Season 4 to a series regular, meaning she will be featured in nearly all of the Season 4 episodes, if not every single one.

It is also worth noting that Alice and Will Mondrich were not characters in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton book series that the show is based on. So, it is impossible to predict what will happen with the Mondriches in the coming installment, but fans can at least expect them to play an extremely vital role.

Isabella Wei - Posy Li

Posy Li is the sister of Rosamund Li. She will also be introduced in Bridgerton Season 4, being played by Isabella Wei.

Posy and Rosamund will likely be seen alongside one another for the first few episodes of Season 4. However, it is worth noting that Posy makes appearances in multiple books while Rosamund is only featured in one novel.

So, Posy could end up having a bit more focus put on her than Rosamund, especially if the Netflix series continues to adapt the books fairly faithfully.

Hugh Sachs - Brimsley

Hugh Sachs is another Bridgerton veteran who will be returning once again in Season 4. Sachs plays Brimsley, a royal attendant and advisor to Queen Charlotte.

Brimsley's role in Season 4 will likely be similar to his role in other seasons. Most of the time, he is seen directly beside the queen.

Jonathan Bailey - Anthony Bridgerton

Since Bridgerton Season 3 was released, many fans wondered exactly how much Jonathan Bailey would be in Season 4. For starters, Bailey's character, Anthony Bridgerton, was the main focus of Season 2. After getting married, he was barely featured in Season 3.

It is worth mentioning that Daphne Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor recently claimed she would not be in Season 4 at all. Since she was the main focus of Season 1, did not show up much in Season 2, and then was completely absent from Season 3, many worried that Anthony would receive the same treatment.

However, he will at least make a couple of appearances in Season 4. After all, he does still care for his family a great deal, and since the patriarch of the household is dead, he likely will still want to provide for his mother and siblings.

Nicola Coughlan - Penelope Bridgerton

Nicola Coughlin's Penelope Bridgerton was the main focus of Bridgerton Season 3. She and Colin's love story was fleshed out throughout the season, with their wedding taking place near the end of the installment.

Like past characters, many worried that Penelope and Colin would not have a major role in Bridgerton Season 4. However, it appears they will still be members of high society.

Specifically for Penelope, many are interested in seeing how her mysterious alias of Lady Whistledown moves forward with Penelope now married.

Ruth Gemmell - Violet Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell will be returning to Bridgerton Season 4 as the Bridgerton family matriarch. With the formal title of Dowager Viscountess, Violet is responsible for keeping her family name respectable to the rest of society.

In Season 3, Violet seemingly began to form a bit of a romantic relationship with Marcus Anderson, who she later learned was the brother of her friend, Lady Danbury.

In Season 4, Violet will continue to try to find matches for her daughter Eloise.

Florence Hunt - Hyacinth Bridgerton

Florene Hunt will continue to portray the youngest member of the Bridgerton family in Bridgerton Season 4.

All three seasons of Bridgerton have featured the debut of one Bridgerton sister. Season 1 was Daphne, Season 2 was Eloise, and then Season 3 was Francesca.

Since Hyacinth is not old enough to debut yet, Season 4 will mark the first season a Bridgerton girl doesn't debut. However, Hyacinth will still likely play a major role in the upcoming installment (find out who Hyacinth eventually ends up with here).

Claudia Jessie - Eloise Bridgerton

Claudia Jessie's Eloise Bridgerton has had a bit of trouble finding a match so far in Bridgerton, but her search will continue in Season 4.

Eloise did connect with Theo Sharpe for a while, but due to him being part of the lower class, the two could not continue seeing each other.

In Season 3, Eloise and Penelope grew apart after being the best of friends due to Eloise finding out about Penelope being Lady Whistledown.

However, Season 4 will likely feature them mending their friendship and potentially being closer than ever.

Luke Newton - Colin Bridgerton

After being the main focus of Season 3, Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton will return in Season 4.

As mentioned with Penelope, many were worried that Colin may not be featured much in Season 4, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Fans will likely see Colin and Penelope in the honeymoon phase of their marriage, but the former could also be a pillar of trust for Benedict as he tries to navigate his love life.

Golda Rosheuvel - Queen Charlotte

Queen Charlotte is the most powerful member of the ton in Bridgerton. She is played by Golda Rosheuvel and will be returning in Season 4.

With a new batch of girls making their debuts, many are eager to learn who Queen Charlotte will choose as the coming season's diamond.

