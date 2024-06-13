Hyacinth Bridgerton has a fascinating love story in the Bridgerton books as she falls in love with a family friend.

The first three seasons of Bridgerton on Netflix focused on different romance stories of the series' titular family.

Season 1 centered around Daphne (the eldest daughter) and Simon, Season 2 on Anthony (the eldest son) and Kate Sharma, and Season 3 Penelope Featherington and Colin.

Who Does Hyacinth Marry In Bridgerton?

Hyacinth Bridgerton's love story is front and center in Julia Quinn's seventh Bridgerton novel, It's in His Kiss.

In the book, Hyacinth deals with a series of failed proposals and heartbreak, with her losing hope that no gentleman will end up liking her.

Lady Danbury, the Bridgertons' close family friend, tells Hyacinth that her grandson might be the perfect match who she has been looking for all this time.

Lady Danbury's grandson, Gareth St. Clair, ultimately ends up becoming Hyacinth's future husband.

Hyacinth and Gareth fall in love with one another after teaming up to translate Gareth's paternal grandmother's diary. As time goes by, sparks fly between the pair.

In order to move forward with his traumatic past and fully embrace his love for Hyacinth, Gareth resolves his issues with his father so that he can become a better man and husband for her.

Gareth eventually proposes to Hyacinth, leading to the youngest Bridgerton to say yes which leads to a joyous wedding. They eventually have two children named Isabella and George.

Will Netflix Adapt Hyacinth and Gareth’s Love Story in Future Seasons?

In April 2024, Bridgerton executive producer Betsy Beer told Variety that they are committed to bringing all eight of Julia Queen's novels to the small screen:

“I’ll be a granny gumming my food, but we want to make sure that there’s ‘Bridgerton’ for all of us who love it.”

Beer's comments are a promising sign for fans looking forward to seeing how Hyacinth falls in love with Gareth in a future season, but it also suggests that it will be a while before it will eventually come to fruition.

Florence Hunt, the actress who plays Hyacinth in the series, is currently 17 years old and her character is only 12 in Season 3.

Given that Hyacinth's love story does not come until book seven of the novels, Netflix needs to finish three more seasons before eventually laying the groundwork for that specific storyline.

Still, there is a chance that Julia Quinn's book order may not be followed in the on-screen adaptation.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March 2022, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rimes noted that they are "not necessarily going in order" but reassured that fans will see "each of the siblings and their stories:"

"There are eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories. We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

This is true since Bridgerton Season 3 already deviated from the book order since Penelope and Colin's story is chronicled in Book 4. Benedict's love story, which serves as the main story of Book 3, takes a back seat.

The first three seasons of Bridgerton are streaming on Netflix.

