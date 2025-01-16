Fans want to see Phoebe Dynevor reprise her role as Daphne in Bridgerton, but no one knows if or when she will be back. Thankfully, the actress recently broke her silence regarding the topic.

Dynevor was the lead actress in Bridgerton Season 1, which explored her character, Daphne, forming a relationship with Regé-Jean Page's Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

Dynevor made sporadic appearances in Season 2 but was not featured nearly as much as she was in Season 1. However, she was completely absent from Season 3, an installment that made franchise history for the Netflix series.

Phoebe Dynevor Confirms if Daphne Will Be in Bridgerton Season 4

Netflix

In an interview with The Direct while promoting her upcoming film, Inheritance, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor (who played Daphne in Seasons 1 and 2 of the hit Netflix series) was asked if she would be returning to the show for Season 4 (which will likely not be released until sometime in 2026).

Dynevor stated that Bridgerton executives have "not called [her] yet" in regards to returning for Season 4. She also mentioned how the cast and crew are "shooting Season 4 right now," and that she is "still waiting for that call:"

"I mean, they've not called me yet. And I think they're shooting Season 4 right now. So, I'm still waiting for that call."

Netflix confirmed that Bridgerton Season 4 began shooting in September 2024, so the upcoming installment is deep into production, making it unlikely that Dynevor will be featured (assuming that Dynevor is telling the truth).

Will Daphne Ever Return to Bridgerton?

Since Bridgerton Season 4 has been filming since September 2024, it is now safe to assume that Phoebe Dynevor will not make an appearance as Daphne in the upcoming season.

That does not mean that she will be completely absent from the series for good, as the character is still alive and well. However, fans should not expect to see her anytime soon.

It is important to remember that Bridgerton is based on a book series where each season is based on a specific book (read about spoilers from the fourth book here). The books are set up where each one focuses on a specific member of the Bridgerton family, putting focus on that character's romantic relationship.

Like Season 1, the first book was centered around Daphne and Simon (who also didn't appear in Season 2 or 3 for a behind-the-scenes reason). After that book, though, Daphne wasn't featured nearly as much and was completely absent from a couple of entries (To Sir Philip, With Love and When He Was Wicked).

So, since Daphne wasn't brought back in a major way in the book series, it makes sense that she won't be featured in Season 4.

However, fans should not be too worried, as there is always a chance she will return at some point in the future, if only briefly. It should also be encouraging to fans that Phoebe Dynevor is "waiting for that call," indicating that she would return to the Netflix series if given the chance.

Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix, and Season 4 is expected to be released sometime in 2026.