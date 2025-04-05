Here's Why Bridgerton Season 4's Release Is Taking So Long

Bridgerton Season 4's release is taking an extensive amount of time to come, but there are plenty of reasons for the delay.

Complete with drama and excitement, Bridgerton Season 3 concluded in June 2024, continuing the emotional story centered on the Bridgerton family. The series stands as one of Netflix's biggest hits in recent memory, particularly in the romance genre.

Following the end of Season 3 nearly a year ago, there have only been minimal updates on when Bridgerton fans will be taken back to the story for Season 4.

Why Is Bridgerton Season 4's Release So Delayed?

Looking back at Bridgerton's history, the first three seasons all had fairly lengthy delays between releases.

Specifically, Season 2 debuted 15 months after Season 1, and Season 3 came almost two years and two months after Season 2. Also of note is that Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a spin-off from the original series, was released on Netflix in May 2023 (a year before Bridgerton Season 3).

Unfortunately, Season 4 faced a delay in production (per Forbes), starting in September 2024 instead of July 2024. This likely accounts for at least some of the reason for the extended delay this time.

Additionally, showrunner Jess Brownell spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and indicated she and the team were "working to try and put the seasons out more quickly." However, each season takes "eight months to film" before the footage is edited and dubbed, leading to that two-year release pace:

"We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language. And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

When Will Bridgerton Season 4 Be Released on Netflix?

Netflix

Looking back at past Bridgerton seasons, Season 2's production ran from March 2021 until November 20, 2021, and new episodes hit Netflix on March 25, 2022.

For Season 3, shooting started in July 2022 and ran until March 2023, with new episodes first hitting Netflix on May 16, 2024. Season 3 of Bridgerton was also split into two parts, with half the season dropping in May and the other half debuting about a month later.

Also important to remember is that Netflix has over half a dozen huge releases lined up for 2025. This includes the third movie in the hit Knives Out saga along with new seasons for Wednesday, Squid Game, and Stranger Things (the show's final season).

Taking all of those shows and movies into account, the chances of Bridgerton Season 4 joining that release schedule are slim to none.

At the SAG Awards in late February, star Luke Newton noted that Season 4 was about halfway done with filming. Should that be accurate, this would likely put Bridgerton in line to finish filming the new season early this Summer, possibly in June or July.

If a similar release plan comes into play from there, fans should not expect Bridgerton Season 4 to hit Netflix until sometime in mid-2026.