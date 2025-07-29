New Bridgerton Season 4 Update Indicates When It'll Finally Come Out

Fans may finally have an idea of when Bridgerton Season 4 will be released thanks to an official tie-in novel that will go along with the upcoming season of the Netflix drama. Bridgerton Season 3 came to an end in June 2024, and, since then, fans have been patiently waiting for any updates regarding Season 4. The Netflix period drama has already wrapped production on Season 4, meaning that the coming installment is in post-production and is getting closer to being ready for release.

While Netflix has been extremely tight-lipped about the specific release date and even release window of Bridgerton Season 4, an upcoming tie-in novel hinted at when the next installment could make its way to the streaming platform. If Season 4 does release close to the tie-in novel, it could mean that Bridgerton will return sooner than expected.

A special edition of An Offer From a Gentleman will be released alongside Bridgerton Season 4, which will tie in to and go along with the TV series. According to the book's official listing on Amazon (as shared by X user Bridgerton Stans), the tie-in novel is scheduled to be released on January 6, 2026.

Since the novel is supposed to be a tie-in to Bridgerton Season 4 and is a special edition that goes along with the series, it is possible that the book's January 6, 2026 release date could hint at when Season 4 may premiere on Netflix.

Season 4 of Bridgerton is expected to focus heavily on Benedict Bridgerton and his Cinderella-like love story with Sophie Baek. The upcoming installment is expected to prominently feature six major couples from the show.

When Will Bridgerton Season 4 Release on Netflix?

Netflix

If the tie-in novel holds its current release date of January 6, 2026, it is possible, and maybe even likely, that Bridgerton Season 4 will also release in January 2026.

Previously, many projected that Season 4 would be released sometime in mid-2026. As mentioned, Season 3 ended in June 2024 and was released over two years after Season 2 premiered on the streaming service.

Since the gap between seasons was so large, many expected Season 4 to also have a gap of roughly two years between Seasons 3 and 4. If that were to be the case, the show wouldn't return until around June 2026.

However, if the tie-in book comes out in January, Netflix probably wouldn't wait five more months to release Season 4.

It is possible that the release date for the book could change. It is also worth noting that the book's release date does not guarantee Season 4's release date, but only hints at it. The two may not release close to one another. It is likely that they will, but still possible that they may not.

As mentioned, though, if that is the case, fans may get to see Bridgerton Season 4 in January 2026.