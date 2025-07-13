Bridgerton Season 4 Confirmed to Feature 6 Romantic Couples

Bridgerton Season 4 is on the horizon, and while no specifics are known about the upcoming plot, fans can expect to see the relationships and romance of six couples being focused on in the upcoming episodes. Season 3 of the hit Netflix series finally brought Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton together, as well as Francesca Bridgerton and John Stirling. However, the end of the installment also teased at least one future romance that will likely be explored in the coming season.

Production has wrapped on Bridgerton Season 4, but Netflix has not confirmed an exact release date. However, the streamer did announce that the upcoming season will premiere sometime in 2026. Season 4 will be an adaptation of An Offer From a Gentleman, the third novel in Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series.

All Six Major Romances in Bridgerton Season 4

Benedict Bridgerton & Sophie Baek

Sophie Baek (or Sophie Beckett) has not appeared in Bridgerton yet, but fans will quickly get to know her in Season 4. The upcoming season of the romantic drama will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, as each season centers around one of the Bridgerton children and their journey to find love.

It has been announced that Yerin Ha will portray Sophie in the coming episodes. Her story in the source material is similar to Cinderella's in that she is a maid who sneaks into the Bridgerton Masquerade Ball and finds Benedict. The two instantly fall head over heels for each other, but due to Sophie's status as a maid, Benedict can't find her after that night.

However, the two end up falling in love and getting married.

Francesca Bridgerton & John Stirling

Francesca Bridgerton and John Stirling tied the knot at the end of Bridgerton Season 3, but their story is only just beginning. It seems as though the series will go down a bit of a different path from the books, as, in the source material, John dies and Francesca then marries his first cousin, Michael, years later after she grieves heavily for John.

In the show, however, it was teased that Francesca already has romantic feelings for John's cousin. This time, though, John's cousin is Michaela, so the role has been gender-swapped.

It is unclear if John will still die in the TV show or not, but fans should at least get to see Francesca and John together for a while in Season 4.

Francesca Bridgerton & Michaela Stirling

As mentioned, Bridgerton Season 3 already teased that there are some sparks between Francesca Bridgerton and Michaela Stirling. When Francesca met Michaela for the first time, it was clear there was some sort of romantic connection between the two, and it will likely be further explored in Season 4.

If John dies in Season 4, fans can expect Francesca and Michaela to grieve with each other, as both are obviously quite close to John.

The Season 4 finale could pull the trigger on bringing Francesca and Michaela together officially, but it is possible that it could also be pushed back to Season 5.

Anthony & Kate Bridgerton

Anthony and Kate Bridgerton's romance was fully explored in Season 2 of the Netflix series. After starting out seemingly hating each other (though fans could tell there was a lot of romantic tension between the two from the start), they eventually succumbed to their feelings and were married.

Anthony and Kate only appeared in Season 3 briefly as they were on their extended honeymoon. Many fans wondered if Anthony and Kate would receive the same treatment as Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton. She was the main focus of Season 1, but was only briefly featured in Season 2. Daphne did not show up in any of Season 3, and Dynevor already announced that she would not be in Season 4.

However, Anthony and Kate will at least make a couple of appearances in Season 4. They likely won't have as much screentime as they did in Season 2, but their relationship will still be explored further.

Penelope & Colin Bridgerton

Bridgerton Season 3 was all about Colin and Penelope. After having a crush on Colin throughout the entirety of the show, Colin finally realized his feelings for Penelope as well.

The two were married in Season 3 and are expected to play major roles in Season 4. It seems as though fans are more invested in their relationship than any of the other couples, so it is no surprise that they are being brought back.

The end of Season 3 confirmed that Penelope, who will go through a major change in Season 4, according to actress Nicola Coughlin, is pregnant with her and Colin's first child, so Season 4 will likely explore her pregnancy. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if the upcoming installment included Penelope giving birth.

Will & Alice Mondrich

Will and Alice Mondrich have had an interesting arc throughout Bridgerton. After starting out as minor supporting characters, the two have risen through the ranks of high society and are now firm members of the ton.

Both characters' actors (Martins Imhangbe and Emma Naomi) have been upgraded to series regulars for Season 4, meaning that they will appear in nearly every episode, if not every single one.

Will and Alice were not characters in Julia Quinn's book series, so it is impossible to predict what direction their relationship will go in. However, since they will be series regulars, it is safe to assume that they will be heavily focused on in Bridgerton Season 4.