There is no doubt that she will keep a close eye on the new players like Rosamund and Posy Li.

Will Tilston - Gregory Bridgerton

Will Tilston's Gregory Bridgerton is the youngest of the boys in the Bridgerton family. He will return in Bridgerton Season 4, but, like past seasons, will probably not have as much screentime as the other Bridgertons.

However, now that he is getting older, Gregory will likely begin to keep an eye on the girls of the ton, potentially looking for a match of his own.

Polly Walker - Lady Portia Featherington

Now that all of her daughters are married, Polly Walker's Portia Featherington can rest a bit easier. In past seasons, she had to not only keep their name in good graces, but manage her family's finances (or lack thereof).

Portia is a prominent character in the Netflix series, and even though she won't have to worry about her daughters anymore, she will likely continue to make her opinions known whenever she can.

Simone Ashley - Kate Bridgerton

Simone Ashley's Kate Bridgerton (formerly known as Kate Sharma) will also be returning to the show alongside her husband, Anthony.

As mentioned, the two got married in Season 2 and were then absent for most of Season 3 due to being on their honeymoon.

It is unclear how much Kate will be featured in Season 3, but she could help Eloise potentially find a match.

Martins Imhangbe - Will Mondrich

As mentioned, Martins Imhangbe's Will Mondrich is the husband of Alice Mondrich, and both characters have been upgraded to series regulars for Season 4.

The last time fans saw Will, he and Alice attended both weddings at the end of Season 3. It seems as though Will and Alice's social status is climbing fast, and due to the number of invitations they received at the end of Season 3, they will be busy attending different events in Season 4.

Adjoa Andoh - Lady Agatha Danbury

Adjoa Andoh has been a mainstay on Bridgerton since the show began. She portrays Lady Agatha Danbury, a friend to Violet Bridgerton and someone who is often held in high regard by other members of the ton.

Lady Danbury is always in the know when it comes to news and rumors spreading out amongst society.

Lorraine Ashbourne - Mrs. Varley

Lorraine Ashbourne will be returning to Bridgerton for Season 4 as Mrs. Varley, the housekeeper for the Featheringtons.

Mrs. Varley has proved herself very useful to Lady Featherington in the past, especially in regard to forging handwriting.

The character will likely play a moderate role in the upcoming season, meaning she will likely be featured in a few episodes while not having a major role.

Victor Alli - John Stirling

John Stirling was introduced in Bridgerton Season 3, and he was played by actor Victor Alli. Since the season concluded with John marrying Francesca Bridgerton, it is no surprise that he will have a role to play in Season 4.

Although John married Francesca, it seems as though the two may not be totally in love, as it was teased that Francesca could have feelings for John's sister, Michaela.

Hannah Dodd - Francesca Stirling

Hannah Dodd's Francesca Stirling (formerly Francesca Bridgerton) was one of the main focuses of Season 3, and fans will be able to see her journey continue in Season 4.

Francesca made her debut in Season 3 and eventually found a suitor in John Stirling. By the season's end, the two were married, but Francesca hinted that she may have feelings for someone else.

Daniel Francis - Lord Marcus Anderson

Daniel Francis' Marcus Anderson was another character who was introduced in Bridgerton Season 3.

Although fans haven't gotten the chance to really get to know him, he was revealed to be the brother of Lady Danbury.

It is also worth mentioning that there was a bit of romantic tension between Marcus and Violet Bridgerton by the end of Season 3, so that could be further explored in Season 4.

Masali Baduza - Michaela Stirling

Michaela Stirling is the cousin of John Stirling and is played by actress Masali Baduza.

Michaela was introduced late in Season 3, but if the show continues to follow the source material, she will play a major role in Season 4 and beyond.

There seems to be some sort of romantic connection between Michaela and Francesca, so viewers can expect to see if that will blossom in Season 4.

Julie Andrews - Lady Whistledown (Voice)

Julie Andrews

Although Lady Whistledown was publicly revealed to be Penelope Bridgerton, Julie Andrews will still lend her voice to the Netflix series.

The legendary actress has almost been a sort of narrator, and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Bridgerton Season 3 was released in two separate blocks on Netflix. The first block, which consisted of the first four episodes, premiered on May 16, 2024, while the second block (the final four episodes) followed on June 13.

Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix, and Season 4 is currently in production.