Here's When Bridgerton Season 4's Release Is Now Expected

Ahead of a big year for Netflix, Bridgerton fans are eagerly awaiting news on when Season 4 may be released.

Bridgerton Season 3 came to quite a dramatic end in Summer 2024 as secrets were revealed and the titular Bridgerton family expanded with a new child being born. Given all that went down, anticipation quickly rose to see how the classic story from Julia Quinn's books would expand on screen.

While Bridgerton seasons' release schedules have been fairly consistent since debuting in late 2020, production on a show of this quality is no small ordeal. The series was renewed for Season 3 and 4 in 2021(before Season 2 even aired), but the road to those new episodes has been a long one.

Netflix

Per Netflix's Tudum website, cameras started rolling for production on Bridgerton Season 4 in September 2024. Reportedly, the new season is lined up to finish filming in April 2025, giving Season 4 approximately an eight-month-long shooting schedule.

For perspective, Season 2 had a similar eight-month production schedule, starting in March 2021 and eventually finishing up on November 20, 2021. New episodes then premiered on Netflix four months later on March 25, 2022.

While Season 3 was filmed from July 2022 until March 2023 (another eight-month-long schedule), its release had challenges due to the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes. Due to the strikes, Bridgerton Season 3 (which was released in two parts) did not begin its run on Netflix until May 16, 2024, a full 14 months after filming ended.

When Will Bridgerton Season 4 Release?

Currently, Bridgerton Season 4 has no official timeframe for its release.

Should it follow a similar timeframe for release as Season 2 without the strikes involved, it could be expected to debut sometime in April or September.

However, Netflix has no shortage of major releases coming this year that could take precedence over Bridgerton (see more on Netflix's biggest 2025 movies here).

Most notable in that bunch is Stranger Things Season 5, which is currently projected for a Fall 2025 debut after what could be a three-year break.

Also important to keep in mind are the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, Happy Gilmore 2, and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery along with multiple other original series.

All things considered, 2026 is looking like the most likely timeframe for Bridgerton's fourth season, with many expecting it to arrive sometime in the middle of next year.

The first three seasons of Bridgerton are now streaming on Netflix.