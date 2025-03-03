Bridgerton Season 4: Release Estimates, Cast & Everything We Know (2025 Update)

Bridgerton Season 4 remains a white whale for fans as they await more news on the show's upcoming cast, plot, and release.

The popular Netflix romance series is one of the platform's biggest hits in recent years, exploring the romantic entanglements of various members of its titular Regency-era English family.

Season 3 debuted in mid-2024, following Colin Bridgerton's courting of longtime character Penelope Featherington.

When Will Bridgerton Season 4 Be Released?

Bridgerton

No specific release information for Bridgerton Season 4 has been announced, but fans can expect news of a potential window sometime soon.

Filming for the new season is underway in early 2025, with a wrap date anticipated sometime in April 2025. Typically, new seasons of the hit Netflix romance have been released approximately two years apart, with new seasons debuting in 2020, 2022, and 2024 thus far.

That could mean fans may wait until at least next year before Season 4 sees the light of day. In June 2024, series showrunner Jess Brownell indicated to The Hollywood Reporter that Bridgerton Season 4 would get a 2026 release window.

At the time, she said that despite trying to speed things up for future seasons, the show remains "on a two-year pace:"

"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

While efforts are seemingly being made to get new seasons out faster for fans, this likely will not have taken effect for Season 4 (at least, that is what Brownell made it sound like).

Unless something drastic has changed since then, the 2026 window appears to be the best bet at this point (read more about Bridgerton Season 4 release projections here).

Meet the Cast of Bridgerton Season 4

Bridgerton

The specific casting for Bridgerton Season 4 remained a mystery for a long time. However, in recent months, fans have gotten a glimpse of the ensemble for the latest entry in this fan-favorite romance series.

Audiences have known for some time that the series will focus on Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton this time around.

Every season of the series so far (and each book the show is based on) centers on a different member of the Bridgerton family and their increasingly dramatic love stories, and Season 4 will finally be Benedict's turn.

Joining Thompson's bohemian Bridgerton brother will be several familiar faces to fans (although Season 4 will be missing at least one fan-favorite name) and a few new personalities for audiences to fall in love with.

Benedict's primary love interest for Season 4 will be the mysterious Sophie (who is only known by Benedict as "The Lady in Silver"). Sophie arrives as a new character in Season 4, played by Dune: Prophecy actor Yerin Ha.

Katie Leung's Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao's Rosamund Li, and others will join Ha as newcomers to the series.

See below for a full expected Bridgerton Season 4 cast list:

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

Victor Alli as John Stirling

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley

Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Hugh Sachs as Brimsley

Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

Polly Walker as Portia Featherington

Isabella Wei as Posy Li

What Will Bridgerton Season 4 Be About?

Bridgerton

Like the three previous seasons, Bridgerton Season 4 will center on another love story within the esteemed Bridgerton family. This time, however, it is one of the siblings fans never thought would settle down to take a wife: Benedict Bridgerton.

Benedict has been seen as a rolling stone since the beginning, taking on a life of bohemia rather than partaking in the Regency era customs of the time, including the wife-finding London season.

However, that all changes in Season 4 as he becomes enraptured by a mystery woman he meets at Lady Bridgerton's legendary masquerade ball.

This woman hidden behind the mask is Sophie Baek, the mistreated adopted daughter of the Li family with a tragic backstory. However, Benedict does not know that, simply calling his love interest the "Lady in Silver."

This commences a cat-and-mouse-esque game between them, as Benedict seeks to uncover the identity of this mystery woman and court her accordingly.

Benedict star Luke Thompson teased Season 4's exciting plot in a conversation with Netflix's Tudum blog, calling it "a twist on Cinderella" that he is "[excited] to have...[woven] into the world that we know of Bridgerton:"

"The scripts that [showrunner] Jess [Brownell] and her team have come up with are dynamite. They’re really, really, really exciting... The storyline is a bit of a twist on 'Cinderella.' You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of 'Bridgerton'…It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable."

This exciting new love story has been teased in the sole trailer for the new season, hinting at the Benedict-Sophie connection, the season's central masquerade ball, and the piles of drama that will surely come to bear as a part of this romantic odyssey.

The Season 4 trailer can be seen below:

Bridgerton Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix.