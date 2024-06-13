Bridgerton Season 3 is complete following Part 2's release on Netflix. Here is how it ended.

Netflix decided to switch up its release strategy for Bridgerton in 2024, splitting Season 3 into two parts which were released nearly one month apart.

In the Bridgerton series, the first two seasons closely followed the first two books by author Julia Quinn.

However, Season 3 skips forward by adapting the fourth book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, following the love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 Spoilers: Biggest Plot Points Explained

Following a steamy carriage scene to conclude Part 1, fans were highly anticipating the drop of the final four episodes in Part 2, concluding the story.

For book readers not much would come as a surprise, but there were still some major questions to be answered and conflicts to be resolved.

Penelope's Lady Whistledown Revelation

A long-awaited moment in Season 3 occurs when Penelope reveals her identity as Lady Whistledown to the entire town. In the novel that this season was based on, this happened before Colin's engagement (which concluded Part 1).

This courageous move comes after Penelope realizes the damage her secret double life caused.

By coming clean, she seeks to atone for her past actions and promises to use her influential position for good.

This revelation reshapes the dynamics within the Bridgerton universe, as it not only resolves lingering tensions between her and Colin but also sets the stage for a new era of Lady Whistledown, characterized by more purposeful and beneficial gossip.

Colin and Penelope's Marriage and Child

In the final episodes of Season 3, Colin and Penelope's relationship reaches several significant milestones.

Despite the turmoil caused by Penelope's secret identity as Lady Whistledown, Colin honors his proposal to avoid disgracing her, and they go through with their wedding.

Their journey does not end there; The couple has a son by the season's end, cementing their bond and future together.

This development stabilizes their relationship and positions their child as the heir to the Featherington fortune, solidifying Penelope and Colin's status amongst their peers.

Future Setups for Key Characters

The season finale sets up intriguing possibilities for several characters within the Bridgerton franchise.

Francesca's marriage to John Stirling and their subsequent move to Scotland hint at a quieter, more personal storyline away from the ton's chaos, potentially setting her up as a main focus in Season 4.

Benedict's decision to end his relationship with Lady Tilley Arnold signals his desire for freedom and personal growth, suggesting he might soon find a more fulfilling romance.

Eloise's decision to travel to Scotland with Francesca offers her a chance to grow and explore beyond the restrictive social norms of the town.

These specific setups show that while Season 3 concludes certain arcs, it opens the door for even new narratives in future seasons or spin-offs.

Some critics are harping on the fact that this season's ending wasn't as satisfying as previous seasons. Many were anticipating the hyped-up sex scene between Penelope and Colin, but after that (which takes place in Episode 5), Season 3 is arguably not as satisfying of an ending.

All episodes of Season 3 of Bridgerton are now streaming on Netflix.