Fear Street: Prom Queen Removed a Wild Post-Credits Idea Featuring a Huge Franchise Crossover

Fear Street: Prom Queen, which was just released on Netflix, has a massive post-credits surprise—one that could have been much bigger than it already is.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Fear Street: Prom Queen.

The film follows a group of high school girls in 1988 contending for the title of Prom Queen—with each contestant getting murdered throughout the night. By the end of the movie, it's revealed that the murders were all a convoluted plan by the Falconer family to make sure that Tiffany (Fina Strazza) took home the crown.

Thankfully, this time around, it doesn't work out for the nefarious killing family, as they all end up the same way as their victims. However, something else is going on behind the scenes, a connection that runs back to previous films.

The Alternate Fear Street: Prom Queen Post-Credits Scene That Connected Everything

It Had "One of the Actors From the First Movie Coming Back..."

The biggest reveal comes after the movie has ended, and Prom Queen throws a surprise post-credits scene at viewers. The brief snippet showcases Nancy Falconeer (Katherine Waterson) dead on the floor, with her blood pooling into the Devil's Mark—the symbol that is central to the original Netflix Fear Street trilogy.

That same symbol also matches the cover of Solomon Goode's old spellbook, which was stolen in the post-credits scene of Fear Street Part 3: 1666.

While talking to The Direct's Russ Milheim, Fear Street: Prom Queen director Matt Palmer revealed that a more elaborate post-credits scene was originally planned, one that even brought back a familiar face.

Matt Palmer: There was a conception that there could be, like a 1990 movie, that would be like a Satanic Panic... In the original writing, there was a scene with one of the actors from the first movie coming back. And the idea was that the Falconers had actually tried to, kind of get rid of the Prom Queens [with] sort of devil worshiping, satanic-like means, but it kind of failed, so [they] needed to go old school and do it with their hands. But it kind of, yeah, we, for various reasons, we couldn't film that post-credit sequence. So it's a bit of hanging off DNA. But I do like the idea potentially of somebody else tying in what's been going on here to the other movies a bit more closely with a 1990...

Fear Street: Prom Queen Director Matt Palmer Explains That Big Finale Reveal

"It's Definitely a Standalone Film," But One That Has Small Connections

The Direct: "Can you talk about fleshing out that big twist, but also just how you strung clues throughout the movie so that you know once that happened, you were like, Oh, that makes sense."

Matt Palmer: The idea really was, I'm trying to, like, it's hiding in plain sight. I mean, the scene earlier, when they're talking about how much they want Tiffany to win, like it has to be them, right? But then hopefully, because we go up in so many other possible directions. We were like, can we be completely brazen and just put the answer right in front of the viewer, and then get them to forget about it, and then come back to it. But, yeah, I mean, a lot of the stuff promised [are] just kind of diversion tactics... The thing I like is when Dan Falconer (Chris Klein) takes the drink off the student and downs it. And you think I was just a bit of a crazy teacher, because he's like Megan, Rogers principals office right fucking now, it's like slightly crazy teacher, but the reason that he's down in that punch is because he's steadying his nerves, because he's, you know, behind the scenes, he's chopping people up.

