Best Netflix Movies 2025: 10 Exciting New Movies Releasing This Year

Netflix has a big year planned, bringing dozens of original movies to the service in 2025.

After a year that included the likes of Beverly Hills Cop 4, Rebel Ridge, and the awards darling Emelia Perez, Netflix has big shoes to fill, but it looks as though it is ready to outdo itself with another packed calendar of programming.

2025 is shaping up to be massive for the streamer, including the return of fan-favorite series Stranger Things (which is set to come to an end with its fifth season).

10 Biggest Nexflix Movies Coming in 2025

Back In Action

Netflix

Netflix's blockbuster 2025 blockbuster offerings kick off with Seth Gordon's Back in Action. Starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, the upcoming action comedy follows two former CIA operatives who are pulled back into the world of international espionage after their secret identities are made public.

The film starts streaming on Friday, January 17 and marks Diaz's first acting role since 2014's Annie. She has also been confirmed to next appear in 2026's Shrek 5 as Princess Fiona.

Kinda Pregnant

Netflix

Over the years Netflix has become the home of the big-budget comedy, as less of the genre has made its way to theaters. Thankfully, the streamer has welcomed these typically star-driven gigglefests with open arms. Kinda Pregnant marks the latest tentpole comedy to come to the service.

Releasing on Wednesday, February 5, Kinda Pregnant sees modern comedy icon Amy Schumer take on the role of Lainy, a 30-something woman who, after becoming jealous of her best friend's pregnancy dons a prosthetic baby bump before accidentally meeting the man of her dreams.

The Electric State

Netflix

Before the Russo Brothers return to the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday in 2026, the directing duo will take on another beloved sci-fi world with The Electric State. The movie stars Chris Pratt and Millie Bobbie Brown in what is sure to be one of the biggest Netflix of the year.

Based on the 2018 graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag (read more about the Electric State book here), the other-worldly sci-fi epic takes place in an alternate 1994, telling the tale of a young girl who joins forces with a robot claiming to know the whereabouts of her missing brother. The movie is set to be released on March 14.

Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix

Adam Sandler is going back to his roots in the big-budget legacy sequel Happy Gilmore. This star-studded affair has been a long time coming (after first being announced in 2022) and will see Sandler step back into the golf shoes of one Happy Gilmore in another hilarious adventure across the fairway.

A specific release date for Happy Gilmore 2 has not yet been disclosed; however, recent speculation seems to suggest it could be released sometime this summer.

Frankenstein

Netflix

After Robert Egges delivered his take on a horror icon in 2024's Nosferatu, another fan-favorite filmmaker will get the chance to do the same in 2025. Nearly 20 years in the making, Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro will debut his Frankenstein movie on the service sometime this year.

The movie, which stars Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth among others, recounts the events of Mary Shelley's classic novel, telling the story of an enterprising scientist who in trying to bring the dead back to life creates an ungodly monster.

The Twits

Netflix

The Twits is the latest Netflix Animation project set for release sometime in 2025. Directed by Disney animation alum Phil Johnson (Zootopia and Wreck it Ralph), the animated blockbuster will adapt Roald Dahl's beloved children's novel of the same name, following a couple known as the Twits and their never-ending string of practical jokes on each other.

The film adaptation will star MCU actresses Natalie Portman and Emilia Clarke, with Margo Martindale and Johnny Vegas set to take on the roles of Mrs and Mr Twit.

Havoc

Netflix

Netflix users itching for their gritty action fix in 2025 should look no further than Havoc. Starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, Havoc is the latest project from The Raid filmmaker Gareth Evans.

The movie follows an undercover detective who, after a drug deal gone awry, is forced to fight his way through a criminal underworld and unravel an international conspiracy revolving around a corrupt local government official.

Wake Up Dead Man

Netflix

Rian Johnson is set to debut his third entry into his acclaimed Knives Out franchise in 2025, with Wake Up Dead Man. The murder mystery thriller will bring back Daniel Craig's quirky detective Benoit Blanc to the forefront to unravel another web of criminal intent.

Set to join Craig this time around is a cast led by Josh O'Connor, Jeremy Renner, Josh Brolin, and many others. A specific release date for the film has not yet been disclosed but is likely for some time this fall (read more about Wake Up Dead Man's release here).

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Netflix

Marking the fourth entry into the ongoing Fear Street film series is Fear Street: Prom Queen. Based on R.L. Stine's series of young adult horror books, Prom Queen will take audiences back to high school for a blood-soaked night to remember.

The movie centers on 1988 at Shadyside High, where one of the school's leading Prom Queen candidates goes missing just as votes are being cast. Fear Street: Prom Queen has no publicly listed release date.

Plankton: The Movie

Netflix

Spongebob's microscopic mad genius finally gets the spotlight in this 2025 Netflix feature-length film. Plankton: The Movie focuses on the iconic Nickelodeon villain as his entire perspective is shifted following a failed plan for world domination.

No specific release date for Plankton: The Movie has been announced. The entire film has sadly made its way online, however, as it was a part of the infamous 2024 Netflix leak that saw titles like Arcane Season 2 made public long before release.

All of these titles will be available to stream on Netflix.