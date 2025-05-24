Fear Street: Prom Queen Confirms Granger as Netflix Franchise's New Lead

Netflix's new slasher thriller, Fear Street: Prom Queen, showcased the debut of a new protagonist: Lori Granger. Fear Street: Prom Queen is a standalone entry set in the world of the Fear Street universe in 1988, and it revolves around a terrifying red-coated serial killer who brutally murders the prom queen nominees in Shadyside High.

Fear Street: Prom Queen features a cast of rising stars led by Ariana Greenblatt as Christy Renault, Ella Rubin as Melissa McKendrick, Fina Strazza as Tiffany Falconer, Suzanna Son as Megan Rogers, Chris Klein as Dan Falconer, Katherine Waterston as Nancy Falconer, and India Fowler as Lori Granger.

Who Is Granger In Fear Street?

Netflix

In Fear Street: Prom Queen, Lori Granger is an outcast with a mysterious and dark past due to her mother. Rumors began to emerge about Granger's lineage, revealing that her mother had killed her father. Granger doesn't believe these rumors since she knows that her mother is incapable of such a crime.

As a way to shift the attention from her family's dark past and reinvent herself, Granger decides to run for prom queen during the annual Shadyside prom. However, she faces insurmountable odds to win as prom queen because she is going head to head with Shadyside High's queen bee, Tiffany Falconer, and her "Wolfpack" (the term used to describe her close friend group).

Aside from Tiffany's over-the-top bullying schemes and being an underdog, Granger also has to deal with a red-coated murderer on a killing spree, where she instantly becomes a target because of her efforts to vie for the title of Shadyside's 1988 prom queen (read more about Fear Street: Prom Queen's connection to the original trilogy on Netflix).

Does Lori Die In Fear Street: Prom Queen?

Netflix

The red-coated serial killer begins its killing spree by eliminating the nominees for prom queen, brutally murdering the rebellious Christy even before prom began, which led to her disqualification.

During prom night, the suspect kills the other nominees (and their boyfriends) one by one, leaving only the mean girl, Tiffany, and Granger as the two potential final victims.

Fast forward to the announcement of the winners, Lori Granger is ultimately declared by Principal Wayland (Darrin Baker) as Shadyside High's prom queen, leading to the eventual emergence of the killer as he eliminates anyone who tries to stop him from killing Granger.

The killer is then revealed to be Dan Falconer, Tiffany's father, who has this twisted desire to do everything it takes for his daughter to win the prom queen (believing that failure is not an option). Granger eventually overpowers Dan and kills him by stabbing him in the eye with a tiara.

However, Fear Street: Prom Queen delivers another bombshell after it reveals that Dan is not the only killer - Both his wife, Nancy, and daughter, Tiffany, are also behind the killings.

In a final confrontation at the Falconer residence, Granger is chased down by Nancy before being betrayed by Tiffany. Despite that, she unleashes her final girl aura and survives after fighting off both killers.

Granger kicks Tiffany off the second floor after she tries to slash her with a knife, while she hits Nancy with a trophy, which leads to her bleeding out in their living room.

While Granger did not die, Fear Street: Prom Queen's post-credits scene teased that Nancy may still be alive after she was shown drawing the Witch's Mark (a symbol that ties back to the original Fear Street trilogy). With Nancy's fate left hanging in the air, this suggests that Granger's story is far from over.