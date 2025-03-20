A new release projection for Bridgerton Season 4 may be available, thanks to the latest update from the Netflix show's set.

Bridgerton Season 4 has already been on the table for years after the show was given a Season 3 and 4 renewal in 2021.

Season 3 came to a dramatic end in June 2024, but while Season 4's development was set in stone, it took some time for fans to learn about its timeframe. Now, as anticipation builds to see new episodes released, one of the show's biggest stars offered a small peek into the process.

Netflix

Speaking with E! News at the 2025 SAG Awards, Bridgerton star Luke Newton provided an update on where Season 4 of the series stands in production.

While discussing the series, Newton noted that he and the Bridgerton crew are about halfway done shooting Season 4 as of the end of February.

According to Production Weekly, the new season was initially set to film between mid-September 2024 and April 2025. However, it may now run a little later than expected, possibly going into the summer (June or July).

For reference, filming for Season 2 took place between March and late November 2021, and it hit Netflix on March 25, 2022. Season 3 then started production in July 2022 and ran until March 2024 before initially debuting on May 16, 2024.

Netflix has several huge releases already lined up for 2025, including the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Considering that and Bridgerton's past release schedule, most do not expect the new season to be ready for arrival until sometime in mid-2026.

What Will Happen in Bridgerton Season 4?

Season 4 will feature a different love story than the first three seasons, this time centering on Benedict Bridgerton (who many believed would never settle down).

Benedict is seen as something of a rolling stone, never being one to embrace the Regency era customs, rather embracing a wilder lifestyle. However, this season will put him in new territory as he meets Sophie Baek, the adopted daughter of the Li family, who has been through plenty of her own struggles.

Fans are made aware of the mistreatment Sophie has suffered in her life and the tragedy in her backstory. However, Benedict quickly falls for her without knowing her true identity, calling her the "Lady in Silver."

The story then moves into a chase for Benedict as he seeks to find out who Sophie is and court her, falling more into line with what his siblings have done.

Of course, there will be plenty of other bits of drama as new Season 4 episodes eventually debut, with the love story being only one of numerous plot threads. For now, viewers are simply waiting to find out new information on when those episodes may arrive.

The first three seasons of Bridgerton are now streaming on Netflix. Season 4 is in the midst of production and does not have a release date.